Author

Karina Klymenko

Head of Creative and Compliance

Karina Klymenko is the Head of Creative and Compliance at MGID with over eight years of experience in making thoughtful and successful ads. Karina oversees MGID offices in Europe, US and APAC; she consistently works with foreign teams to ensure all creative ads are localized for different regions. In addition to being passionate about learning and applying psychological tricks and hints in an advertising ecosystem, Karina also monitors consumer trends closely in order to understand the ever-growing industry.