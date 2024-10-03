Create account
Author

Alona Kot

Product Manager

As MGID's Product Manager, Alona Kot is part of the Advertisers team, focusing on conversion tracking and integrations with third-party platforms. She ensures that advertisers can easily set up conversion tracking and provides the functionality for smooth data collection. This data helps with both manual and AI-optimization, leading to better campaign performance overall.

4 min read
Product News
MGID Launches New Conversion Tracking Method — Native Integr...

At MGID, we are excited to introduce our new tracking method, designed to enhance precision in...

Oct 3, 2024 • 4 min read
5 min read
Product News
MGID's New Integrated Webhook Tracking A...

Introducing MGID's latest innovation: automated tracking via Webhook integration. In our ongoi...

Mar 26, 2024 • 5 min read

