Alex Chaban
Alex Chaban is Head of Sales at MGID and is responsible for the client acquisition in all Geos. Prior to joining MGID, Alex earned a Ph.D. in Engineering Sciences and now utilizes his analytical skills in developing business strategies and sharpening operational models. He is enthusiastic to articulate the benefits of new digital solutions and the creation of business relationships; he believes that everything in business begins with people.
Articles by Alex Chaban
Affiliate marketing feels like a never-ending race. One minute you’re scaling a winning offer,...
In affiliate marketing circles, native ads are the subject of many conversations; however, wha...
In the last few years, the way people discover products online has transformed. Instead of cli...
In 1999, during the height of the dot-com boom, E*TRADE aired a Super Bowl ad featuring a danc...
Do you want your advertising efforts to be a success? There are usually two things that determ...
Have you achieved success in selling a retail product to consumers? If yes, that’s terrific! H...
Whether you work in retail, advertising or e-commerce, you’ve likely come across the concept o...
Native performance in minutes
With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.