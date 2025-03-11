Create account
Tackling Ad Fatigue with AI: Meet MGID's CTR Guard

Ad fatigue is a common issue in the digital advertising landscape. As users repeatedly see the same ...

Mar 11, 2025 • 4 min read
Native Integration Shopify
Alona Kot
MGID Expands Native Integration with Sea...

MGID continues to push the boundaries of seamless advertising with the expansion of Native Int...

Mar 6, 2025 • 5 min read
Why MGID Sets the Standard for High-Quality Creatives
Narendra Hutomo
How MGID Balances High-Quality Creatives...

Ad quality is the cornerstone of successful online campaigns. For advertisers, a well-crafted ...

Dec 6, 2024 • 7 min read
DPF Compliance article cover
MGID
How MGID Complies with the Data Privacy ...

MGID is proud to announce that it is now a participant of the new Data Privacy Framework (DPF)...

Nov 18, 2024 • 3 min read
MGID Upgrades Its Image Generation Model article cover
Karina Klymenko
MGID Upgrades Its Image Generation Model...

We’re excited to announce that MGID is rolling out a new and improved model for generating ima...

Nov 13, 2024 • 5 min read
Monthly Product Updates article cover
MGID
Discover What’s New: Must-Know Product U...

We are back with the latest news in our product update series, filled with advanced tools and ...

Nov 1, 2024 • 5 min read
Meta Llama 3 article cover
MGID
Meta Llama 3 for Creative Generation

At MGID, we're constantly innovating to deliver top-notch, AI-driven solutions. One of the key...

Oct 22, 2024 • 2 min read
Oleksii Borysov
Traffic Source Transparency for Better A...

We are excited to announce a significant update to our Selective Bidding interface (known as t...

Oct 10, 2024 • 5 min read
MGID
Granular Reporting: Advanced Features fo...

We’re excited to announce the launch of Version 1 of our Granular Reporting feature — an advan...

Oct 8, 2024 • 9 min read

