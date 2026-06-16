Karina Klymenko
Karina Klymenko is the Head of Creative and Compliance at MGID with over eight years of experience in making thoughtful and successful ads. Karina oversees MGID offices in Europe, US and APAC; she consistently works with foreign teams to ensure all creative ads are localized for different regions. In addition to being passionate about learning and applying psychological tricks and hints in an advertising ecosystem, Karina also monitors consumer trends closely in order to understand the ever-growing industry.
Articles by Karina Klymenko
Every media buyer dreads July. Your Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) starts creeping up. Click-throu...
When it comes to static native creatives, slapping a pastel pink filter and a generic "We Love...
Easter is a seasonal moment that is reminiscent of change, rebirth and renewal. The days are g...
Generative AI tools like Midjourney have changed how creatives are produced; however, when it ...
The "successful success" aesthetic had a good run, but audiences are burned out on over-polish...
Affiliate marketing is more than just adding links to a website: it’s matching the right messa...
Even the best ad campaigns stop working at some point. The message is the same, but the result...
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