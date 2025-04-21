Managing ad campaigns is a balancing act, especially with tight budgets and strict timelines. For brands and agencies running goal-focused campaigns, it’s not only about performance: it’s about making sure every cent of the budget is used effectively.

This delicate balance of performance and budget brings us to MGID’s latest innovation: Delivery Indicators, a simple but powerful feature designed to help keep campaigns pacing properly.

What Are Delivery Indicators?

Delivery Indicators is a new column in the MGID dashboard that gives you a clear, at-a-glance status of how your campaign is pacing. It compares budget usage against time progression, letting you know if everything’s going smoothly or if it’s time to intervene.

Think of it as a campaign health check, updated in real time. You’ll see colored indicators that tell you whether your campaign is on track or falling behind.

🟢 On Track

🟡 Slightly Behind / Overspending

🟠 Needs Attention

🔴 Far Behind

The Benefits of Delivery Indicators

This feature directly helps advertisers:

Spend Their Budgets More Efficiently

Many agencies and brands work with fixed campaign budgets and clear delivery expectations. The Delivery Indicators feature shows you when a campaign is at risk of underdelivering or overspending, so you can step in and reallocate, optimize or adjust pacing in time.

Save Time on Manual Checks

No more pulling separate budget and timing reports. No more second-guessing how a campaign is performing. Now, all that data is in one place, automatically calculated and easy to read.

Standardize Campaign Monitoring

When you’re running multiple campaigns at once, across regions or products, consistency is key. Delivery Indicators apply a standard logic to all campaigns, removing guesswork and letting you monitor everything with the same framework.

Improve Campaign Outcomes

By identifying pacing issues early, you can prevent last-minute rushes or underperformance. This means more campaigns hit their targets, and fewer dollars are left unspent.

How It Works

To understand your campaign’s pacing, we compare how much time has passed versus how much budget has been spent. The difference between the two tells us if you're on track, overspending or falling behind.

Diff = Time Progression – Budget Progression

Status Diff % What it means 🟢 On Track ≤ 2% Everything’s aligned 🟡 Slightly Behind 2%–5% Minor lag, may need attention 🟠 Needs Attention 5%–10% Significant misalignment 🔴 Far Behind > 10% Urgent — campaign is at risk 🟡 Ahead of Schedule ≤ -2% Spending too fast for timeline

Where to Find Delivery Indicators & How to Use It

You’ll see Delivery Indicators as a new column in your MGID campaign dashboard.

Hover over the status icon for a tooltip that shows:

Budget spent;

Time passed;

Status explanation.

Then use those insights to:

Adjust budget pacing;

Modify bids;

Optimize source performance;

Or reconfigure campaign settings for better reach.

Helpful Extras

If a campaign is falling behind, we recommend:

Reviewing Source Optimization for low-performing placements;

for low-performing placements; Checking Reach Meter to ensure enough traffic is available;

to ensure enough traffic is available; Reassessing blacklists/whitelists to avoid over-restriction;

to avoid over-restriction; Contacting your account manager for customized recommendations.

Final Thoughts

Advertisers have full visibility into campaign pacing with Delivery Indicators — no more blind spots, no more guesswork.

For agencies working across multiple campaigns or brands with strict budget deadlines, this feature means:

Faster decisions;

Smarter optimizations;

And campaigns that actually deliver.

Want to see how it works in action? Log in to your MGID dashboard and check the new Delivery Indicators column. Your budget will thank you.