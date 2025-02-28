Create account
Social Media Isn't Safe Forbes
Sergii Denysenko
Social Media Isn't Safe, So Why Do Brand Safety Tools Still Punish Publishers?

Open web publishers have suffered decreased advertising revenue for many years due to automated bran...

Feb 28, 2025 • 5 min read
Forbes
Sergii Denysenko
Quarter-Century Catch-Up: Marketing Tren...

The first quarter of the 21st century has ended, seemingly out of nowhere. If it feels like ti...

Feb 4, 2025 • 5 min read
Forbes
Sergii Denysenko
Navigating Big Tech Turbulence: A Path F...

If you thought 2024 was a wild ride for digital advertising, then buckle up because there will...

Jan 10, 2025 • 5 min read
ANA
Matthew Villa
As ChatGPT Turns Two, Have Marketers Bou...

In two years, ChatGPT has catapulted AI from a novelty into a critical component of digital ad...

Jan 6, 2025 • 5 min read
Forbes
Sergii Denysenko
Banner Ads Changed The Advertising World...

“Have you ever clicked your mouse right HERE? YOU WILL”

These cryptic words, presented in a 4...

Dec 3, 2024 • 5 min read
forbes article cover
Sergii Denysenko
It’s Up To The Market, Not Advertising P...

The furor around Made For Advertising (MFA) sites and generative AI content has reignited the ...

Oct 18, 2024 • 5 min read
Ryan Stewart
MarTech Interview with Ryan Stewart, Hea...

Greetings Ryan, Can you provide a brief overview of your professional journey and how it led y...

Oct 1, 2024 • 6 min read
Sergii Denysenko
Predictive AI Can Unlock The Value Of Un...

Campaign planners are the oracles of advertising, poring over prior results, designing A/B tes...

Sep 12, 2024 • 4 min read
Matthew Villa
The Future of Affiliate Marketing: AI, I...

The success of affiliate marketing has been both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, there ar...

Sep 2, 2024 • 5 min read

