MGID, a global digital advertising platform, has solidified its position in the Indian market as one of the top Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) according to Pixalate’s latest article SSP Market Share Report Q4 2024. With a 5% market share in web traffic, MGID ranks third among web SSPs in India, following Google AdExchange and Magnite.

As MGID continues to innovate within the programmatic advertising space, its commitment to providing effective monetisation solutions is evident. The company’s unique native advertising formats and advanced tech stack not only enhance user experience but also drive engagement and revenue for publishers across India. By connecting local content creators with global advertisers, MGID is fostering a more efficient and profitable advertising ecosystem.

“We are incredibly proud to have established ourselves as a prominent player in the Indian market. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering comprehensive and effective solutions for our publisher partners. Achieving this level of market presence is not just a milestone; it is a reflection of our commitment to enhancing the digital advertising landscape in India,”

said Pankaj Sharma, CEO & Director of MGID India.

MGID’s rise in the Indian SSP market signifies a broader trend towards the demand for reliable and effective programmatic solutions. As the digital advertising sector continues to evolve rapidly, MGID is well-positioned to leverage its technological advancements and strengthen its partnerships with publishers.

Looking ahead, MGID aims to expand its presence in India by investing in advanced technologies that deliver measurable results for its partners. The company’s dedication to sustainable growth and innovation ensures that it will remain a key player in shaping the future of digital advertising in the region.