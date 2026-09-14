Create account

Resources

Case studies

Discover inspiring digital campaigns that went above and beyond core marketing objectives.

Recent case studies

RÉCORD: Increasing Revenue by 335% via MGID’s Exit Story

How MGID helped RÉCORD achieve a 335% revenue surge using the Exit Story solution.

Read now

Bedrop: Reducing CPA by up to 76% and Boosting ROAS by 297%

How MGID helped Bedrop optimize acquisition costs, align performance across attribution models, and scale investment.

Read now

Beach Park: Right message, right moment, right audience

How MGID’s rich media formats and smart segmentation encouraged audience interaction.

Read now
Publisher

RÉCORD: Increasing Revenue by 335% via MGID’s Exit Story

Learn how MGID helped RÉCORD replace legacy formats with high-performing alterna...

Health and Wellness

Bedrop: Reducing CPA by up to 76% and Boosting ROAS by 297%

Learn how MGID helped Bedrop optimize acquisition costs, align performance acros...

Tourism

Beach Park: Right message, right moment, right audience

How Rich Media formats and smart segmentation encouraged audience interaction wi...

Financial Services

Checkfox: Diversifying Lead Generation with Native Ads

Learn how MGID helped Checkfox diversify lead generation for their solar panel s...

prefooter image

Let's start something remarkable today!

Get started