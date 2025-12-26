Growth Energy: The Highlights of 2025
2025 unfolded as a chain reaction of change, each event sharper and louder than the last.
New leadership brought fresh momentum, AI advancements added precision and product breakthroughs pushed MGID forward. Together, these moments encompassed MGID’s year of growth and transformation.
Here’s a closer look at the energies that moved us through the year.
Chapter 1
Innovation Energy: Key Milestones of 2025
2025 definitely wasn’t boring. We tried new things, leveled up our tools and celebrated some proud milestones. Here are the highlights that made the ride worth it.
February: Making Waves in India
Pixalate named MGID a top SSP in India, giving us a solid boost of confidence. At MGID India, we’re growing with trusted partners, supporting publishers with transparent monetization and building success across one of our strongest markets.
March: Fighting Ad Fatigue with AI
In March, MGID launched CTR Guard, an AI tool that spots ad fatigue early and keeps creatives fresh. It’s your own personal creative designer, always ready with new ideas to help campaigns stay consistently strong before performance dips.
April: A Smart Match in Germany
We teamed up exclusively with finanzen.net, Germany’s biggest finance portal, bringing smarter native ads to millions and supporting publisher growth. The partnership strengthens our presence in Germany and opens new opportunities across the European market.
May: Bronze with a Golden Glow
CTR Guard earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Innovation, a reminder that smart and feel-good creative tech gets noticed. The win highlights how our AI keeps campaigns fresh and ready for what’s next.
June: Smarter Clicks, Real Results
June introduced CPA Tune, an AI tool that automatically adjusts CPC bids to drive more real conversions. Using real-time and historical performance signals, it prioritizes high-quality traffic and helps advertisers hit their CPA goals faster.
October: New Faces, Stronger Engines
In October, MGID welcomed Ivan Doruda as CEO and Sergii Denysenko as Chairman, a leadership shift that set a clear direction for the future. Our tools evolved too, as CPA Tune expanded with Search Feed and CTR Guard gained more creative flexibility.
November: Unlocking True Engagement
We launched Engagement Metrics to better track what happens after the click. Now you can see how users explore your site, how long they stay and how much each visit matters for smarter decisions.
Chapter 2
Performance Energy: Powering the Industry
Performance is our favorite kind of energy, the kind that keeps ideas moving and results growing. This year, we leveled up our tools, sharpened our AI and made optimization feel a whole lot smoother.
Chapter 3
People Energy: Leadership & Culture
Good things happen when the right people bring the right energy. This year we welcomed new leaders with fresh ideas and continued to build a culture where everyone helps the whole team shine.
Chapter 4
Knowledge Energy: Top Must-Reads of 2025
We’re big believers in education. This year we dropped new guides, hot takes and deep dives that helped our readers stay sharp and inspired. Here are the pieces you couldn’t stop clicking on.
Creative Narratives That Will Define 2025 Ads
|About
|For
|Value
|The stories, formats and ideas that caught fire in 2025
|Brands and creators refining their playbook
|Clear insights to build on what truly resonated
What is Psychographic Segmentation? A Complete Guide for Marketers
|About
|For
|Value
|The psychographic insights that shaped smarter targeting in 2025
|Marketers looking to understand audiences beyond demographics
|A fresh lens for crafting messages that resonate and drive real behavior
What is AdTech? A Comprehensive Guide to Advertising Technology
|About
|For
|Value
|A clear look at the AdTech basics that defined digital advertising in 2025
|Marketers and teams wanting to strengthen their understanding of the ecosystem
|A foundation of understanding that empowers teams to decode the digital advertising ecosystem and make sharper and faster decisions
Predictive Analytics in Marketing: Techniques, Applications and Success Strategies
|About
|For
|Value
|A breakdown of predictive analytics and how it shaped smarter marketing decisions
|Marketers wanting deeper foresight into behavior, performance and future campaign opportunities
|A roadmap to anticipating outcomes sooner and designing strategies that win before launch
Brandformance: New Perspective on the Brand vs. Performance Argument
|About
|For
|Value
|The hybrid approach that merges branding and performance into measurable storytelling
|Marketers aiming to build emotional campaigns that also drive conversions
|A creative framework for crafting stories that spark connection and deliver measurable payoff
Curation in AdTech: Transforming Programmatic Advertising in 2025
|About
|For
|Value
|How curation reshaped programmatic advertising by prioritizing quality, relevance and transparency
|Marketers seeking smarter inventory choices and privacy-safe, brand-suitable campaign environments
|A decision toolkit for choosing higher-value supply paths and reducing spend that doesn’t serve you
How Publishers Can Detect Malicious Ads and Protect Their Reputation with MGID
|About
|For
|Value
|How scam ads surged in 2025 and why publishers must fight back
|Publishers seeking safer monetization and better protection against evolving fraud tactics
|A defense strategy to safeguard audiences, uphold trust and maintain sustainable revenue
Happy Ever After or a Deal with the Devil? Why Ten-Year Ad Tech Contracts Set a Dangerous Precedent
|About
|For
|Value
|Why decade-long ad tech contracts limit publisher freedom and raise serious risks
|Publishers wary of exclusivity deals that restrict adaptation in a fast-changing market
|A perspective shift to help publishers stay agile, negotiate smarter and avoid long-term constraints
With AI, Every Channel Can Be A Performance Channel (Yes, Even CTV)
|About
|For
|Value
|How AI turns every channel, even CTV, into a measurable performance opportunity
|Marketers exploring AI-driven attribution, optimization and cross-channel performance insights
|A blueprint for unlocking performance signals across channels once considered opaque
As Referral Traffic Slows, Publishers Need to Get Better at Advertising Themselves
|About
|For
|Value
|Why shrinking referral traffic pushes publishers to advertise themselves strategically
|Publishers rebuilding loyalty through smarter promotion, diversified revenue and owned audiences
|A set of tactics for turning fleeting visits into durable readership powered by data and experimentation
Chapter 5
Future Energy: Trends 2026 and Beyond
You can feel it: what 2026 is set to bring is already rolling in. AI is getting sharper, creativity is getting freer and transparency is finally taking center stage. Here’s what’s waiting just around the corner.
For Advertisers: The Age of Measurable Intelligence
For Publishers: Reinvention in the Algorithmic Era
Cross-Ecosystem Forces to Watch Out for in 2026
Chapter 6
Closing Pulse: Conclusions
2025 recharged our vision, strengthened our partnerships and set the stage for what’s next. To our clients, publishers and team — thank you for being part of this journey! The energy we built together is just the beginning.
Thank you for powering 2025 with us: the best is yet to come.