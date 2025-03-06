MGID continues to push the boundaries of seamless advertising with the expansion of Native Integration. Following the success of our Voluum integration, we’re taking it a step further with direct integration with Shopify, making campaign setup and tracking more effortless than ever for Shopify store owners.

So, what does this mean for advertisers? Faster setup, direct tracking without third-party tools and better performance insights — all of which are available in just a few clicks. Stay tuned to learn how to implement Shopify native integration effortlessly!

What is Shopify Native Integration?

Shopify is one of the world's leading e-commerce platforms, powering businesses of all sizes. MGID's Shopify Native Integration is a streamlined conversion tracking feature within Native Integration. Instead of relying on manual tracking setups, which can be complex and fallible, this integration provides a one-click solution for advertisers.

By enabling integration in MGID Ads and adding our custom script to Shopify just once, this feature automatically transfers data between the two platforms for the most commonly used events. This means more accurate conversion tracking, improved campaign optimization and a simplified workflow, allowing advertisers to focus on scaling their businesses without technical hurdles.

What Problems Does Shopify Native Integration Solve?

1. Complex and Time-Consuming Setup

Problem: Shopify users previously had to rely on Google Tag Manager (GTM), manual Pixel setups or hardcoded scripts to track conversions. This process required technical expertise, was prone to errors and often resulted in incomplete data.

Solution: MGID’s Shopify Native Integration eliminates the need for third-party tools, allowing advertisers to activate conversion tracking with a simple, one-click setup directly in the MGID Ads dashboard.

2. Shopify’s Tracking Limitations

Problem: Shopify sometimes strips UTM tags from URLs or restricts the use of third-party tracking pixels, making it impossible to track conversions accurately.

Solution: MGID’s integration bypasses these limitations by establishing a direct connection between Shopify and MGID using API, ensuring accurate and automatic data transfers for conversion tracking.

3. Lack of Reliable Tracking for Some Advertisers

Problem: Certain Shopify businesses were unable to track conversions at all, leading to poor campaign optimization and wasted ad spend.

Solution: With native integration, MGID now provides seamless, platform-approved tracking, ensuring all Shopify advertisers can measure performance effectively and make data-driven decisions.

How Shopify Native Integration Works

Shopify Native Integration utilizes a custom code, specifically designed to work within Shopify’s sandbox environment and leverage the Shopify API for seamless event tracking. This approach allows MGID to capture key user actions directly from Shopify and make the data available in the MGID Ads dashboard for better campaign performance and optimization.

Trackable Events

The integration supports tracking multiple conversion events, including:

Page view

Product view

Collection view

Add to cart

Cart view

Start checkout

Purchase

How It Works

Customized MGID code – User receives a Shopify-specific MGID tracking code from the MGID Ads interface, designed to work seamlessly with Shopify’s API. Event Selection – Advertiser chooses which Shopify events to track (e.g., product view, add to cart, purchase) and sets them as conversion goals in the MGID Ads dashboard. Data Flow – Advertiser adds the custom code in Shopify admin settings. Then, the integrated MGID code automatically captures selected event data from Shopify and sends it to MGID Ads, enabling conversion tracking.

Step-by-Step Shopify Native Integration Setup

1. Select Native Integration in MGID Ads: Open MGID Ads and create or edit the campaign for which you wish to track conversions. In the conversion tracking step, select Native integration as the tracking method.

2. Add Shopify integration: Click Add Integration to open the integration gallery and select Shopify. If you already have another integration, click Manage Integrations to add Shopify.

3. Install the MGID Pixel in Shopify

3.1. Copy the MGID Pixel code: Copy the custom MGID Pixel code from the MGID Ads interface.

3.2. Open Shopify admin and navigate to customer events: Go to Settings → Customer Events.

Click Add Custom Pixel and name it MGID.

3.3. Paste the MGID custom Pixel code: Insert the copied MGID code into the custom Pixel section in Shopify.

Click Save and then Connect.

3.4. Confirm the Pixel is active: The custom pixel is now active. To test, use Shopify Pixel Helper under Actions → Test.

4. Set conversion goals in MGID Ads: In MGID Ads, you can create up to three conversion goals by selecting the events you wish to track, such as product views, add to cart or purchases.

5. Adjust advanced settings: Modify advanced settings or append tracking tags if needed for better campaign tracking.

Important: Note that as an advertiser you only need to create a custom Pixel in Shopify once, after that it is indeed a one-click integration in your MGID Ads account for your remaining campaigns.

Conclusion

MGID’s Shopify Native Integration streamlines conversion tracking, eliminating complex setups and third-party tools. By seamlessly connecting Shopify with MGID Ads, advertisers gain accurate tracking, better optimization and improved performance insights.

With quick integration and automated event tracking, Shopify businesses can now maximize their ad performance effortlessly. Enable Shopify Native Integration today and take your MGID campaigns to the next level.