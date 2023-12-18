Create account

MGID Events

Join MGID at one of the upcoming digital advertising conferences or events.

Lead Generation World 2026

Gaylord Pacific, San Diego CA, USA January 4 - January 6, 2026

Affiliate Summit West 2026

Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, USA January 12 - January 14, 2026

Affiliate World Global 2026

Dubai World Trade Center, United Arab Emirates March 4 - March 5, 2026

Affiliate Takeover | Miami 2026

Miami Beach Convention Centre (Hall C) Miami, USA March 18 - March 19, 2026

MGID BY THE NUMBERS

We reach up to a billion people globally each month.

850M+

unique visitors monthly

185B+

content recommendations monthly

Case Studies

Driving brandformance for global and local brands

VOH Achieves 143% Traffic Increase in 30 Days With MGID

How MGID’s Internal Recirculation and Contextual Targeting technology helped increase traffic by 143% to the VOH website.

Results

  • 1,020,676
    Impressions
  • 75,817
    Organic Clicks
  • 0.35%+
    CTR
  • 143%+
    Traffic

Ubisoft: Driving Gamer Engagement with Rich Media

How MGID encouraged user engagement and aroused gamers' curiosity about Ubisoft's new game.

Results

  • Impressions
    3.307.489
  • Interactions
    634.278
  • Engagement
    136,5%

Toyota: Driving Brand Awareness and Traffic

Read how MGID used static and dynamic ads to boost Toyota Malaysia’s brand visibility and drive customer engagement.

Results

  • Impressions
    10.000.000
  • Total clicks
    13.600
  • CTR
    AVG 0.35%

HSBC Bank: Serving the financial world through unique messaging

How MGID created unique native format messages to generate leads for HSBC’s credit card services.

Results

  • 74,883
    Total clicks
  • $0.06
    AVG CPC
  • 1.5%
    Conversion Rate
  • $4
    eCPA
Trusted By The World’s Best

From nationally recognized brands to worldwide companies.

