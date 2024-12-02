Nickolas Rekeda
Nickolas Rekeda is Chief Marketing Officer at MGID and a Board Member of IAB Ukraine. With over 14 years of experience in strategic marketing, he has worked in creative and media agencies, FMCG brand management and ad tech, including roles at VertaMedia and Adtelligent Inc. Specializing in innovation and growth, Nickolas develops data-driven strategies that deliver results across markets like Ukraine, the US and the EU. At MGID, he leads marketing efforts to strengthen the company's global presence.
Articles by Nickolas Rekeda
As 2024 comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the past year. We hope this year has been an...
New media environments are changing the world, and TikTok has become a key battleground for au...
The last couple of years were quite disruptive for the digital world. From privacy regulations...
In recent years, we’ve seen some telltale signs that the subscription model was on the rise. U...
Disregarding brand safety in digital advertising can be a costly mistake for advertisers, with...
Digital traffic is surging during the pandemic — with global visitor increases of up to 84% — ...
Amid COVID-19 chaos, consumers want certainty and offerings to suit life in lockdown, and dire...
