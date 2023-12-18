Integration types To meet the monetization needs of our publishing partners, we offer a wide range of integration types to make the launch process as seamless as possible.

Compatibility with AMP and Instant Articles Utilize MGID monetization capacity by using our native widgets, which are adapted to be fully compatible with AMP pages and Facebook Instant Articles.

Internal and external content recirculation Promotion of specific editorial or advertorial content to increase session depth, brand loyalty and acquire new visitors with internal and external recirculation.