CTR Guard cover media
MGID’s new AI tool, CTR Guard, improves viewable CTR by an average of 29%

MGID, the global advertising platform, today announces the launch of CTR Guard, an innovative AI-pow...

Mar 13, 2025 • 3 min read
Leading Player in India’s SSP Market
MGID Emerges as a Leading Player in Indi...

MGID, a global digital advertising platform, has solidified its position in the Indian market ...

Feb 3, 2025 • 2 min read
MGID New Appointment Blog
MGID Announces Two Strategic New Hires t...

Global advertising platform MGID today announced the appointment of Kenneth López Triquell as ...

Jan 29, 2025 • 2 min read
MGID Expands Senior Leadership Team With New Global Hires
MGID Expands Senior Leadership Team With...

Global advertising platform MGID today announced the appointment of Alex Distadio as Regional ...

Oct 16, 2024 • 2 min read
Fast River Becomes Exclusive Representat...

Fast River, a digital marketing tech hub, announces its exclusive partnership with MGID, a glo...

Oct 7, 2024 • 2 min read
MGID Maintains Its Stellar Growth Trajec...

MGID, the global advertising platform, has seen its investment in headcount, technology, and p...

Aug 13, 2024 • 2 min read
MGID and ClickBank Announce Strategic Pa...

MGID, a leading global advertising platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic alliance with...

Jul 16, 2024 • 2 min read
MGID Partners With Memorable to Enable A...

MGID, the global advertising platform, has today launched an innovative pre-flight campaign as...

Jun 26, 2024 • 2 min read
MGID Appoints Guillaume Cribier as Head ...

MGID, the award-winning, global native advertising platform, confirms that Meta’s Guillaume Cr...

Apr 29, 2024 • 2 min read

