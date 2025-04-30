Our product update series continues with a new set of enhancements across the MGID platform. This edition brings several important changes, all of which aim to improve performance, usability and control for both publishers and advertisers. Here's an overview of the latest developments at MGID.

For Publishers

New Widget Builder: Smarter Setup, Better Control for Publishers

MGID has introduced a fully revamped widget creation interface within the updated Publisher Dashboard, bringing publishers a faster, cleaner and more intuitive setup process. This release marks a key milestone in the self-serve experience, empowering publishers with full control over widget management and monetization.

The new interface comes with several important enhancements:

Step-by-step setup ensures a smooth workflow and greater clarity at every stage;

ensures a smooth workflow and greater clarity at every stage; Improved format descriptions help publishers choose the best-performing widget types for their monetization goals;

help publishers choose the best-performing widget types for their monetization goals; Mobile-first design simplifies the creation and preview of widgets on mobile devices;

simplifies the creation and preview of widgets on mobile devices; Enhanced widget preview provides a realistic look at how widgets will appear once live.

With this update, publishers can now build and manage all core widget types, including Smart, Under Article, In-Article and Header Widgets, directly within the new dashboard. Combined with performance-based placement tips and flexible layout controls, the improved builder simplifies experimentation and boosts revenue potential.

Swipe Up Format: A High-Viewability Alternative to Sticky Bars

Swipe Up is a new mobile-first monetization format created to upgrade the experience and performance of the classic sticky bar. After a user interacts with the page and scrolls a certain distance, a dynamic sticky element appears. When swiped up, it expands into a scrollable iframe covering 85% of the screen, featuring MGID widgets.

How it works:

1. Activation: Swipe Up is enabled and configured directly by the MGID team.

2. Trigger: The format appears after a user scrolls a predefined distance on the page, based on a pixel setting.

3. Behavior:

Once more than 50% of the first widget placement becomes visible, a sticky bar appears at the bottom of the screen.

When the user swipes up on the sticky bar, it expands into a larger format, covering up to 85% of the screen.

The expanded format features a scrollable MGID widget with native content.

Users can easily swipe the widget back down to its original sticky bar size or close it completely.

4. Frequency: Swipe Up is triggered once per page view to maintain a smooth user experience.

5. Supported platform: Mobile only.

Available versions:

Combination format: The first layer displays an In-Content Impact Widget featuring editorial content to drive user engagement. The second layer reveals a Smart Widget focused on monetization, internal exchange, and Campaign Studio demand sources.

The first layer displays an In-Content Impact Widget featuring editorial content to drive user engagement. The second layer reveals a Smart Widget focused on monetization, internal exchange, and Campaign Studio demand sources. Standard format: A streamlined version that includes only the Smart Widget, providing a direct monetization experience without the editorial engagement layer.

Swipe Up is designed to significantly improve the results of a standard Smart Widget placement. Publishers implementing Swipe Up typically experience a 15% increase in vRPM and a viewability rate consistently above 80%. These metrics make it especially attractive for premium CPM demand, including programmatic deals, PMP deals and MCM campaigns.

This mobile-first solution transforms monetization by:

Providing a native, user-friendly interaction that feels intuitive on mobile devices.

Boosting engagement while maintaining a smooth and uninterrupted browsing experience.

Leveraging high-performing ad formats that deliver strong CTR and viewability, ultimately driving higher revenue.

Scroll Ads: Boost Viewability and Revenue from Under-Article Placements

MGID has launched Scroll Ads, a new enhancement for Smart and Under-Article Widgets, built to significantly improve ad visibility and engagement. This format introduces a sticky ad bar that appears as users begin scrolling through content, allowing ads to be seen earlier in the reading experience.

Key benefits:

Higher viewability: Ads are shown earlier in the scroll, improving viewability by up to 167%.

Ads are shown earlier in the scroll, improving viewability by up to 167%. Better engagement: Click-through rates can grow by up to 25% thanks to earlier exposure and improved user attention.

Click-through rates can grow by up to 25% thanks to earlier exposure and improved user attention. Increased revenue: Widget earnings may rise by up to 30% due to stronger ad performance.

In its early implementations, Scroll Ads is already showing strong results, offering publishers the opportunity to maximize visibility and revenue from their ad placements.

For Advertisers

Effortless Conversion Tracking for Shopify Advertisers

MGID has expanded its Native Integration feature with direct support for Shopify, making it easier than ever for e-commerce advertisers to track conversions without relying on third-party tools. This update allows Shopify store owners to connect their store with MGID Ads in just a few clicks — no manual coding or external platforms required.

Why it matters:

One-click setup: Removes the need for Google Tag Manager or hardcoded scripts

Removes the need for Google Tag Manager or hardcoded scripts Accurate conversion tracking: Captures key events like product views, add to cart, checkout and purchases

Captures key events like product views, add to cart, checkout and purchases Bypasses Shopify limitations: Ensures complete data even when UTM tags or third-party pixels are restricted

Ensures complete data even when UTM tags or third-party pixels are restricted Streamlined workflow: Enables advertisers to manage tracking directly in the MGID dashboard

Whether you’re running a single campaign or scaling across multiple stores, Shopify Native Integration simplifies tracking and gives you the insights you need to optimize performance and drive more sales.

CTR Guard: AI-Powered Protection Against Ad Fatigue

Ad fatigue is a real challenge. Because when users are met with the same creative again and again, engagement drops — and so does your ROI. To solve this, MGID has launched CTR Guard, an AI-powered tool that monitors campaign performance, detects creative burnout and automatically generates fresh creatives to keep your campaigns running strong.

What makes CTR Guard valuable:

Proactive burnout detection: Triggers when vCTR drops by 15% or more over three days

Triggers when vCTR drops by 15% or more over three days AI-generated creatives: Creates up to three new versions for each underperforming ad

Creates up to three new versions for each underperforming ad Flexible control: Gives advertisers the option to choose between manual review or Auto-Launch for a hands-free refresh

Gives advertisers the option to choose between manual review or Auto-Launch for a hands-free refresh Smart limits: Sets CPC, budget and click caps for each AI creative.

Sets CPC, budget and click caps for each AI creative. Built-in pause logic: Pauses generation automatically if new ads aren’t launched to avoid spam.

Available for product and search feed campaigns, CTR Guard helps advertisers save time, reduce manual work and ensure their creatives stay relevant — all while maximizing campaign performance through real-time AI optimization.

Delivery Indicators: Real-Time Insights for Smarter Budget Pacing

MGID has introduced Delivery Indicators, a new dashboard feature that helps advertisers monitor how well their campaigns are pacing in relation to time and budget. Instead of manually comparing spend vs. schedule, advertisers now get a clear visual status that is updated in real time, indicating whether a campaign is on track, overspending or at risk of underdelivery.

Why does it matter?

Instant clarity on campaign pacing with simple color-coded indicators (🟢 On Track, 🟡 Slightly Behind, 🟠 Needs Attention, 🔴 Far Behind)

on campaign pacing with simple color-coded indicators (🟢 On Track, 🟡 Slightly Behind, 🟠 Needs Attention, 🔴 Far Behind) Smarter budget use by catching misalignments early and adjusting bids, budgets or targeting before performance suffers

by catching misalignments early and adjusting bids, budgets or targeting before performance suffers Time savings by removing the need for manual checks and complex reports

by removing the need for manual checks and complex reports Consistent monitoring across all campaigns with standardized logic for agencies and in-house teams

With Delivery Indicators, advertisers can make faster, data-driven decisions, avoid last-minute rushes and ensure budgets are used efficiently, which is especially valuable for time-sensitive and goal-oriented campaigns.

Conclusion

All these updates are here to make your life easier, helping you save time, boost performance and stay in control. Whether you’re focused on growing revenue or running smoother campaigns, everything we’ve added is built to support your goals and take the pressure off your day-to-day.

Jump into your MGID dashboard and see what’s new — the difference might surprise you.