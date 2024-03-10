Ad fatigue is a common issue in the digital advertising landscape. As users repeatedly see the same creatives, engagement drops, leading to lower click-through rates (CTR) and wasted ad spend. On average, CTR declines by 15% within the first week of a campaign. Traditional solutions, like A/B testing, require manual oversight, slowing down response times and reducing campaign efficiency.

To tackle this challenge, MGID developed CTR Guard, an AI-powered feature designed to combat ad fatigue by monitoring performance, predicting creative burnout and automatically generating new creatives to maintain campaign momentum.

CTR Guard leverages generative AI (GenAI) to not only detect performance dips but also actively optimize campaigns in real time.

How CTR Guard Works

CTR Guard automatically steps in when your ads start losing steam. Here’s how it works: when an ad is flagged as burnt out, considered as such when vCTR (viewable click-through rate) drops by 15% or more for three days in a row, our AI jumps into action.

What happens next:

1. AI-driven algorithms analyze campaign performance data to detect early signs of ad fatigue.

2. Advertisers receive both email and dashboard alerts when CTRs show signs of decline.

3. CTR Guard automatically creates up to three fresh creatives to replace each underperforming ad.

4. AI-generated creatives are available for review and can be launched manually or via Auto-Launch settings to keep campaigns running efficiently.

Please note, CTR Guard is available only for product and search feed campaigns. In addition, every AI-created ad is reviewed and moderated before it hits your dashboard and is clearly marked as an AI Generated Ad.

More Control with Auto-Launch Settings

We understand some advertisers want full control while others prefer automation to do the heavy lifting. Now, you can get the best of both worlds.

Keep CPC and CTA settings identical to the original creative.

Review and edit AI-generated creatives (Note: Edits require moderation before going live.).

Choose whether to launch AI-recommended creatives manually or enable Auto-Launch AI-Recommended Creatives for a hands-free experience.

Set budget and click limits for AI-generated creatives to maintain control over spending.

AI Creative Generation Pause: No Spam, Just Smart Suggestions

To avoid unnecessary AI-generated ads, CTR Guard includes an automatic pause feature.

If AI-generated creatives remain unlaunched, the system halts further generation.

You’ll receive an email notification when AI recommendations are paused.

You can disable AI recommendation notifications entirely via Settings → Notifications → Paused Ad Generation.

Why You'll Benefit From These Updates

CTR Guard is about performance, efficiency and control. Here’s how advertisers benefit from this feature.

Faster campaign activation – Reduce downtime and get ads live quickly, improving engagement and overall campaign results.

– Reduce downtime and get ads live quickly, improving engagement and overall campaign results. Less manual effort – Save time by letting AI handle creative generation and optimization while you focus on strategy.

– Save time by letting AI handle creative generation and optimization while you focus on strategy. Maximized ad spend efficiency – Minimize budget waste by ensuring underperforming ads are replaced with AI-optimized alternatives.

– Minimize budget waste by ensuring underperforming ads are replaced with AI-optimized alternatives. Improved ad relevance – Keep users engaged with fresh creatives and prevent ad fatigue from decreasing CTR.

– Keep users engaged with fresh creatives and prevent ad fatigue from decreasing CTR. Data-driven decisions – Ensure optimizations are based on real-time performance data, not just guesswork, with AI.

Real-World Results: AI-Driven Performance Improvements

To demonstrate the effectiveness of CTR Guard, we analyzed vCTR improvements across different industries. Here’s how AI-generated creatives boosted engagement.

These results highlight how CTR Guard ensures ads remain engaging, maximizing conversions and return on ad spend.

Conclusion

MGID’s CTR Guard is more than just an automation tool — it’s a strategic AI-driven performance optimizer. By integrating machine learning, predictive analytics and generative AI, CTR Guard helps advertisers:

Reduce manual effort and streamline workflows;

Minimize campaign downtime and maximize efficiency;

Combat ad fatigue with proactive creative refreshes.

Ready to let AI elevate your campaigns? Enable Auto-Launch AI Creatives and witness how automation can work for you!