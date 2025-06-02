Now that you know how to pick the best service, let’s talk about your options. There are many UGC platforms to choose from. If you feel like you would benefit from trying them all, feel free to do so!

Unless the platform itself is restricted in your country, you can use these suggestions no matter where you are. So, expect the list of the best UGC platforms in the UK, for example, to have a significant overlap with the top options elsewhere.

However, we recognize that it’s not enough to go with the right pick. So, to help you make the most out of our suggested UGC platforms, we’ve also looked at the best practices for each so you can include them in your implementation.

TikTok: Short‑Form Video Powerhouse

If you’re trying to reach a younger audience that responds to highly visual and trend-driven content, then TikTok is a UGC platform that you can’t do without. To feed into the craving for short-form yet captivating content, you can use video effects, duets, video stitch, voiceovers and filters.

The great thing here is that it’s very flexible. If you’re an online content creator, TikTok is one of the best UGC platforms for creators wanting to make money using their traffic. It also provides a wealth of talent and material that you can take advantage of to get your brand recognized.

Best Practices on UGC Platforms: How to Best Benefit from TikTok’s Short-Form Videos

If you want to benefit from user content on TikTok, follow these tips.

Launch hashtag challenges to spark UGC. Invite users to participate in a trend and use a certain hashtag to keep them engaged. With UGC platforms, simpler is better, so make sure that whatever the trend is, it will be easy to replicate.

Encourage authentic user reactions or reviews. This could be as easy as asking them to share their reviews on TikTok after a purchase. You can also make it into a contest or introduce an incentive.

Repurpose high-performing clips into paid campaigns. UGC platforms are great sources of material for your paid campaigns. Using the best-performing clips is effective because you already know that the audience responds well to them.

As you can see, TikTok can do a lot when used right!

YouTube: Long‑Form Storytelling & Community

Unlike most UGC platforms, YouTube also functions amazingly well as a search engine. In fact, it’s one of the biggest search engines in the world. Another thing that separates this option from other UGC platforms is that it has an extremely wide audience profile. From Gen Xers to niche communities, many resort to YouTube for relevant videos.

Here, you can establish your brand by creating a channel. Playlists allow you to curate your existing content and add UGC to the mix. Shorts allow you to encourage engagement without publishing a lengthier video. Through the community tab, you can gather loyal fans who will be excited to hear from you.

Best Practices on UGC Platforms: How You Can Use YouTube to Build Branding and Improve Sales

YouTube is a great way for users to feel closer to a community. We’ve already mentioned a few ways that companies rely on it already. Those who see YouTube as one of the most effective UGC platforms use it to:

Source video testimonials, tutorials or unboxings;

Engage creators to generate product-related reviews;

Highlight UGC in curated playlists or Shorts compilations.

After encouraging content creation, you can direct your audience to UGC that you want them to see.

Instagram: Visual Feeds, Stories & Reels

Instagram is perhaps one of the best UGC platforms for influencers in the lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness and travel niches. If you represent a company that targets any of these audiences, then this will work for you.

From reels to grid posts to highlights, the content that Instagram users can produce is highly visual. Like many UGC platforms, Instagram also creates an opportunity to personalize a post further through story stickers. Feel free to use user tags to encourage interconnectedness.

Best Practices on UGC Platforms: Using Instagram to Fill More Than Their Visual Appetite

Even though Instagram is a space for visual content, its true power lies in creating interactions. Like other UGC platforms, you can use it to inspire creation or to benefit from user content. You can:

Run UGC contests and giveaways with branded hashtags;

Repost user tags in Stories or Highlights;

Invite takeovers or reviews from micro-influencers.

You can even use multiple UGC channels at once. For example, you can run the same contest for Instagram and TikTok, all the while boosting engagement with a single promotion.

Reddit: Niche Communities & Discussion Threads

When we’re talking about UGC platforms, Reddit probably isn’t at the top of your mind. However, this is a great place to start authentic conversations and hear from your audience. On Reddit, you’ll see the following features:

Subreddits that are dedicated to specific topics;

Upvotes to express approval or agreement;

AMA threads that allow participants to have their questions answered;

Polls to learn more about audience sentiment or preferences based on a fixed selection.

However, be warned. Of all UGC platforms, this one may put you under the strictest scrutiny. The audience here is topic-focused, tech-savvy and pretty skeptical, but if you earn their trust, it can pay off big time!

Best Practices on UGC Platforms: Building Trust on Reddit

The approach to encouraging UGC on Reddit is different than on other platforms. However, you can still get value here when you:

Monitor threads for organic product mentions;

Join the conversation authentically in relevant subs;

Use real-user language to inspire native or affiliate copy.

These are all useful in learning more about what users think about the brand and what it offers. Unlike other UGC platforms, you can’t directly encourage people to talk about your brand. Instead, you need to engage and prove the company is worthy of trust.

Pinterest: Visual Discovery & Idea Boards

Is your audience composed of DIYers, planners, crafters, designers, brides and moms? If so, Pinterest is one of the best UGC platforms for you. Like Instagram, visual content is the main feature. However, here, platform users take a more active role in organizing all these visuals. You can easily see this in the core features.

Pins: Content saved to the board

Content saved to the board Idea pins: Video-first posts, like Stories on Instagram, where you can show instructions or demonstrate a product within the platform

Video-first posts, like Stories on Instagram, where you can show instructions or demonstrate a product within the platform Boards: A themed collection of pins, like mood boards

A themed collection of pins, like mood boards Shop tabs: Shoppable products based on user interests

What we love about Pinterest is how its users are already geared for discovery. This means they’re more likely to engage.

Best Practices on UGC Platforms: Using Pinterest to Inspire

Pinterest has a lot of potential since the users are already looking for ideas to execute. By doing all these things, your brand can also benefit from the following:

Collect UGC for product-based mood boards;

Showcase user ideas, crafts and transformations;

Repin and credit community content with brand presence.

On this UGC platform, there’s an endless flow of ideas! Leverage what users produce for your brand, add something fresh to it and let them be inspired to create more.

Medium: Long‑Form Editorial & Thought Leadership

Many of the UGC platforms that we have discussed so far have focused on visual elements. However, with Medium, the focus is long-form, editorial-style content that encourages deep dives, personal stories and expert insights. So, if your audience profile consists of professionals, marketers, creatives and startup founders, this is one of the UGC platforms that you can’t skip out on.

Using Publications, you can collate all contributor content in one place. Meanwhile, clap systems and comments allow users to engage. And just like most UGC platforms, you can track performance. With Medium, you can check Member Stats, where you’ll see summarized information on interactions, reading time and performance.

Best Practices on UGC Platforms: Let Users Be a Medium for Your Brand to Succeed

Medium is great not only for establishing brand authority but also for amplifying voices that amplify your message. This UGC platform has authority built into it. You can make it work in your favor by doing these things:

Invite guest posts or publish curated user perspectives;

Encourage customers to share case studies or brand experiences;

Republish affiliate success stories or product use cases.

Just like on other UGC platforms, there’s a lot of value in letting the audience speak for you. Since credibility is so important here, make sure that the UGC source is reliable as well.