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Karina Klymenko

Head of Creative and Compliance

Karina Klymenko is the Head of Creative and Compliance at MGID with over eight years of experience in making thoughtful and successful ads. Karina oversees MGID offices in Europe, US and APAC; she consistently works with foreign teams to ensure all creative ads are localized for different regions. In addition to being passionate about learning and applying psychological tricks and hints in an advertising ecosystem, Karina also monitors consumer trends closely in order to understand the ever-growing industry.

You can find Karina Klymenko on linkedin or twitter

Articles by Karina Klymenko

8111
13 min read
Advertisers
Summer Creatives: What Works When Attention Spans Drop

Every media buyer dreads July. Your Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) starts creeping up. Click-throu...

Jun 16, 2026 • 13 min read
9886
7 min read
Advertisers
Mother’s Day 2026: Dropping the Clichés ...

When it comes to static native creatives, slapping a pastel pink filter and a generic "We Love...

May 5, 2026 • 7 min read
11202
6 min read
Easter Creative Tips
Advertisers
The Easter Creative Playbook Nobody's Ac...

Easter is a seasonal moment that is reminiscent of change, rebirth and renewal. The days are g...

Mar 30, 2026 • 6 min read
11056
13 min read
MGID GenAI vs Midjourney
Advertisers
MGID GenAI vs. Midjourney: Image Generat...

Generative AI tools like Midjourney have changed how creatives are produced; however, when it ...

Feb 26, 2026 • 13 min read
9773
5 min read
Advertisers
Valentine’s Day 2026: Everyday Romance, ...

The "successful success" aesthetic had a good run, but audiences are burned out on over-polish...

Feb 11, 2026 • 5 min read
6185
15 min read
Advertisers
Top Types of Content That Affiliate Mark...

Affiliate marketing is more than just adding links to a website: it’s matching the right messa...

Jul 1, 2025 • 15 min read
8188
11 min read
Advertisers
What is Ad Fatigue: Understanding, Measu...

Even the best ad campaigns stop working at some point. The message is the same, but the result...

Jun 3, 2025 • 11 min read

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