Create account
Author

MGID

Company

Native Advertising Platform

You can find MGID on linkedin or twitter

Articles by MGID

5676
3 min read
CTR Guard cover media
Press
MGID’s new AI tool, CTR Guard, improves viewable CTR by an a...

MGID, the global advertising platform, today announces the launch of CTR Guard, an innovative ...

Mar 13, 2025 • 3 min read
7746
4 min read
CTR Guard cover main
Product News
Tackling Ad Fatigue with AI: Meet MGID's...

Ad fatigue is a common issue in the digital advertising landscape. As users repeatedly see the...

Mar 11, 2025 • 4 min read
5821
2 min read
Leading Player in India’s SSP Market
Press
MGID Emerges as a Leading Player in Indi...

MGID, a global digital advertising platform, has solidified its position in the Indian market ...

Feb 3, 2025 • 2 min read
5863
2 min read
MGID New Appointment Blog
Press
MGID Announces Two Strategic New Hires t...

Global advertising platform MGID today announced the appointment of Kenneth López Triquell as ...

Jan 29, 2025 • 2 min read
8594
3 min read
DPF Compliance article cover
Product News
How MGID Complies with the Data Privacy ...

MGID is proud to announce that it is now a participant of the new Data Privacy Framework (DPF)...

Nov 18, 2024 • 3 min read
8593
5 min read
Monthly Product Updates article cover
Product News
Discover What’s New: Must-Know Product U...

We are back with the latest news in our product update series, filled with advanced tools and ...

Nov 1, 2024 • 5 min read
7719
2 min read
Meta Llama 3 article cover
Product News
Meta Llama 3 for Creative Generation

At MGID, we're constantly innovating to deliver top-notch, AI-driven solutions. One of the key...

Oct 22, 2024 • 2 min read

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher