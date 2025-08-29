Create account
The AI Shift in Publisher Workflows
Vladyslav Tytarenko
The AI Shift in Publisher Workflows: How MGID Is Shaping the Transition

AI is everywhere now. It writes, answers questions, summarizes content and even helps us plan our va...

Aug 29, 2025 • 1 min read
1 min read
Guide to UGC Platforms
Mariia Khukalo
Guide to UGC Platforms: Top Channels to ...

Are you looking to keep your audience engaged? You don’t have to do all the talking; in fact, ...

Jun 2, 2025 • 1 min read
1 min read
Top Influencer Marketing Platforms
Mariia Khukalo
Top Influencer Marketing Platforms: Your...

If you want to get people talking about your brand, influencer marketing is one of the fastest...

May 26, 2025 • 1 min read
1 min read
Key Performance Indicators
Nickolas Rekeda
KPI in Marketing: Measuring What Matters...

In marketing, setting achievable goals and measuring your progress towards them is crucial for...

Mar 20, 2025 • 1 min read
1 min read
What is AdTech
Oleksii Borysov
What is AdTech? A Comprehensive Guide to...

Can you imagine manually buying or selling ad spaces today? If you can’t, you’re lucky! Before...

Mar 12, 2025 • 1 min read
1 min read
Sources Optimization Use Cases
Oleksii Borysov
MGID's Sources Optimization: More Contro...

Managing ad campaigns effectively requires more than just any old data set — it requires the r...

Feb 11, 2025 • 1 min read
1 min read
Alisa Svitlychna
Ho-Ho-Holiday Success: Winning Strategie...

Is your holiday marketing strategy ready to shine? While it’s still warm outside, now’s the ti...

Oct 2, 2024 • 1 min read
1 min read
Karina Klymenko
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Creative...

As 2023 has come and gone, we are finding ourselves in a new era of advertising: an era that —...

Feb 16, 2024 • 1 min read
2 min read
Alisa Svitlychna
Unleashing Creativity: Exploring MGID's ...

In a world where creativity reigns supreme, harnessing the power of AI has become a game-chang...

Feb 15, 2024 • 2 min read

