MGID’S NATIVE ADVERTISING ECOSYSTEM
MGID gives publishers 100% control over their audience, empowering them with technology to engage and retain users, generate revenue streams from direct advertisers and build their monetization strategies with robust analytics.
Advertisers
PERFORMANCE + AWARENESS = BRANDFORMANCE
- Highly-targeted branded content distribution tailored to the individual needs of the audience at every stage of the consumer journey.
850M
unique visitors monthly
Publishers
Native monetization
- A cross-format yield optimization between native, display and video within one placement.
Audience growth & retention
- Internal and external content recirculation increases visitor numbers and strengthens audience ties.
PARTNERSHIP
MGID’s native monetization platform is chosen by the world’s premier publishers
and trusted by premium global and local advertisers
Global coverage
Delivering the right native ads to your audience worldwide
200+
countries around the world
70+
supported languages
32K+
content websites
100K+
new campaigns annually
850M+
unique visitors monthly
185B+
content recommendations monthly
MGID’s user-centric monetization approach
At MGID, publishers are in control of their audience. This helps publishers achieve inventory potential, enhance audience connection and attract new users.
As audience owners, publishers retain control of monetization strategies and ad placement settings, empowered by MGID technology.
Working closely with its publishing partners, MGID optimizes the path between their audience and advertisers, driving publishers advertising activity.
MGID’s technology fuels content delivery with deep audience understanding:
- variety of ad formats placements — display, video or native — for revenue streams
- combining relevant paid and organic content to spark inspiration, not irritation
- analytics and optimization tools to control users’ flow.
Our features
Integration types
To meet the monetization needs of our publishing partners, we offer a wide range of integration types to make the launch process as seamless as possible.
Compatibility with AMP and Instant Articles
Utilize MGID monetization capacity by using our native widgets, which are adapted to be fully compatible with AMP pages and Facebook Instant Articles.
Internal and external content recirculation
Promotion of specific editorial or advertorial content to increase session depth, brand loyalty and acquire new visitors with internal and external recirculation.
Referral program
Benefit from the expansion of MGID’s network of publishing partners by joining our referral program.
Native ad units overview
MGID Widget formats
Smart
The all-in-one customizable solution helps publishers reach their monetization, users acquisition and retention goals.
Under-article
Inherently, native ad units can be also used with internal exchange.
In-article
Customizable ad units are an easy-to-use auto-placement feature, which supports video ads.
Sidebar
Enables publishers to monetize their sidebar space and improve internal audience recirculation.
Header
Highly visible ad units provide maximum audience engagement.
Mobile
Native widget displayed only for mobile users can be customized to different ad units combinations.
IAB Banners
Ad units enable publishers to bring native performance to display banners, matching IAB display standards.
In-Content impact
Ad units blend seamlessly with its editorial environment and hooks users’ attention with smart design and engaging format.