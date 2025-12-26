2025 definitely wasn’t boring. We tried new things, leveled up our tools and celebrated some proud milestones. Here are the highlights that made the ride worth it.

February: Making Waves in India

Pixalate named MGID a top SSP in India, giving us a solid boost of confidence. At MGID India, we’re growing with trusted partners, supporting publishers with transparent monetization and building success across one of our strongest markets.

March: Fighting Ad Fatigue with AI

In March, MGID launched CTR Guard, an AI tool that spots ad fatigue early and keeps creatives fresh. It’s your own personal creative designer, always ready with new ideas to help campaigns stay consistently strong before performance dips.

April: A Smart Match in Germany

We teamed up exclusively with finanzen.net, Germany’s biggest finance portal, bringing smarter native ads to millions and supporting publisher growth. The partnership strengthens our presence in Germany and opens new opportunities across the European market.

May: Bronze with a Golden Glow

CTR Guard earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Innovation, a reminder that smart and feel-good creative tech gets noticed. The win highlights how our AI keeps campaigns fresh and ready for what’s next.

June: Smarter Clicks, Real Results

June introduced CPA Tune, an AI tool that automatically adjusts CPC bids to drive more real conversions. Using real-time and historical performance signals, it prioritizes high-quality traffic and helps advertisers hit their CPA goals faster.

October: New Faces, Stronger Engines

In October, MGID welcomed Ivan Doruda as CEO and Sergii Denysenko as Chairman, a leadership shift that set a clear direction for the future. Our tools evolved too, as CPA Tune expanded with Search Feed and CTR Guard gained more creative flexibility.

November: Unlocking True Engagement

We launched Engagement Metrics to better track what happens after the click. Now you can see how users explore your site, how long they stay and how much each visit matters for smarter decisions.