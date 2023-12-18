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MGID FOR PUBLISHERS

Monetize Your Traffic and Engage Your Audience Without The Compromise

Generate The Highest Revenue Yield With MGID's Native Ad Solutions!

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MGID’S NATIVE ADVERTISING ECOSYSTEM

MGID gives publishers 100% control over their audience, empowering them with technology to engage and retain users, generate revenue streams from direct advertisers and build their monetization strategies with robust analytics.

Advertisers

PERFORMANCE + AWARENESS = BRANDFORMANCE

  • Highly-targeted branded content distribution tailored to the individual needs of the audience at every stage of the consumer journey.
Native Advertising Ecosystem

850M

unique visitors monthly

Publishers

Native monetization

  • A cross-format yield optimization between native, display and video within one placement.

Audience growth & retention

  • Internal and external content recirculation increases visitor numbers and strengthens audience ties.

PARTNERSHIP

MGID’s native monetization platform is chosen by the world’s premier publishers

  • International Business Times
  • MSN
  • Playmaker
  • Newsweek
  • Grupo Expansion
  • RealClear Media Groud
  • Times Now News
  • Debate
  • Italia Online
  • Opera
  • Khaosod
  • VietNamNet

and trusted by premium global and local advertisers

  • airbnb
  • Bank of America
  • Citroën
  • Coverfox
  • Domono's
  • Kia
  • Lazada
  • Medlife
  • Qatar Airways
  • Renault
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • tokopedia

Global coverage

Delivering the right native ads to your audience worldwide

200+

countries around the world

70+

supported languages

  • 32K+

    content websites

  • 100K+

    new campaigns annually

  • 850M+

    unique visitors monthly

  • 185B+

    content recommendations monthly

MGID’s user-centric monetization approach

At MGID, publishers are in control of their audience. This helps publishers achieve inventory potential, enhance audience connection and attract new users.

  • As audience owners, publishers retain control of monetization strategies and ad placement settings, empowered by MGID technology.

  • MGID's Monetization Approach

  • Working closely with its publishing partners, MGID optimizes the path between their audience and advertisers, driving publishers advertising activity.

  • MGID’s technology fuels content delivery with deep audience understanding:

    • variety of ad formats placements — display, video or native — for revenue streams
    • combining relevant paid and organic content to spark inspiration, not irritation
    • analytics and optimization tools to control users’ flow.

Our features

Integration types

To meet the monetization needs of our publishing partners, we offer a wide range of integration types to make the launch process as seamless as possible.

Compatibility with AMP and Instant Articles

Utilize MGID monetization capacity by using our native widgets, which are adapted to be fully compatible with AMP pages and Facebook Instant Articles.

Internal and external content recirculation

Promotion of specific editorial or advertorial content to increase session depth, brand loyalty and acquire new visitors with internal and external recirculation.

Referral program

Benefit from the expansion of MGID’s network of publishing partners by joining our referral program.

Why MGID

100% transparency

Full control of placements and ad content

Quality and brand safe ad content

Best RPMs with local and international brands

Enhanced user experience

Adaptable ad formats to connect real audience interests

Robust analytics and optimization to exceed your KPIs

AI-based algorithm that matches both monetization and user retention goals

100% fill rate with MGID’s direct and programmatic demand in native, display and video

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Let's start something remarkable today!

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