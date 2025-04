Author

Sergio Vives

Global Head of Publisher Acquisition

Sergio Vives is the Global Head of Publisher Acquisition at MGID, with over 15 years of international experience in the media and technology space. He previously held executive roles at Marfeel and Softonic.com, leading global partnerships, monetization and direct sales. Sergio is passionate about driving scalable growth through strategic collaboration and believes that lasting success in digital media starts with strong relationships.