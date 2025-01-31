Create account
9851
Curation in AdTech
Oleksii Borysov
Curation in AdTech: Transforming Programmatic Advertising in 2025

Lately, you can’t talk about digital advertising without hearing the word “curation.” It’s everywher...

Jan 31, 2025 • 14 min read
10168
5 min read
Creative Trends
Karina Klymenko
Creative Narratives That Will Define 202...

As 2025 begins, it’s time to look ahead at the messages and narratives that will define this y...

Jan 7, 2025 • 5 min read
7725
9 min read
Top Advertising Trends to Watch in 2025
Nickolas Rekeda
Stay Ahead: Must-Know Ad Trends for 2025...

As 2024 comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the past year. We hope this year has been an...

Dec 2, 2024 • 9 min read
8854
15 min read
Victoria Mozolevska
The Power of Content Distribution Channe...

Have you ever thought about how much content there is on the internet? The short answer is too...

Aug 29, 2024 • 15 min read
7656
15 min read
Victoria Mozolevska
Branding vs. Marketing: Key Differences ...

Branding and marketing are two terms that you’ll often encounter when discussing business prom...

Jun 17, 2024 • 15 min read
7824
6 min read
Dmytro Tolkachov
How to Use Quizzes to Reach the Right Au...

When targeting a specific audience, the question often arises: am I limiting myself and sacrif...

May 31, 2024 • 6 min read
9878
9 min read
MGID
Revolutionizing Affiliate Education with...

On May 1, 2024, MGID hosted a webinar alongside MaxWeb and Xevio called "Revolutionizing Affil...

May 28, 2024 • 9 min read
5997
16 min read
Olha Sukhinina
AI Tools for Marketing: Transforming Str...

Artificial intelligence has improved immensely since it was first introduced to the marketing ...

Mar 1, 2024 • 16 min read
7675
8 min read
Dmytro Tolkachov
Key Article Formats That Make The Most O...

Articles come in different flavors. When choosing the proper format for a prelander, we have s...

Feb 27, 2024 • 8 min read

