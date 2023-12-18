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MGID OVERVIEW

Driven by performance. Powered by AI

We ensure human-like digital interaction using advanced advertising technology

Our vision

To usher in a new age within digital media where consumers, content creators, and brands alike, engage in a meaningful and positive way

OUR MISSION

To empower advertisers and publishers with technology, yielding outstanding advertising experiences, for both product and consumer

Who we are

Our platform helps publishers monetize and nurture audiences, as well as drives performance and awareness for brands. How? By uniquely connecting them to the right audience, at the right time, with the right content.

This bespoke solution covers every requirement: from planning and strategy to delivery and reporting, a campaign’s potential is established, secured and then exceeded.

JUST THE FACTS

Established in 2008, MGID has grown to 700+ employees, who operate out of our 12 global offices. We partner with clients originating from over 200 countries, while supporting more than 70 different languages.

15
years of experience
12
representative offices
700+
employees around the globe
70+
languages supported
200+
countries and territories covered

Our Clients Aren’t Sales Metrics, They’re Opportunities

Watch more MGID videos

We believe digital advertising should be driven by performance and real results.

Our AI-powered solutions optimize every interaction — ensuring audiences see relevant ads, publishers maximize yield, and advertisers achieve higher ROI while maintaining a seamless user experience.

— Ivan Doruda, CEO

Native advertising isn’t just about format – it’s a strategic way to deliver targeted, personalized messages that feel natural and non-intrusive to the user. At MGID, we pair this approach with exceptional client service,

supporting our partners through every stage of the funnel and helping them achieve measurable, performance-driven results.

— Olha Sukhinina, VP of Global Sales

MGID aims to provide a first-in-class customer experience to all types of publishers and media owners worldwide,

helping them to navigate the ever evolving ad tech landscape to maximize income, improve engagement and increase audience with a seamless integration.

— Sergio Vives, VP of Publisher Business Development

MGID BY THE NUMBERS

We were the first platform to introduce content discovery through a native widget, and we continue to be the first in multiple markets across the globe. We reach up to a billion people globally each month.

32K+
content websites
100K+
new campaigns annually
850M+
unique visitors monthly
185B+
content recommendations monthly

OUR KEY HISTORY TIMELINE

2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019

MGID is founded, opening our first office in New York.

2008

A small yet ambitious startup of 6 turns into a fast-growing native ad network with 50 employees.

2009

MGID’s daily clicks hit the 1 million mark for the first time.

2010

Sergii Denysenko joins MGID as CEO. In the years that follow, worldwide staff count increases beyond 700 and innovative services are launched, tripling MGID’s revenue.

2011

MGID partners with more than 10,000 publishers worldwide.

2012

MGID develops its proprietary fraud prevention system, which ensures 96% of delivered traffic is real and human.

2013

MGID opens a new office in Los Angeles.

2014

MGID proudly announces all its ad formats are IAB-compliant, the first IAB member to do so.

2015

MGID grows its programmatic expertise. The company’s monthly reach hits the 1 billion mark.

2016

MGID goes global, supporting ads in over 70 languages. MGID launches MGID Academy, a training program for digital marketing and native advertising professionals.

2017

MGID starts its APAC expansion opening offices in Vietnam and India. MGID releases Smart Widget for publishers – an all-in-one solution that combines native, video, display monetization and content recirculation.

2018

MGID opens offices in Indonesia, Thailand and a second office in India. MGID starts empowering brands with native performance.

2019

A platform for native

Transforming individual components into something altogether truly special.

Technology

OpenRTB compliancy, with any type of integration supported by over 350 in-house tech team members.

Customization

Fully responsive, adjustable and regularly updated ad format selection for effective audience interaction.

Transparency

100% transparency every step of the way, with all placements and advertisements fully controllable.

Our leadership team

We believe smart minds are imperative to truly evolving ad technology, so learn more about our executive team.

Ivan Doruda
Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Vives
Vice President of Publisher Business Development
Oleksii Borysov
Vice President of Product
Ievgen Nagorny
Chief Technical Officer
Nickolas Rekeda
Chief Marketing Officer
Vitaliy Ivashchenko
Head of Sales
Serhii Tymoshenko
Vice President, Programmatic

Global reach

MGID is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices across Europe and the APAC region. Our dedicated client support is always rooted within the local level.

Ukraine
Borshchahivska Street‬, #154
Kyiv
, 03056
+380 800 751 295
Map and directions
United States
451 N Canon Drive, Suite #2
Beverly Hills
, CA 90201
Singapore
36 Robinson Road, #20-01, City House
Singapore
, 068877
Brazil
Av. Paulista, 1374, Bela Vista
Sao Paulo
, 01310-100
+55 11 96337 4800 (Whatsapp) (11) 5990-5067
Map and directions
India (Gurugram)
Venture X, SCO-389–390, Sector 29
Gurugram, Haryana
, 122022
+91 9999172837
India (Mumbai)
Quest Coworks, Technopolis Knowledge Park, 5th floor Hanuman Nagar, Andheri East
Mumbai, Maharashtra
, 400093
+91 9930649533
Italy (Milan)
Via Giulio Cesare Procaccini 33
Milan
, 20154
+39 06 452 58871
Map and directions
Italy (Rome)
Via del Tritone, 132
Rome
, 00187
+39 06 320 0439
Map and directions
Germany
Mindspace, Münzstraße 12
Berlin
, 10178
Impressum
Map and directions
Spain
Via Augusta 29, 5th floor
Barcelona
, 08006
Thailand
G Tower Grand Rama 9, 31st Floor, Rama 9 Road, Huay Kwang
Bangkok
, 10310
Map and directions
Vietnam
Sonatus Building. 15 Le Thanh Ton. Ben Nghe Ward. District 1. Ho Chi Minh City
Ho Chi Minh

INDUSTRY RECOGNITION & ASSOCIATION

Not to toot our own horn, but here are just some of our most recent awards, together recognizing our prowess in advertising solutions.

2020
Best Overall AdTech Company Award by MarTech Breakthrough
2020
Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Technology Development
2021
Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Technology Development
Best Overall AdTech Solution of 2021” by MarTech Breakthrough Awards
2021
Best Overall AdTech Solution Award by MarTech Breakthrough

CERTIFICATIONS

We don’t just want to succeed in the advertising industry. We believe in raising every standard we come across, with a proven track record in leading fraud-prevention and pro-transparency initiatives that promote fairer market principles.

Sharing our expertise

Get Creative With Native Throughout the Customer Journey
by Nickolas Rekeda
Performance marketing: Leveraging the power of native
by Nickolas Rekeda
First price’s final cost: The Impact Of Ad Manager Changes On Publishers
by Michael Korsunsky
What Firefox’s anti-tracking update signals about wider pivot-to-privacy trend
by Jessica Davies
CCPA: An explainer for digital publishers
by Michael Korsunsky
CCPA: Compliant brands will be rewarded with consumer trust
by Michael Korsunsky
Brand Safety: Easier to Achieve with Native
by Grace Dillon
How businesses can use COVID-19 recovery phase as an opportunity to build agility
by Nickolas Rekeda

Welcome to MGID

Let’s experience, challenge and shape the future of digital advertising. Together.

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Press kit

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Native performance in the blink of an eye:

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