Global advertising platform MGID today announced a significant strategic restructuring of its leadership team. Sergii Denysenko, who had been MGID’s CEO for 14 years, will be taking the newly created role of Chairman of the Board. His replacement as CEO is Ivan Doruda, who has returned to MGID after having left the company to volunteer in the Ukrainian army.

As Chairman of the Board, Sergii Denysenko will focus on high-level strategic oversight, with an emphasis on building key commercial and technology partnerships to guide MGID’s long-term growth trajectory in the global ad tech market.

Ivan Doruda will lead day-to-day operations as MGID’s new CEO, focusing on sustainable growth, executive leadership, and adaptive revenue strategy. This represents a homecoming for Doruda, who was previously MGID’s Vice President of Sales before leaving the position to defend Ukraine following the outbreak of the war. He began his military service as a reconnaissance soldier, then a drone operator, and rose through the ranks to become head of the Unmanned Systems Group.

Following his service, Doruda led the Ukrainian division of GroupM (now WPP Media), where he managed global clients such as Nestlé, Mars, and Bayer. Most recently, he was CEO of EVERAD, a leading CPA network with a large footprint in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

“This is a homecoming. I know MGID’s DNA and it’s impressive to see how much it has evolved in my absence,” said Ivan Doruda. “I’m here to safeguard that progress and build upon it with sustainable, data-driven growth. Together with the Board and our leadership team, we’ll establish MGID as a one-stop monetization platform for publishers and a trusted source of high-quality, organic placements for advertisers. I return with hard-earned lessons in resilience and adaptability and a simple goal: deliver ROI for every partner.”