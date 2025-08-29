AI is changing the publishing game, but, unfortunately, not all publishers are equally equipped to respond. For mid-tier operations, those without massive technical teams or proprietary platforms, success lies in practical adaptation.

Below are eight practical, realistic strategies publishers can start implementing now.

1. Prioritize High E-E-A-T Content

Google and AI models prioritize content that demonstrates Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness and Trustworthiness (E-E-A-T).

What to do:

Include author names, bios and credentials on all editorial content.

on all editorial content. Add first-hand insights, real data or unique case studies , not just rewrites.

, not just rewrites. Include quoted experts , and ideally link to their profiles or related work.

, and ideally link to their profiles or related work. Ensure content is fact-checked and updated regularly.

Practical idea: Rework general-topic articles (e.g. “How To Eat Healthier”) into content that includes personal experience, expert interviews or test-based results. This improves credibility and makes it harder for AI to fully replace the content.

2. Create Content for Humans, Not Just Algorithms

AI content can be factual, but often lacks nuance, voice and perspective. That’s your advantage.

Tactics:

Use narrative formats : Q&A, first-person essays, behind-the-scenes stories.

: Q&A, first-person essays, behind-the-scenes stories. Address local issues, cultural contexts or user-specific problems .

. Encourage editors and journalists to include personal opinions, judgment and emotion .

. Invite readers into the process through comments, polls or feedback blocks.

Practical idea: Publish regular opinion or editorial columns with bylined commentary. AI tools struggle to replicate editorial tone, judgment and human bias, especially when tied to a specific voice or personality.

3. Build Distribution Channels Outside of SEO

Relying solely on Google search traffic is no longer sustainable. Publishers need to diversify their content discovery channels.

Steps to take:

Launch a weekly or daily newsletter to deliver curated articles, editor insights and direct calls-to-action straight to readers’ inboxes.

to deliver curated articles, editor insights and direct calls-to-action straight to readers’ inboxes. Build a WhatsApp Channel or Instagram Broadcast Channel to push article drops, live updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

to push article drops, live updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Use web push notifications to instantly alert returning visitors about new or trending content in real time, especially if SEO is weak.

to instantly alert returning visitors about new or trending content in real time, especially if SEO is weak. Optimize content for shareability on niche platforms like Reddit, LinkedIn and Discord to spark targeted discussions and shares.

Practical idea: If SEO traffic drops, use messaging platforms or direct subscriptions to maintain visibility. This works especially well for verticals like education, personal finance or niche B2B content.

4. Diversify Revenue Streams with Hybrid Monetization

With display ad revenue under pressure, publishers need to build additional revenue streams, ideally from more engaged users.

Monetization options to explore:

Add a “Support Us” block with membership tiers (Patreon, Ko-fi, Buy Me a Coffee).

block with membership tiers (Patreon, Ko-fi, Buy Me a Coffee). Implement micropayments using systems like Stripe’s Pay-per-view or Axate.

using systems like Stripe’s Pay-per-view or Axate. Sell exclusive content packs , guides or templates.

, guides or templates. Offer editorial-as-a-service to brands that want to produce content under your byline.

Practical example: Publishers covering how-to content, personal development or professional education can package existing articles into downloadable resources. These can be offered as paid extras or gated lead magnets.

5. Integrate AI Tools Internally, but With Purpose

Use AI not to replace your team, but to enhance their capabilities and create better user-facing experiences.

Editorial use cases:

Use GPT-based tools to generate article briefs, summaries and outlines .

. Auto-tag and categorize content for internal linking .

. Surface related articles dynamically to boost recirculation.

User-facing applications:

“TL;DR” buttons that generate instant summaries

that generate instant summaries On-page AI chat assistants trained on your archive

trained on your archive Smart filter/search tools for large content libraries

Practical example: Integrate GPT-based tools to assist editors with initial research or topic outlines, freeing up time for reporting and editing instead of rote production work.

6. Refresh Evergreen Content to Stay Competitive

Some of your best-performing legacy content may now be answerable by AI assistants. Rather than abandoning it, update and reposition it.

Update strategy:

Audit pages that dropped in traffic despite stable search volume.

despite stable search volume. Reoptimize for today’s queries: focus on intent, freshness and actionability .

. Add additional commentary or updated sections .

. Repackage into formats AI can’t easily summarize (e.g. annotated lists, data tools).

Practical example: Turn generic evergreen posts into evolving content assets. For example, add a “2025 update” block or real-life use cases to improve uniqueness and topical relevance.

7. Make Content AI-Friendly with Structured Markup

If AI tools are going to surface and summarize your content, make sure they do it accurately and with attribution.

Implementation checklist:

Use Schema.org tags for FAQ, HowTo, Article, Author and Product types.

for FAQ, HowTo, Article, Author and Product types. Add Open Graph and Twitter Card tags for better citation formatting.

and for better citation formatting. Maintain consistent headings, metadata and paragraph structure .

. Include source links to your own relevant content (internal linking).

Practical example: Review your top-performing content and implement structured data on all of it. Even basic markup like “Author” and “FAQ” can increase your chances of being cited in AI-generated results.

8. Partner with Similar Publishers for Cross-Growth

There is strength in numbers. In fact, mid-tier publishers can benefit from content and traffic partnerships with peers.

Collaboration ideas:

Run shared content initiatives (e.g., The 2025 Outlook series co-published across 3 sites).

(e.g., The 2025 Outlook series co-published across 3 sites). Exchange guest posts and backlinks with publishers in your niche.

with publishers in your niche. Launch a joint newsletter or curated content hub .

or . Co-invest in custom research or expert interviews to raise E-E-A-T across sites.

Practical example: If your site covers a narrow niche (e.g., legal tech, sustainable fashion, small business), find 2–3 similar publishers and create a shared editorial theme, guide or seasonal campaign. This improves authority and discoverability for all participants.

Bonus Strategy: Long-Term Thinking for AI-Era Publishers

While tactical fixes are important, long-term resilience comes from changing how publishing is framed. Mid-tier publishers should begin treating their content and brand as products with value beyond the article page.

Content as a Product

Move from one-off articles to modular, recurring or packaged formats:

Create content series , thematic hubs or learning paths.

, thematic hubs or learning paths. Offer micro-academies , multi-part explainers or structured knowledge guides.

, multi-part explainers or structured knowledge guides. Use modular design to enable republishing, remixing or bundling.

Instead of “publishing a post,” you’re building a resource center that can live across channels, allowing your content to and be cited, subscribed to or even monetized.

Brand as a Voice

What sets your site apart isn’t just your topics, but your tone, authors and perspective.

Make authors visible and consistent : people remember names, not logos.

: people remember names, not logos. Develop editorial personas, opinion columns or recurring contributors .

. Let your team be part of the story. They should be visible, authentic and relatable.

Readers don’t return to anonymous articles. They return to voices they trust. Editorial identity is your best defense against commoditization.

Distribution as an Interface

AI has become the new entry point to content, but you still control how your content is accessed and understood.

Provide structured content feeds or APIs for syndication and referencing.

for syndication and referencing. Build partnership-ready documentation so AI tools can index and quote properly.

so AI tools can index and quote properly. Create content hubs that act as reliable sources for thematic information.

If AI is going to reference your domain, make sure it does so through your official structure, not someone else’s scraped version.