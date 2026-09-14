Case studies

Publisher
RÉCORD: Increasing Revenue by 335% via MGID’s Exit Story
Learn how MGID helped RÉCORD replace legacy formats with high-performing alterna...
Resources
Discover inspiring digital campaigns that went above and beyond core marketing objectives.
Learn how MGID helped RÉCORD replace legacy formats with high-performing alterna...
Learn how MGID helped Bedrop optimize acquisition costs, align performance acros...
How Rich Media formats and smart segmentation encouraged audience interaction wi...
Learn how MGID helped Checkfox diversify lead generation for their solar panel s...