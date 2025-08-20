CLICK 2025
Start date: August 20 2025 at 7:00 am IST • End date: August 21 2025 at 2:00 pm IST
Venue: Andaz Delhi, India • Meet us: Booth # 07
Industry Event
MGID will be joining CLICK 2025, the leading event for digital and performance marketing. The conference brings together programmatic, influencer, affiliate, and content commerce strategies in one space. Visit our booth to discover how MGID’s native advertising solutions can help you drive sustainable growth and maximize customer value.
Learn more: https://clicksummit.in/