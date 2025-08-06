Author

Alex Chaban

Head of Sales

Alex Chaban is Head of Sales at MGID and is responsible for the client acquisition in all Geos. Prior to joining MGID, Alex earned a Ph.D. in Engineering Sciences and now utilizes his analytical skills in developing business strategies and sharpening operational models. He is enthusiastic to articulate the benefits of new digital solutions and the creation of business relationships; he believes that everything in business begins with people.