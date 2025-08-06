Create account
Alex Chaban

Head of Sales

Alex Chaban is Head of Sales at MGID and is responsible for the client acquisition in all Geos. Prior to joining MGID, Alex earned a Ph.D. in Engineering Sciences and now utilizes his analytical skills in developing business strategies and sharpening operational models. He is enthusiastic to articulate the benefits of new digital solutions and the creation of business relationships; he believes that everything in business begins with people.

You can find Alex Chaban on linkedin or twitter

Articles by Alex Chaban

8747
18 min read
Saturation in Affiliate Marketing
Advertisers
Affiliate Marketing Saturation: Adapt, Evolve and Outperform...

Affiliate marketing feels like a never-ending race. One minute you’re scaling a winning offer,...

Aug 6, 2025 • 18 min read
6878
12 min read
Advertisers
Busting 7 Myths About Native Ads in Affi...

In affiliate marketing circles, native ads are the subject of many conversations; however, wha...

Jul 28, 2025 • 12 min read
6678
20 min read
Advertisers
AI for Affiliate Marketing: MGID’s Compl...

In the last few years, the way people discover products online has transformed. Instead of cli...

Jun 19, 2025 • 20 min read
10133
17 min read
Brandformance
Advertisers
Brandformance: New Perspective on the Br...

In 1999, during the height of the dot-com boom, E*TRADE aired a Super Bowl ad featuring a danc...

Apr 4, 2025 • 17 min read
9975
19 min read
Brand vs Performance Marketing
Advertisers
Brand vs. Performance Marketing: Stop Ch...

Do you want your advertising efforts to be a success? There are usually two things that determ...

Mar 31, 2025 • 19 min read
7925
19 min read
B2B Performance Marketing
Advertisers
B2B Performance Marketing That Converts:...

Have you achieved success in selling a retail product to consumers? If yes, that’s terrific! H...

Mar 28, 2025 • 19 min read
8011
15 min read
Lower-Funnel Marketing
Advertisers
Lower-Funnel Marketing: The Road to Cust...

Whether you work in retail, advertising or e-commerce, you’ve likely come across the concept o...

Jan 17, 2025 • 15 min read

