Even with a clean setup, postbacks can fail if one small detail is off. Here are the most common problems and how to fix them.

1. Missing or Wrong Click ID

If the click ID parameter isn’t passed correctly from MGID to your tracker, the system won’t know which click generated the conversion.

Fix: Double-check the Tracking Tags in MGID and make sure the parameter matches your tracker’s macro (e.g., sub_id={click_id}).

2. Incorrect Tokens or Macros

If {click_id} or {revenue} placeholders aren’t replaced with real values by your tracker, MGID will receive empty data.

Fix: Verify your tracker’s macro format and update the postback URL accordingly.

3. Postback Not Firing

This can happen if the advertiser’s platform has restrictions, like allowing postbacks only from whitelisted domains.

Fix: Check with the advertiser or platform’s support team to confirm postback permissions.

4. Revenue Doesn’t Match

If you see revenue in your tracker but not in MGID, the {revenue} macro might be missing or incorrectly formatted.

Fix: Verify your tracker sends the revenue value in the correct parameter and currency.

5. Hard to Debug

Sometimes it’s unclear where the postback chain breaks.

Fix: Use your tracker’s test or debug mode to see if the postback is being sent and if MGID is receiving it. You can also check MGID’s conversion logs to confirm.