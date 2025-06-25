Digital advertising is evolving fast, and the old metrics aren’t keeping up. Clicks don’t guarantee results. Oftentimes, CPC campaigns waste budget on low-quality traffic or users who never convert. Advertisers are stuck in manual loops: adjusting bids, filtering sources, chasing performance. The effort is high, but the return often isn’t.

That’s why MGID built CPA Tune — an AI-powered solution that shifts the focus from clicks to conversions, without changing your buying model.

Before we show you how it works, here’s a quick look at the challenges that made the creation of CPA Tune necessary.

Why CPC Alone is No Longer Enough

CPC-based optimization has long been a standard in native and display advertising. However, in today’s performance-driven environment, it shows clear limitations.

Low-quality clicks and banner blindness: According to First Page Sage’s 2025 meta-analysis, the average CTR for display ads is just 0.089%, while Promodo’s 2025 PPC benchmarks report an average below 0.5%. Most impressions are ignored, resulting in significant waste before users even engage. Inefficiency of manual bidding: Manual bid adjustments across multiple campaigns and traffic sources require time and constant monitoring. This labor-intensive approach increases the risk of human error and delays in reacting to shifting user behavior or market dynamics, often leading to missed conversions or overpayment for underperforming traffic. Manual optimization doesn’t scale: Managing bids, placements and source performance manually becomes unsustainable at scale. Teams spend valuable time on repetitive tasks instead of focusing on strategy and growth.

These challenges aren’t theoretical. They’re deeply embedded in how the industry works, costing advertisers money, time and opportunity every day.

A Smarter Path Forward: CPA Tune

Recognizing these pain points, MGID developed CPA Tune — a performance-focused bidding strategy built to shift the focus from getting clicks to driving real results.

You still pay per click, but that’s where the similarity with the old models ends.

CPA Tune uses machine learning to optimize your bids based on what really matters: conversions. Instead of spreading your budget evenly, it prioritizes traffic that’s more likely to convert and downweights what won’t deliver results.

Unlike standard CPC campaigns, where every click is treated equally, CPA Tune dynamically adjusts bids based on a range of real-time and historical signals, including:

Source, device, vertical and geo performance;

User intent and engagement patterns;

Conversion likelihood based on past results;

Competition and pacing.

In short, it’s smarter media buying that is focused on outcomes, not guesswork.

Is CPA Tune Right for You?

CPA Tune is built for performance marketers who care more about real outcomes than just driving traffic. It's a great fit if:

Your main goal is generating conversions, not just clicks or impressions;

You want to automate bidding and reduce time spent on manual optimization;

You already use CPA strategies on other platforms and want a similar setup on MGID;

You're looking to scale campaigns efficiently while keeping acquisition costs under control.

How CPA Tune Works

You launch your campaign as usual, but select CPA as your bidding goal. You define a target CPA (e.g., $5 per conversion). CPA Tune optimizes bids automatically to stay within that cost target while maximizing conversions. The system continues to learn and adjust daily, refining performance as more data becomes available.

You remain in control of your budget, targeting and creatives, but no longer need to micromanage bid strategy.

Early Results: What CPA Tune Has Achieved So Far

Across multiple regions and verticals, CPA Tune has consistently outperformed traditional CPC campaigns, delivering stronger results with less manual effort.

Early adopters have reported:

155% higher average CVR across campaigns

across campaigns Up to 300% CVR growth in specific verticals and markets

in specific verticals and markets Lower CPAs driven by smarter, real-time audience targeting

driven by smarter, real-time audience targeting Fast learning cycles , with most campaigns stabilizing in 7–10 days

, with most campaigns stabilizing in 7–10 days Top-performing region: the United States, showing the strongest CVR uplift

Below are some standout examples of CVR improvement after switching to CPA Tune.

Country Vertical CVR uplift United States Skin Care +350% Brazil Alternative Medicine +158% Germany Weight Loss +136% Italy Foot Health +136% Vietnam Consumer Electronics +74% France Insurance +42%

In many cases, advertisers also saw CPA reductions of 30–50%, all while spending less time on daily optimization. Once campaigns hit around 10 conversions, the algorithm starts optimizing rapidly for even better results.

CPA Tune in Action: Performance Snapshots

MGID has helped advertisers across multiple verticals unlock better performance with CPA Tune. These real-world campaigns show how smarter bidding and algorithmic optimization translate into stronger results with less manual work.

Caviargan (Beauty, U.S.)

Scaling a straight-sale anti-aging offer in the saturated U.S. beauty market is no easy feat, but CPA Tune made it possible. In partnership with GuruMedia, the campaign focused on high-impact storytelling and let the algorithm handle the rest.

CPA dropped by over 60% , bringing acquisition costs well below target

, bringing acquisition costs well below target Conversion rate surged by 80% , signaling improved post-click performance

, signaling improved post-click performance Automation replaced manual bidding, freeing up the team to focus on creative strategy

Takeaway: With CPA Tune, even high-risk verticals like beauty can scale profitably — no hands-on tweaking required.

Magic Slim (Weight Loss, Vietnam)

Targeting mobile users with a strict sub-$7 CPA cap, this affiliate campaign used CPA Tune to test performance in a fast-moving vertical. The results exceeded expectations:

3,880 leads generated across mobile inventory

across mobile inventory $6.31 average CPA , perfectly aligned with the $6–$7 range

, perfectly aligned with the $6–$7 range Higher lead quality and improved consistency in cost per result

Takeaway: CPA Tune proved ideal for low-margin affiliate models, delivering reliable volume and efficiency.

OlavitaBotox (Skin Care, U.S.)

After a break and a previous mixed experience, this facial care brand returned with a fresh strategy: broad initial targeting (RON), proven top-performing creatives and CPA Tune as the optimization core.

3 campaigns launched , reaching over 29 million impressions

, reaching over 2,000+ conversions at an average CPA of ~€67 , close to the $65 goal

at an average , close to the $65 goal Stable performance at scale , even without early counter-filtering

, even without early counter-filtering Optimized delivery without daily bid adjustments

Takeaway: With better creative alignment and CPA Tune in control, the client achieved profitable scale in one of the most competitive verticals, proving that second tries with the right setup can lead to major wins.

Getting Started with CPA Tune

Launching a campaign with CPA Tune is straightforward. Set it up in 3 simple steps for smarter, conversion-focused optimization.

Select your bidding strategy — CPA: This activates CPA Tune algorithm, which dynamically adjusts bids to help you reach your target CPA. Set your target CPA goal: Define a realistic CPA based on historical campaign data. The algorithm will aim to deliver conversions at or below this threshold, no manual bid changes needed. Define daily budget: Choose your budget type and enter a daily budget limit. To help the algorithm learn effectively, MGID recommends setting a daily budget that’s 5–7x your target CPA.

Bonus: Your Final Pre-Launch Checklist

Before going live, make sure your campaign is ready to let CPA Tune work efficiently:

Creatives:

CTR benchmark > 0.8%

No misleading/disallowed content

Dynamic or animated formats if possible

Setup & budget:

CPA goal is realistic and data-driven

Daily budget = 5–7x target CPA

1,000+ clicks expected for training

CPC fits your market

Tracking:

Pixel installed & tested

UTM parameters validated

Fallback URL (if needed)

Source controls:

Blocked underperformers from past data

Auto-optimization enabled (e.g., RBO)

Risky placements excluded (e.g., Outlook, non-MSN)

These simple checks help you launch smoother, learn faster and get better results with less manual effort.

Make the Most of CPA Tune: Simple Tips for Success

Already launched your campaign? Great! Here’s how to help CPA Tune deliver better results, faster and smarter.

Start With a Flexible CPA Target

Don’t start with a low CPA. In fact, aim for a CPA that’s about 20% higher than your “perfect” number: this gives the system room to learn. Note that the system is designed to deliver maximum conversions within your set CPA and can outperform it under favorable traffic conditions.

Set a Daily Budget That Gives It Space to Work

Ideally, you should have a budget 5–7x your CPA goal. A bigger budget helps the algorithm test more traffic and find what works faster.

Track at Least One Conversion Event

The system needs feedback to learn. Tracking multiple funnel steps (top/mid/bottom) makes learning even smarter.

Let It Run Without Major Changes (7–14 Days)

Don’t tweak things too early. Give the system time to learn: it improves faster with stable data.

Scale Up Slowly

Once your campaign is performing well, increase the budget gradually to keep results stable.

Make Sure Your Creatives Are Ready

Use approved, compliant ads. This helps reach more placements, especially in programmatic traffic.

Don’t Limit It Too Much

Avoid overly tight targeting, only one ad version or blocking too many sources. Let the algorithm explore, and it’ll find what works.

Want to get even smarter with CPA Tune? Explore the MGID knowledge base or more helpful tips and tricks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this a new billing model?

No. You still pay per click (CPC). CPA Tune is an optimization algorithm, not a new pricing model.

Can I manually adjust CPC bids?

No. CPA Tune needs full control over CPC bidding to optimize properly. Manual adjustments can disrupt the learning process.

Can I change the CPA target during the campaign?

Yes. The CPA target is your main control lever. Start with a higher CPA during the learning phase, then adjust as performance stabilizes or if you want to scale.

How long until I see results?

Most campaigns stabilize within 7–14 days with at least 10 conversions. Let the algorithm learn before making major changes.

Do I need to track the full conversion funnel?

Not required, but recommended. More tracked events (like add to cart, registration, etc.) give the algorithm richer data for smarter optimization.

Will it raise my CPCs?

Not always. CPA Tune may bid more for higher-quality traffic, but only when it helps reach your CPA goal. You might see higher CPCs in some premium placements, but better conversion rates usually offset them.

Can I still control targeting and creatives?

Yes. You manage your audiences, creatives and targeting settings. CPA Tune only controls bidding logic.

Can I test CPA Tune without changing my main campaign?

Yes. Just duplicate your campaign, enable CPA bidding, and compare performance side-by-side.

Can I pause or switch back to manual bidding?

Absolutely. You can pause CPA Tune anytime or revert to manual CPC.

Does it work in all verticals and geos?

CPA Tune performs best in markets with consistent conversion volume. Your MGID manager can help assess the best fit for your niche.

Will it block low-performing sources or creatives?

Not by default. CPA Tune reduces exposure to underperformers but doesn’t block them entirely. You can block sources manually or use Rule-Based Optimization for automation.

Why CPA Tune is a Smart Next Step

In an environment where performance matters more than ever, CPA Tune offers a clear upgrade from manual CPC optimization. It’s built for advertisers who are ready to scale efficiently, reduce wasted spend and focus on strategy, not spreadsheets.

If you're running native campaigns with a focus on conversions, CPA Tune can help you unlock more value from every click.

To learn more or start a test, reach out to your MGID account manager or duplicate an existing campaign and set your CPA target today.

Alternatively, if you prefer that our team contacts you directly, simply fill out this short form — it's an easier way to get started with CPA Tune.