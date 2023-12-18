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MGID FOR ADVERTISERS

The Perfect Blend Between Branding & Performance

Native Advertising, Redefined.

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NAVIGATING THE COMPLEX

MGID's native advertising platform connects and intertwines global audiences through top-tier, verifiable publishers with highly engaged traffic.

Native Advertising SimplifiedNative Advertising Simplified

Native Advertising, Simplified

With access to over 850 million monthly users, MGID's platform seamlessly distributes your message to the right user at the right time to stimulate the right engagement.

EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIPS AND TRUSTED PUBLISHERS...

Ensure the best performance for your campaign

  • International Business Times
  • MSN
  • Playmaker
  • Newsweek
  • Grupo Expansion
  • RealClear Media Groud
  • Times Now News
  • Debate
  • Italia Online
  • Khaosod
  • Opera
  • VietNamNet

MGID's Reach

Delivering the right native ads to your audience worldwide

200+

countries around the world

70+

supported languages

  • 32K+

    content websites

  • 100K+

    new campaigns annually

  • 850M+

    unique visitors monthly

  • 185B+

    content recommendations monthly

Why Go Native? The Benefits To Native Advertising

The Benefits of Native Advertising

  • Never intrusive

    Avoid banner blindness by serving relevant content, suitable to a user’s interests.

  • Truly organic placements

    Organically intertwine advertisements into a user’s website interactions with native ad placements, free from irritation.

  • Stand out by blending in

    Utilize a more subtle and indirect selling approach, rather than standing out as purely hard-sales advertising.

  • Higher click rates

    By definition, native advertising has a 60% higher CTR.

Brandformance Approach

MGID's Approach to Native Advertising

MGID’s native advertising platform helps to achieve its advertisers branding objectives by maximizing their campaign performance.

MGID's Approach to Native Advertising

  • Chase high-intent audiences

  • Display on low-spill channels

  • Feature customized messaging

  • All while measuring and optimizing related metrics

Our Technology

Our Technology

Our Technology

Our award-winning, AI-based matching algorithm connects users to products, showing ads and relevant content only. It’s then consumed by an engaged audience, with a high intention to interact with your value proposition.

Case Studies

Driving brandformance for global and local brands

RÉCORD: Increasing Revenue by 335% via MGID’s Exit Story

How MGID helped RÉCORD achieve a 335% revenue surge using the Exit Story solution.

Results

  • 335%
    Revenue growth
  • 230%
    CPC increase

Bedrop: Reducing CPA by up to 76% and Boosting ROAS by 297%

How MGID helped Bedrop optimize acquisition costs, align performance across attribution models, and scale investment.

Results

  • up to –76.54%
    CPA reduction
  • up to +297%
    ROAS increase

Beach Park: Right message, right moment, right audience

How MGID’s rich media formats and smart segmentation encouraged audience interaction.

Results

  • Impressions
    2.403.711
  • Clicks
    4.939
  • Engagement
    19%

VOH Achieves 143% Traffic Increase in 30 Days With MGID

How MGID’s Internal Recirculation and Contextual Targeting technology helped increase traffic by 143% to the VOH website.

Results

  • 1,020,676
    Impressions
  • 75,817
    Organic Clicks
  • 0.35%+
    CTR
  • 143%+
    Traffic
See more success stories

Allow MGID’s Features And Technology To Drive Your Marketing Results

100% brand safety

We prioritize the integrity and safety of your brand, with our in-house fraud-prevention system providing the best in global brand safety tools

In-depth audience targeting

That is as detailed as GEO, OS, browser, traffic source and sub-IDs

Vast retargeting arsenal

To re-engage users who have shown interest in your brand, then push them towards action

Sophisticated optimization options

Receive insights into native campaigns, allowing data-based decision making to determine the right ad tactics, all while staying ROI-focused

24/7 account and tech-support

From the very beginning of our partnership, we’re there every step of the way

Native Ad Formats For Every Business Story

MGID Widget Formats

In-article Widget

Native Widgets

Customizable, responsive and flexible native ad units that will help to tell your brand's story

Smart Widget

MGID Smart Widget

Gain high engagement rates by pinpointing the most appropriate moment to engage and deliver optimized messages to each user

In-Content impact Widget

MGID In-Content Impact Widget

Build brand trust by delivering messaging that connects with an audience’s real interests and respects their habits

Native Video

Storytell with highly engaging videos placed across MGID’s premium publisher network

Let’s Build Your User Engagement Strategy Around A Step-by-step Breakdown Of Your Customer’s Journey.

  • Awareness

    Merging technology and creativity, MGID’s native ads are shared across a network of over 32,000 of the world's top publishers, driving brand awareness and purchase intent.

  • User Engagement Strategy

  • Purchase

    Performance optimization across multiple devices, platforms and websites increases conversions, while always driving sales.

  • Consideration

    Granular targeting and retargeting options displays native content to the right users – always at the right time.

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Let's Start Something Remarkable Today!

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