New technologies have always introduced efficiencies into laborious tasks and processes, reducing the manual work required. The same applies to AdTech. It has improved many aspects of online advertising and the purchasing process. If you want to learn more about how AdTech can positively impact your marketing efforts, refer to the following subsections. These are just the main perks! Compared to the traditional way of buying ad space, AdTech is an improvement in every way.

Improved Efficiency Throughout the Process

One of the main advantages of AdTech is efficiency. It helps you:

Eliminate human error: Since AdTech takes over most parts of the process, there's limited room for any human error to occur.

Reduce the human labor required: You don't have to go through time-consuming processes or talk to publishers to have your ads land in the right space for your target market.

So, if there’s only one AdTech meaning, it definitely is going to be: efficiency!

Improved Returns on the Investment

Both advertisers and publishers can improve their returns. With the optimization capabilities that AdTech makes possible, advertisers can more effectively convert leads into paying customers. Since publishers can deliver better results through their ad space, the demand for it is higher. AdTech facilitates real-time bidding, which can drive up the price of ad space. Of course, making the right decisions will still determine the profitability of the campaign. AdTech simply makes an effective campaign even more successful.

Cross-Channel and Cross-Device Reach

No matter where your target market is hanging out, your ads can be there, too. AdTech can facilitate this through ad exchanges. Since many publishers are active in these spaces, most advertisers can find a match based on their ad content and target audience. AdTech helps ensure that your brand and/or product remain visible to your intended viewers. These days, people are constantly active on both their mobile and desktop devices, so you shouldn’t just choose one platform for your marketing efforts.

Easily Scalable Campaigns

Whether you want to start out small or go with a bigger budget, AdTech can adjust to your needs. Since you don’t actually have to talk to anyone to buy ad space, you can easily expand your campaign efforts. So, whether you represent a small business or a major enterprise, you can use the same AdTech tools. The effect of any adjustment you make will also be reflected in your data, allowing you to monitor your campaign progress.

Data-Driven Insights

AdTech has limited room for guesswork. And with the data already coming to you, it can be easier to conduct tests and perform analysis. You’re also able to perform advanced analytics while doing almost no work if you incorporate AI into the process. With AdTech, you always have a clear idea of what your next step should be. If you’re still a little bit lost, just remember that the entire MGID team is happy to help!