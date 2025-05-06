MGID was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for its CTR Guard product in the Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) category in the 12th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 23 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a gala awards ceremony on Friday, 13 May in Seoul, South Korea.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories including Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. MGID won the Award for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) category.

MGID’s innovative solution, CTR Guard, has gained significant recognition in the fight against ad fatigue. It uses machine learning and generative AI to monitor campaign performance and predict CTR drops with 90% accuracy, before they happen. When a drop is detected, CTR Guard automatically suggests AI-generated creatives based on real-time audience engagement trends powered by trillions of data points. This results in an average 29% uplift in viewable CTR (vCTR) while significantly reducing manual effort and extending campaign performance.

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID said:

“We know that advertisers are constantly battling to maintain engagement and in a time of global economic uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that marketing budgets are used effectively and efficiently. CTR Guard offers a window into the future performance of an ad while ensuring that the advertiser maintains total control their direction and being recognised with a Stevie® Award only goes to show how essential a product like this is for the industry.”

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in February and March.

“The 12th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards received an impressive array of outstanding entries,”

said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.