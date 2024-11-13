We’re excited to announce that MGID is rolling out a new and improved model for generating images exclusively for the MGID Ads dashboard! This update is all about giving our users access to a cutting-edge tool that delivers better quality, realism and creative flexibility — all for free. Now, you can generate stunning, high-quality visuals right from our platform, experiment with different prompts and bring your ideas to life like never before.

What’s New with the Updated Model?

Our new model brings next-level realism and accuracy, interpreting prompts with enhanced detail and context. This means images look sharper, more natural and are tailored perfectly for creative projects like marketing and branding.

Whether you’re creating visuals for an ad campaign or experimenting with new concepts, our updated model is designed to help you do it effortlessly. You’ll be able to generate visuals that look like professional photos — accurate details, true-to-life colors and realistic anatomy.

Why the New Model is a Game-Changer for You

This upgraded model significantly improves our image generation capabilities.

The model delivers images that look more like high-quality photos, with crisp details and true-to-life colors. Fewer errors: Say goodbye to awkward anatomy — hands, faces and limbs are accurately rendered, giving you polished visuals with ease.

Say goodbye to awkward anatomy — hands, faces and limbs are accurately rendered, giving you polished visuals with ease. Free for all users: All of our MGID Ads dashboard users can access this updated tool for free, allowing you to create as many images as you want. Experiment with different styles, tweak your prompts and discover what works best for your brand.

Comparing the Previous Version to the New Model: The Difference in Action

Here’s a quick comparison to show how much the updated model improves our creative quality.

Prompt

Close-up of a woman gently applying an ointment under her eyes to reduce wrinkles.

Before

After

Prompt

A person sitting down, applying a soothing gel to their knee. The knee is slightly swollen.

Before

After

Prompt

Close-up view of a person's foot with a mild bunion on the side of the big toe. A hand gently applies a soothing, clear gel from a small tube.

Before

After

And here are options with more detailed prompts.

Prompt

A young woman, early 20s, wearing a red dress with black polka dots, holding a pair of aces close to his chest, intense expression, sitting at a poker table with chips and cards spread out, dim casino lighting, background with soft glows from slot machines, cinematic look, soft focus.

Before

After

Prompt

Amateur photo, bad quality, low-lit, bad light. Low-resolution nighttime image of a young woman, early 20s, with light skin, her face covered with a white powder. Her eyes are closed, and her long eyelashes are delicately dusted with the white powder, while her eyebrows remain sharply defined beneath the coating. Her lips are slightly parted, revealing their natural soft pink tone, untouched by the powder, giving her skin an ethereal, frosted appearance. The background is a bathroom, ensuring full focus on the detailed texture of her face, overexposed, dark, dim light. She wears a white crop top.

Before

After

Prompt

Amateur photo, bad quality. Low-resolution nighttime image of young woman, early 20s, light-skinned, wearing glasses with thin metal frames, large over-ear black headphones, and a white sleeveless crop top. She has long, straight blonde hair with subtle dark roots, parted slightly to the side. She is smiling at the camera while seated at a desk with a black and red keyboard, positioned in front of a large computer monitor displaying a detailed stock or financial trading chart with colorful indicators and lines. The setup is illuminated by purple LED lighting under the desk, casting a soft glow. The room has a minimalist design with a plain white wall in the background, low-lit, dim light, overexposed.

Before

After

Prompt

A man in a white lab coat, with a gray beard and short, neatly styled gray hair, speaking to the camera. He appears to be in his late 40s or early 50s, with a calm and professional expression. He is wearing a dark shirt underneath the coat, and a microphone is clipped to the front of his shirt, indicating a formal setting, likely a medical or professional presentation. The background is a plain, soft-colored wall with a doorway visible on the right side, leading into a softly lit room. There is a large red play button icon overlay on the image, suggesting that this is a still frame from a video. The lighting is soft and natural, and the image is in sharp focus with a slight blur in the background to keep the focus on the subject.

Before

After

As you’ve seen from the examples, the new model’s advantages are clear. It produces sharp, realistic images whether you’re using a brief or detailed prompt. Short prompts give great results, and if you want more specific details, just add a little more description. This model adapts to your needs, making it easy to create high-quality visuals that enhance your campaigns.

In Summary

With this upgrade, MGID is empowering advertisers to craft stunning, impactful visuals with ease. Jump into our dashboard, experiment freely and experience the power of AI-enhanced image generation tailored for your advertising success. We can’t wait to see the incredible creatives you’ll produce!