MGID, the global advertising platform, has announced an exclusive agreement with finanzen.net, Germany’s top finance portal, to implement AI-powered native advertising and content recommendation solutions across its digital ecosystem. The partnership aims to enhance user engagement while driving scalable monetization opportunities.

The partnership will allow finanzen.net to monetize its editorial content through high-impact native ad placements and personalized content recommendations powered by MGID’s AI technology. Native ads integration will be implemented across finanzen.net’s digital properties, including in-article and under-article units, as well as on-site notification formats designed to re-engage users effectively.

MGID’s publisher-first approach ensures that finanzen.net maintains full control over the placement and integration of native ad units, offering flexibility in how and where ads appear within the user experience.

“With finanzen.net, we are bringing one of the most influential players in the German media landscape into our publisher portfolio,”

said Swen Büttner, Managing Director at MGID Germany.

“This partnership significantly expands our footprint in the finance vertical and gives advertisers access to Germany’s largest premium financial inventory — an opportunity to reach high-value, finance-savvy audiences at scale in a brand-safe environment.”

“Our users expect timely, reliable financial information, in-depth analysis and practical tools and guides,”

said Lennart Libercka, Managing Director and COO of finanzen.net.