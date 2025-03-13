Articles by MGID
MGID, the global advertising platform, today announces the launch of CTR Guard, an innovative ...
Ad fatigue is a common issue in the digital advertising landscape. As users repeatedly see the...
MGID, a global digital advertising platform, has solidified its position in the Indian market ...
Global advertising platform MGID today announced the appointment of Kenneth López Triquell as ...
MGID is proud to announce that it is now a participant of the new Data Privacy Framework (DPF)...
We are back with the latest news in our product update series, filled with advanced tools and ...
At MGID, we're constantly innovating to deliver top-notch, AI-driven solutions. One of the key...
Native performance in minutes
With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.