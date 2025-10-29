The holiday shopping season isn’t what it used to be. Forget the old rhythm of waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday: Gen Z shoppers were filling shopping carts in June.

At the same time, a new player has taken center stage: artificial intelligence. From comparing prices and summarizing reviews to generating personalized gift ideas, AI is reshaping how people shop and how brands sell.

In 2025, the holidays have become a year-round algorithmic dance between consumers and machines. Shoppers use AI tools to find deals faster and smarter, while brands rely on automation and data to personalize every click, ad and email.

As a result, the holiday season is longer, louder and more digital than ever, and succeeding means understanding not just what people buy but also how they think, scroll and search in an AI-powered world.

In this guide, we’ll explore how AI is transforming holiday marketing, how Gen Z is changing the meaning of the shopping season and what brands can do to stay relevant and profitable.