Native Advertising, Redefined.
Our Latest News
Stay ahead of industry trends with our ad tech and programmatic blog. Read our native advertising tips & tricks.
Deinfluencing as a Strategy for Affiliates: Building Trust Through Authenticity
Remember when every influencer told you to “add to cart right now,” and you actually did? Those days are fading fast.
A...
Introducing Engagement Metrics: See Beyond Clicks
MGID is excited to announce Engagement Metrics, our newest feature that helps advertisers understand what happens after ...
GEO Targeting Strategies for Affiliates: Finding High-Conversion Markets
In affiliate marketing, one truth never changes — where your audience comes from defines how they convert. You can run t...
Attribution in Affiliate Marketing: Who Really Deserves Credit for Your Conversions
Ever wondered what really determines who gets credit for a conversion? In affiliate marketing, that’s the job of attribu...
MGID Events
Join MGID at one of the upcoming digital advertising conferences or events.
Lead Generation World 2026
Gaylord Pacific, San Diego CA, USA January 4 - January 6, 2026
Affiliate Summit West 2026
Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, USA January 12 - January 14, 2026
Affiliate World Global 2026
Dubai World Trade Center, United Arab Emirates March 4 - March 5, 2026
Affiliate Takeover | Miami 2026
Miami Beach Convention Centre (Hall C) Miami, USA March 18 - March 19, 2026
Case Studies
Driving brandformance for global and local brands
VOH Achieves 143% Traffic Increase in 30 Days With MGID
How MGID’s Internal Recirculation and Contextual Targeting technology helped increase traffic by 143% to the VOH website.
Results
- 1,020,676Impressions
- 75,817Organic Clicks
- 0.35%+CTR
- 143%+Traffic
Ubisoft: Driving Gamer Engagement with Rich Media
How MGID encouraged user engagement and aroused gamers' curiosity about Ubisoft's new game.
Results
- Impressions3.307.489
- Interactions634.278
- Engagement136,5%
Toyota: Driving Brand Awareness and Traffic
Read how MGID used static and dynamic ads to boost Toyota Malaysia’s brand visibility and drive customer engagement.
Results
- Impressions10.000.000
- Total clicks13.600
- CTRAVG 0.35%
HSBC Bank: Serving the financial world through unique messaging
How MGID created unique native format messages to generate leads for HSBC’s credit card services.
Results
- 74,883Total clicks
- $0.06AVG CPC
- 1.5%Conversion Rate
- $4eCPA
Trusted By The World’s Best
From nationally recognized brands to worldwide companies.