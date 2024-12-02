Create account
Nickolas Rekeda

Chief Marketing Officer

Nickolas Rekeda is Chief Marketing Officer at MGID with over 12 years of experience in strategic marketing to large audiences. Starting his career in creative and media agencies, Nickolas has previously worked at the publisher side and for FMCG brand management before moving to the ad tech industry where he was VP of Marketing at VertaMedia and Adtelligent Inc. Nickolas Rekeda is Chief Marketing Officer at MGID and a Board Member of IAB Ukraine. With over 14 years of experience in strategic marketing, he has worked in creative and media agencies, FMCG brand management and ad tech, including roles at VertaMedia and Adtelligent Inc. Specializing in innovation and growth, Nickolas develops data-driven strategies that deliver results across markets like Ukraine, the US and the EU. At MGID, he leads marketing efforts to strengthen the company’s global presence.

You can find Nickolas Rekeda on linkedin or twitter

Articles by Nickolas Rekeda

7581
9 min read
Top Advertising Trends
Ad Tech Insights
Stay Ahead: Must-Know Ad Trends for 2025

As 2024 comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the past year. We hope this year has been an...

Dec 2, 2024 • 9 min read
2451
7 min read
Publishers
TikTok for Publishers: Tried and True Ta...

New media environments are changing the world, and TikTok has become a key battleground for au...

Aug 11, 2022 • 7 min read
2345
6 min read
Publishers
Top Publishing Trends to Watch for in 20...

The last couple of years were quite disruptive for the digital world. From privacy regulations...

Feb 11, 2022 • 6 min read
2545
4 min read
Publishers
The Big Dance: Advertisers, Publishers, ...

In recent years, we’ve seen some telltale signs that the subscription model was on the rise. U...

Dec 17, 2021 • 4 min read
2996
5 min read
Thought Leadership
How to Shelter Ads in Brand Safe Environ...

Disregarding brand safety in digital advertising can be a costly mistake for advertisers, with...

Jul 25, 2020 • 5 min read
2303
4 min read
Thought Leadership
Maintaining Brand Safety and Trust: A Gu...

Digital traffic is surging during the pandemic — with global visitor increases of up to 84% — ...

Jul 20, 2020 • 4 min read
4142
4 min read
Thought Leadership
DTC and native: Is It the Perfect e-Comm...

Amid COVID-19 chaos, consumers want certainty and offerings to suit life in lockdown, and dire...

Jun 25, 2020 • 4 min read

