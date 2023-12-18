NAVIGATING THE COMPLEX
MGID's native advertising platform connects and intertwines global audiences through top-tier, verifiable publishers with highly engaged traffic.
Native Advertising, Simplified
With access to over 850 million monthly users, MGID's platform seamlessly distributes your message to the right user at the right time to stimulate the right engagement.
EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIPS AND TRUSTED PUBLISHERS...
Ensure the best performance for your campaign
MGID's Reach
Delivering the right native ads to your audience worldwide
200+
countries around the world
70+
supported languages
32K+
content websites
100K+
new campaigns annually
850M+
unique visitors monthly
185B+
content recommendations monthly
Why Go Native? The Benefits To Native Advertising
Never intrusive
Avoid banner blindness by serving relevant content, suitable to a user’s interests.
Truly organic placements
Organically intertwine advertisements into a user’s website interactions with native ad placements, free from irritation.
Stand out by blending in
Utilize a more subtle and indirect selling approach, rather than standing out as purely hard-sales advertising.
Higher click rates
By definition, native advertising has a 60% higher CTR.
Brandformance Approach
MGID’s native advertising platform helps to achieve its advertisers branding objectives by maximizing their campaign performance.
Chase high-intent audiences
Display on low-spill channels
Feature customized messaging
All while measuring and optimizing related metrics
Our Technology
Our award-winning, AI-based matching algorithm connects users to products, showing ads and relevant content only. It’s then consumed by an engaged audience, with a high intention to interact with your value proposition.
Case Studies
Driving brandformance for global and local brands
RÉCORD: Increasing Revenue by 335% via MGID’s Exit Story
How MGID helped RÉCORD achieve a 335% revenue surge using the Exit Story solution.
Results
- 335%Revenue growth
- 230%CPC increase
Bedrop: Reducing CPA by up to 76% and Boosting ROAS by 297%
How MGID helped Bedrop optimize acquisition costs, align performance across attribution models, and scale investment.
Results
- up to –76.54%CPA reduction
- up to +297%ROAS increase
Beach Park: Right message, right moment, right audience
How MGID’s rich media formats and smart segmentation encouraged audience interaction.
Results
- Impressions2.403.711
- Clicks4.939
- Engagement19%
VOH Achieves 143% Traffic Increase in 30 Days With MGID
How MGID’s Internal Recirculation and Contextual Targeting technology helped increase traffic by 143% to the VOH website.
Results
- 1,020,676Impressions
- 75,817Organic Clicks
- 0.35%+CTR
- 143%+Traffic
Allow MGID’s Features And Technology To Drive Your Marketing Results
100% brand safety
We prioritize the integrity and safety of your brand, with our in-house fraud-prevention system providing the best in global brand safety tools
In-depth audience targeting
That is as detailed as GEO, OS, browser, traffic source and sub-IDs
Vast retargeting arsenal
To re-engage users who have shown interest in your brand, then push them towards action
Sophisticated optimization options
Receive insights into native campaigns, allowing data-based decision making to determine the right ad tactics, all while staying ROI-focused
24/7 account and tech-support
From the very beginning of our partnership, we’re there every step of the way
Let’s Build Your User Engagement Strategy Around A Step-by-step Breakdown Of Your Customer’s Journey.
Awareness
Merging technology and creativity, MGID’s native ads are shared across a network of over 32,000 of the world's top publishers, driving brand awareness and purchase intent.
Purchase
Performance optimization across multiple devices, platforms and websites increases conversions, while always driving sales.
Consideration
Granular targeting and retargeting options displays native content to the right users – always at the right time.