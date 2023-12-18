MGID OVERVIEW
Driven by performance. Powered by AI
We ensure human-like digital interaction using advanced advertising technology
Our vision
To usher in a new age within digital media where consumers, content creators, and brands alike, engage in a meaningful and positive way
OUR MISSION
To empower advertisers and publishers with technology, yielding outstanding advertising experiences, for both product and consumer
Who we are
Our platform helps publishers monetize and nurture audiences, as well as drives performance and awareness for brands. How? By uniquely connecting them to the right audience, at the right time, with the right content.
This bespoke solution covers every requirement: from planning and strategy to delivery and reporting, a campaign’s potential is established, secured and then exceeded.
JUST THE FACTS
Established in 2008, MGID has grown to 700+ employees, who operate out of our 12 global offices. We partner with clients originating from over 200 countries, while supporting more than 70 different languages.
We believe digital advertising should be driven by performance and real results.
Our AI-powered solutions optimize every interaction — ensuring audiences see relevant ads, publishers maximize yield, and advertisers achieve higher ROI while maintaining a seamless user experience.
Native advertising isn’t just about format – it’s a strategic way to deliver targeted, personalized messages that feel natural and non-intrusive to the user. At MGID, we pair this approach with exceptional client service,
supporting our partners through every stage of the funnel and helping them achieve measurable, performance-driven results.
MGID aims to provide a first-in-class customer experience to all types of publishers and media owners worldwide,
helping them to navigate the ever evolving ad tech landscape to maximize income, improve engagement and increase audience with a seamless integration.
MGID BY THE NUMBERS
We were the first platform to introduce content discovery through a native widget, and we continue to be the first in multiple markets across the globe. We reach up to a billion people globally each month.
OUR KEY HISTORY TIMELINE
MGID is founded, opening our first office in New York.
A small yet ambitious startup of 6 turns into a fast-growing native ad network with 50 employees.
MGID’s daily clicks hit the 1 million mark for the first time.
Sergii Denysenko joins MGID as CEO. In the years that follow, worldwide staff count increases beyond 700 and innovative services are launched, tripling MGID’s revenue.
MGID partners with more than 10,000 publishers worldwide.
MGID develops its proprietary fraud prevention system, which ensures 96% of delivered traffic is real and human.
MGID opens a new office in Los Angeles.
MGID proudly announces all its ad formats are IAB-compliant, the first IAB member to do so.
MGID grows its programmatic expertise. The company’s monthly reach hits the 1 billion mark.
MGID goes global, supporting ads in over 70 languages. MGID launches MGID Academy, a training program for digital marketing and native advertising professionals.
MGID starts its APAC expansion opening offices in Vietnam and India. MGID releases Smart Widget for publishers – an all-in-one solution that combines native, video, display monetization and content recirculation.
MGID opens offices in Indonesia, Thailand and a second office in India. MGID starts empowering brands with native performance.
A platform for native
Transforming individual components into something altogether truly special.
Technology
OpenRTB compliancy, with any type of integration supported by over 350 in-house tech team members.
Customization
Fully responsive, adjustable and regularly updated ad format selection for effective audience interaction.
Transparency
100% transparency every step of the way, with all placements and advertisements fully controllable.
Our leadership team
We believe smart minds are imperative to truly evolving ad technology, so learn more about our executive team.
Global reach
MGID is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices across Europe and the APAC region. Our dedicated client support is always rooted within the local level.
INDUSTRY RECOGNITION & ASSOCIATION
Not to toot our own horn, but here are just some of our most recent awards, together recognizing our prowess in advertising solutions.
CERTIFICATIONS
We don’t just want to succeed in the advertising industry. We believe in raising every standard we come across, with a proven track record in leading fraud-prevention and pro-transparency initiatives that promote fairer market principles.
Sharing our expertise
Press kit
Find our logos, brand colors, and more details here.