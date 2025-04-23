We have some big news for our self-serve partners. The updated Publisher Dashboard just got a whole lot more powerful with MGID’s latest launch: the widget creation interface. Now, you can create and manage widgets directly in the new dashboard, with a smoother and more intuitive experience than ever before.

This is a major step towards full functionality in the updated platform — and it’s been upgraded not only in terms of availability but also in terms of usability and design. Continue reading to discover what’s new and how to make the most of the widget creation interface.

What’s New in the Widget Creation Interface

MGID has completely reworked the widget setup experience with a focus on simplicity, clarity and mobile optimization. Here’s what’s changed:

Clear, step-by-step process: You’ll always know what’s next when setting up a new widget.

You’ll always know what’s next when setting up a new widget. Detailed format descriptions: Get better guidance for picking the right widget type for your monetization strategy.

Mobile-first approach: Whether you’re working from your phone or previewing mobile layouts, everything works seamlessly.

Whether you’re working from your phone or previewing mobile layouts, everything works seamlessly. Improved widget preview: Get a better sense of how your widget will look and feel before it goes live.

This upgrade completes the core features of the new dashboard, making it a one-stop platform for publishers who want full control, easy management and better revenue opportunities.

Need a Reminder? These Are the Main Widget Formats at MGID

If you’re planning your placements or testing new monetization strategies, here’s a quick breakdown of our core widget types and how they work best together:

Smart Widget: Adaptive layout with infinite scroll, great for maximum revenue

Adaptive layout with infinite scroll, great for maximum revenue Under Article Widget: Best for placement right after content, especially in long-form articles

Best for placement right after content, especially in long-form articles In-Article Widgets (Impact, Main, Carousel): Great for breaking up content and keeping users engaged throughout the article

Great for breaking up content and keeping users engaged throughout the article Header Widget: Top-of-page visibility, often useful for branding or re-engagement

Monetization-Focused Placement Tips

Here’s how to get the most out of your widgets — based on real performance data and best practices from top-earning publishers.

Best Placement Zones for Monetization

Under Article Spot (Smart Widget or Under Article Widget)

This is your revenue powerhouse, so don’t sleep on it!

Use formats that show as many creatives as possible — ideally, Smart Widget with infinite scroll.

— ideally, Smart Widget with infinite scroll. Place it directly after the article , before comments or blocks like Internal Exchange.

, before comments or blocks like Internal Exchange. Choose larger creative sizes : they naturally grab more attention.

: they naturally grab more attention. Keep an eye on visibility rate. This indicates what % of users see your widget. If it’s low (e.g., due to long reads), activate the Read More button to improve it.

In-Article Spot (Impact, Main, Carousel)

Perfect for longer articles as it keeps engagement high throughout the scroll.

Impact and Main formats typically perform best.

formats typically perform best. Got long-form content? Use multiple in-article widgets spaced throughout the text to maintain visibility.

Header Spot

Top-of-page widgets are great if placed right.

Aim for a position near (but not at) the top of the page (before or after the headline). Users often scroll past the very top instantly.

(before or after the headline). Users often scroll past the very top instantly. When using sticky formats, ensure the widget remains fully visible across all devices.

Best Practices for Effective Widget Usage

Want your widgets to work harder and bring better results? These recommendations will help you avoid common mistakes and make the most of every impression.

Check How Widgets Appear Across Devices and Sources

Widgets need to look good and function properly everywhere.

Test your articles on both desktop and mobile.

Try opening them via Google Search, Facebook, direct visits and third-party referrals — some sources might affect layout or behavior.

— some sources might affect layout or behavior. A broken layout can ruin CTR and user experience, so make this part of your regular checkup.

Mind the Layout: Spacing, Flow and Position

Where and how you place widgets matters greatly.

Always leave at least one paragraph of text between widgets . If you place them one after another, CTR usually drops. -Avoid placing a widget right after a header image , as readers tend to scroll past it. It’s more effective to place the widget after a body of text.

. If you place them one after another, CTR usually drops. -Avoid placing a widget , as readers tend to scroll past it. It’s more effective to place the widget after a body of text. Make sure every article includes a widget: that’s the only way to capture your full traffic potential.

Use Separate Codes for Each Widget

Even if you're using the same format, don’t copy the same code.

Want two under-article widgets? Create two separate widgets in your dashboard and use their unique codes.

in your dashboard and use their unique codes. This helps you track performance, manage placements easily and avoid technical conflicts.

Traffic Quality Matters

No matter how well you place your widgets, low-quality traffic will hurt your results.

Focus on attracting real users with genuine interest in your content.

in your content. Bots, low-engagement traffic or aggressive paid campaigns might give you numbers but not revenue.

Use Smart, Policy-Compliant Titles

Widget titles set the tone: use them to guide attention.

Titles like “You may like”, “Recommended for you” or “Interesting reads” spark curiosity.

or spark curiosity. Avoid anything like “Click here”, “Click twice” or direct calls to action. That’s a policy violation and may lead to monetization issues.

Ready to Try It Out?

Head to your MGID dashboard and test the new widget creation interface today. It’s faster, smarter and built to help you earn more from every visit.