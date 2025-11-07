As digital advertising expands across channels and formats, automation has outpaced transparency, making it harder to see where value is created or lost.

GeoEdge research shows that, across billions of analyzed impressions, malicious ad volume climbed month over month and peaked in June 2025, the highest level seen in the last 12 months. That spike coincided with a global rise in auto-redirect activity.

Programmatic Transparency & Supply Chain Losses

While the programmatic ecosystem in 2025 runs on automation, it is also subject to opacity. Every ad impression passes through a chain of intermediaries: ad exchanges, supply-side platforms (SSPs), demand-side platforms (DSPs), verification vendors. Each layer adds efficiency, but also creates blind spots where money leaks and malicious actors can hide.

GeoEdge’s Global Programmatic Malvertising Index shows that 23 countries worldwide now exceed the 0.5% user safety threshold: proof that malvertising is no longer a localized issue but a global one.

High-risk (1-5%) — United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Morocco

— United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Morocco Severe-risk (+5%) — Russia, Croatia

— Russia, Croatia Moderate-risk (0.5-1%) — United States, Spain, Mexico, Singapore, UAE

This growing geographic spread highlights how deeply malicious activity has penetrated the programmatic supply chain.

Recent ANA findings show that advertisers still lose 15–25% of every programmatic dollar to hidden fees, unverifiable inventory or outright invalid traffic. These hidden costs are the direct cause of drained revenue rather than being mere inefficiencies.

To understand how deep this goes, it helps to look at the supply side itself.

Supply-side platforms (SSPs) are the systems that connect publishers’ ad inventory to buyers across exchanges. Each SSP handles billions of ad impressions monthly, and their security performance can vary widely.

GeoEdge’s Q2 2025 ad quality report revealed major differences between leading SSPs:

Some, like smaller private SSPs, maintained near-zero malvertising rates.

Others, including global platforms used by premium publishers, saw malicious ads slip through at alarming rates.

🟦 Fact Box — Supply Chain Health (Q2 2025)

SSP category Malvertising rate Summary Top-performing (e.g., SSP06) ~0.03% Among the cleanest in the ecosystem with minimal security incidents. Mid-tier (e.g., SSP03, SSP04) 0.6–1% Occasional malicious ads, mostly redirects and tech-support scams. High-risk (e.g., SSP18) Up to 7.5% High concentration of redirect-based attacks, particularly in Japan.

The UK and Canada emerged as global hotspots, with 1 in 40 and 1 in 35 impressions flagged as malicious respectively. Both markets were heavily hit by redirect and tech-support campaigns that originated from shared fraud infrastructure. Even in traditionally low-risk regions like Japan and Germany, malvertising rates tripled quarter-over-quarter.

These numbers illustrate how ad quality can degrade as inventory moves across multiple hands. Even trusted supply chains are only as strong as their weakest link.

For advertisers, that means one compromised SSP can corrupt thousands of campaigns.

For publishers, it means contaminated demand can erode yield and audience trust.

Transparency now serves as a key element of brand safety. By ensuring clean supply paths, companies protect their revenue, relationships and reputation.

Connected TV (CTV) and Emerging Channels

Connected TV was supposed to be digital advertising’s safe zone: premium environments, long-form content and audience trust. However, even CTV isn’t immune to fraud.

As more ad budgets move from web and mobile into streaming, fraudsters follow the money. The closed, server-to-server (SSAI) structure of CTV delivery gives attackers new ways to hide invalid traffic behind what looks like legitimate viewing. In practice, this means fake streams, spoofed devices and non-human impressions, all blended into reports that seem perfectly normal.

Industry data shows that around 18% of all CTV ad impressions in Q2 2025 were invalid, with a large share linked to SSAI spoofing and device impersonation. That’s nearly one in five ads never seen by a real viewer, an enormous efficiency gap for advertisers and a credibility issue for platforms.

🟦 Fact Box — CTV at a Glance (Q2 2025) 💡 18% of all Connected TV (CTV) ad impressions were identified as invalid traffic (IVT), driven primarily by device spoofing and SSAI manipulation. 💡 SSAI spoofing remains the leading CTV fraud vector, as fraudsters mimic legitimate server-to-server ad requests. 💡 Open exchange inventory is roughly 3x more likely to contain IVT compared with private marketplace (PMP) deals. 💡 Despite rising fraud exposure, global CTV ad spend grew ~20% year-over-year in the first half of 2025.

Sources: ANA Programmatic Transparency Report 2025, HUMAN CTV Threat Landscape 2025, eMarketer Global Ad Spend Forecast, Q2 2025

Despite these alarming figures, CTV’s ‘walled garden’ perception often gives buyers a false sense of safety. The truth is, emerging channels like CTV, in-app video and digital audio are all being hit by the same forces that reshaped the open web years ago: automation, opacity and scale.

For publishers, that means enforcing stricter SSP and demand partner controls.

For advertisers, it’s about asking tougher questions: Who owns the traffic? How was it verified? What portion of my spend is truly viewable by a human?

Made-for-Advertising (MFA) and Low-Value Inventory

Not all threats to digital advertising come from fraudsters with bots. Some are created by the industry itself in the form of made-for-advertising (MFA) sites. These are pages designed primarily to host ads rather than meaningful content: slideshows, auto-refreshing pages, click-bait headlines and long chains of programmatic placements that exist solely to generate impressions.

Premium vs MFA Inventory

Metric Premium inventory MFA inventory User engagement 🟩 High 🟥 Low ROI 🟩 Strong, consistent 🟥 Unstable, short-term Ad density 🟩 Balanced 🟥 Excessive Brand trust 🟩 High 🟥 Low Risk level 🟩 Low 🟥 High

MFA inventory may not qualify as fraud, but it behaves like it, draining budgets and eroding trust.

Advertisers may see high viewability and CTR metrics, yet the audiences are disengaged, bouncing after a few seconds or ignoring the ads entirely.

For publishers, MFA erodes long-term yield because it pushes buyers to prioritize cheap volume over real quality.

🟦 Fact Box — MFA by the Numbers (2025) 💡 MFA inventory accounts for an estimated 12–15% of global programmatic impressions. 💡 Advertisers report up to 20% lower ROI on MFA placements compared to premium content sites. 💡 70% of buyers say MFA content “hurts brand perception,” even when it meets viewability benchmarks.

Sources: ANA “Made for Advertising Report 2025”, Jounce Media, IAS Market Insights Q2 2025

MFA content also makes the ecosystem more vulnerable to ad quality issues: intrusive formats, hidden redirects and low editorial control all create fertile ground for malvertising. In short, MFA may not always break the rules, but it breaks trust.

Beyond content quality, MFA environments are also where user experience takes the hardest hit. GeoEdge’s Q2 2025 User Experience Impact data shows that floating ads have increased eightfold since 2024, especially in North America and Europe, while heavy ad creatives reached record levels in June. These oversized or intrusive formats slow down page performance (LCP, CLS) and drive bounce rates higher, directly reducing engagement and long-term publisher revenue.

As the market matures, the smartest advertisers are shifting focus from “cheap reach” to verified environments where human attention, transparency and safety go hand in hand. For publishers, the path forward is clear: sustainable revenue depends on ad experiences that respect both the brand and the audience.

Ad Quality Landscape

If 2024 was the year ad fraud went quiet, 2025 is the year it came back louder and smarter. Malvertising, cloaking and intrusive ad formats have evolved beyond nuisance. They now pose real financial and reputational risks for every player in the ecosystem.

Across billions of impressions analyzed in the first half of 2025, malicious and low-quality ads are on the rise, flooding the ecosystem.

GeoEdge data shows that redirect-based attacks dominate the threat landscape, rising from 48% in Q1 to 66% in Q2, while tech support scams and malicious extensions surged across mobile and desktop.

In Q2 2025, malicious ad activity doubled across the top five markets. Redirect-based attacks surged 37%, now accounting for 66% of all malicious ads, while tech-support scams rose sharply to 18%. Floating ads continued to explode and were eight times higher than in 2024, cementing their status as the leading UX disruptor worldwide.

These attacks often masquerade as harmless creatives but hijack user sessions, trigger fake redirects or install unwanted software. Mobile users remain the biggest target: nearly three-quarters of all incidents in Q2 occurred on mobile devices, a trend that continues to climb.

🟦 Fact Box — Ad Quality Snapshot (H1 2025) 💡 1 in 130 ad impressions is malicious. 💡 66% of malicious activity comes from auto-redirects. 💡 21% of malicious ads use cloaking to hide their true content. 💡 Floating ads doubled vs. last quarter (58% mobile, 40% desktop) and are now one of the top UX complaints.

Sources: GeoEdge Ad Quality Reports Q1 & Q2 2025

Cloaking has become a particularly slippery problem. Fraudsters now use AI-based content swapping and fingerprinting to show “clean” creatives during moderation and then replace them with scams or misleading claims once creatives are approved. Meanwhile, floating and autoplay ads are wearing down user trust. In Q2, 60% of users said these formats ruin their experience, directly impacting engagement, time on site and ultimately publisher revenue.

The result is a perfect storm: malvertising is scaling faster than detection, and user patience is at an all-time low. For both advertisers and publishers, the message is clear: ad quality is a necessary metric for survival.

Standards and Compliance

In a digital ecosystem that moves faster than any regulation, standards are the closest thing we have to trust. Organizations like TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group), IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) and the Media Rating Council (MRC) exist for one reason: to help advertisers and publishers prove they’re doing things transparently, safely and consistently.

TAG certification, for example, requires companies to implement strict anti-fraud, anti-malware and brand safety controls.

IAB and MRC guidelines go a step further, defining how to measure impressions, viewability and invalid traffic, so everyone plays by the same rules.

Standards Ecosystem Map

🧩 TAG → 🔍 IAB → 📏 MRC → ⚙️ MGID × GeoEdge

Layer Focus Description TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) 🛡️ Fraud prevention Establishes anti-fraud standards and certification frameworks to secure the ad supply chain. IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) 📖 Transparency & policy Defines advertising policies, transparency principles and ethical standards for responsible media buying. MRC (Media Rating Council) 📊 Measurement & verification Audits and accredits metrics, ensuring that impressions and engagement are measured accurately and transparently. MGID × GeoEdge ⚙️ Implementation layer Applies these standards in real time, verifying ad quality, preventing fraud and maintaining brand-safe environments.

The real value lies in credibility, as opposed to compliance. Advertisers increasingly favor TAG Certified supply chains, and publishers with verified partners see measurable gains in CPMs and renewal rates. According to IAB’s 2025 transparency survey, advertisers are 30% more likely to allocate spend to TAG-verified platforms because they can trace where their money goes.

🟦 Fact Box — Why Certification Matters 💡 TAG certified channels report up to 80% lower IVT than uncertified ones. 💡 30% of advertisers say TAG/IAB compliance is now a key buying criterion. 💡 MRC-accredited measurement improves campaign transparency and ROI reporting accuracy by 25–40%.

Sources: TAG “Fraud Benchmark 2025”, IAB Europe Transparency Report, MRC Accreditation Summary

The latest GeoEdge data highlights why certification and continuous monitoring must go hand in hand. Even trusted SSPs like SSP03 and SSP04 showed malvertising growth in Q2, reinforcing that TAG-aligned verification and real-time blocking are imperative for businesses.

At the same time, certification alone isn’t a silver bullet. Fraudsters adapt faster than standards can evolve, which is why continuous monitoring, threat intelligence and proactive ad scanning remain essential.

That’s where the partnership between MGID and GeoEdge sets a new baseline for compliance, combining real-time ad verification with policies built on TAG and IAB frameworks. This ensures every impression in MGID’s network is clean and verifiably compliant with industry standards. Because trust today depends on what can be verified.

Regional Ad Policy Landscape

Ad content restrictions are becoming a central part of brand safety strategy. According to a GeoEdge report, in Q2 2025, ad content restrictions intensified worldwide. Health-related ads remained the most blocked category in North America (36%), while Gambling dominated Europe (85%) and APAC (54%). The rise in enforcement around high-risk verticals shows how regulation and platform policies are reshaping the inventory landscape for advertisers and publishers alike.