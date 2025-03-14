Create account
Recent posts
9861
What is Return on Ad Spend
Victoria Mozolevska
What is Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)? A Complete Guide for Advertisers

Is your campaign budget being put to good use? The quickest way to find out is through the campaign’...

Mar 14, 2025 • 17 min read
Sort by…
9926
18 min read
The 4 P’s of Marketing
Victoria Mozolevska
The 4 Ps of Marketing: A Comprehensive G...

A marketing strategy sets the course for your marketing campaign’s success; in fact, when done...

Mar 4, 2025 • 18 min read
7876
11 min read
Native Advertising for the Gaming Industry in India
Sachin Fadale
A Guide to Native Advertising for the Ga...

Each year, native ads take up a larger share of advertising budgets. This is a trend that is e...

Feb 27, 2025 • 11 min read
9104
18 min read
Predictive Analytics in Marketing
Alona Kot
Predictive Analytics in Marketing: Techn...

In this data-driven world, predictive analytics has become a game changer for marketers who wa...

Feb 21, 2025 • 18 min read
7736
10 min read
Healthcare Industry in India
Sanket Savaliya
Native Advertising for the Healthcare In...

Native advertising is transforming how the Indian market promotes healthcare products and serv...

Feb 19, 2025 • 10 min read
7765
17 min read
What is Psychographic Segmentation
Victoria Mozolevska
What is Psychographic Segmentation? A Co...

Even after browsing example after example of psychographic segmentation, are you still struggl...

Feb 14, 2025 • 17 min read
9979
10 min read
Super Bowl
Mariia Khukalo
Big Game, Bigger Ads: The Marketing Shif...

The countdown has begun! Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner, taking over screens on Febr...

Feb 7, 2025 • 10 min read
8944
10 min read
How Gen Z Redefines Valentine’s Day
Alisa Svitlychna
Beyond Roses and Chocolates: Gen Z’s Fre...

Did you know that almost half of Gen Z prefers celebrating Valentine’s Day with friends or eve...

Jan 24, 2025 • 10 min read
7641
12 min read
Automotive India
Sanket Savaliya
Native Advertising for the Automotive In...

The automotive industry is on the rise! With an expanding middle class and a growing number of...

Jan 22, 2025 • 12 min read

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher