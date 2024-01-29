Native advertising, or native marketing, works similarly to other forms of digital advertising, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between publishers and advertisers. Publishers looking to monetize their digital assets sell ad space. Advertisers interested in connecting with and selling products to a publisher’s dedicated audience can purchase that ad space.
Native ad placements are usually sold in one of two ways: either through programmatic ad platforms or via direct deals. Each offers unique benefits; advertisers and publishers may prefer using one method or a combination of both depending on their industry, target audience, campaign objectives, and strategies.