When the weather changes, so does the audience’s intent. Everything can be the same but that same audience will have varying wants and needs that remarkably align with the local seven-day forecast. This is exactly what weather targeting is built to capture.

The weather is a surprisingly good salesperson. One hot afternoon can sell more ice cream, cold drinks and sunscreen, and rainy evenings can make food delivery and streaming look like excellent life choices.

That makes weather a real-time signal of what people may want next. And for native advertisers, catching that moment can mean the difference between an ad that feels random and one that arrives at just the right time.

What Is Weather Targeting?

💡 Weather targeting is a way to adjust ad delivery based on current or forecast weather conditions in a specific location. Think temperature, rain, snow, wind, humidity, UV levels or whatever else is happening outside.

The basic logic is simple:

Weather changes → people’s needs or behavior change → advertising changes

For example, turning up the iced coffee campaign in areas where temperatures climb past 30°C is weather targeting. This is noticeably different than promoting that same iced coffee across Spain in the summer (that’s a geographic + seasonal targeting).

And weather targeting can go much further than matching products to conditions. A rainy evening might trigger a food delivery campaign. The first warm weekend of spring could activate gardening or outdoor furniture ads. A heatwave forecast might shift a retailer’s native campaign toward fans, summer clothing or cooling products before temperatures even peak.

The point is to target the moments the weather creates.

Weather Targeting Is More Than Hot, Cold and Rainy

Temperature and rain get most of the attention, but weather encompasses so much more than that. Humidity can ruin a hairstyle, high UV can make sunscreen suddenly feel urgent and the promise of a dry Saturday can finally turn “we should fix the garden” into an actual shopping trip.

For advertisers, any of these conditions can become a signal when there’s a sensible connection between the weather and what people are likely to do next.

Weather signal What it can change Advertising opportunity Temperature What people wear, eat, drink and do outside Apparel, beverages, HVAC, travel Rain Travel plans, outdoor activities, desire to stay home Food delivery, streaming, ride-hailing Snow & ice Mobility, safety, travel Tires, automotive services, winter gear UV index Time outdoors and need for protection Sunscreen, skincare, eyewear Humidity Comfort and personal care needs Haircare, skincare, cooling products Wind Outdoor plans and activities Travel, events, home & garden Pollen levels Outdoor comfort for allergy sufferers Allergy-related products and services Upcoming forecast What people plan to do or buy later Travel, apparel, grocery, outdoor products

The last weather signal is particularly interesting. Weather targeting doesn’t have to wait for the weather to arrive. For example, if the weekend is going to be unusually warm, they might start looking for barbecue supplies, garden furniture or a quick getaway before the first deck chair is unfolded.

Sometimes, tomorrow’s weather is a better advertising signal than today’s.

📚 Knowing what happens next can be just as valuable as knowing what’s happening now. Explore how predictive analytics helps marketers anticipate customer behavior and turn data into smarter campaign decisions.

How Does Weather Targeting Actually Work?

Thankfully, nobody has to sit by the window, spot a rain cloud and manually switch on a campaign.

Weather targeting connects weather data with campaign rules: a data point (like rain) gets tied to a location, which fires a trigger, which then drives an ad decision.

Say a food delivery advertiser defines this rule:

IF heavy rain is forecast

AND it’s between 5 PM and 9 PM

AND the user is within the delivery area

THEN activate the rainy-evening campaign

The weather data might cover current conditions, forecasts or historical patterns. The trigger can then change whether an ad runs, how aggressively the campaign bids, which product gets promoted or which creative appears.

In addition, weather data can also be used to understand audiences better. The Weather Company, for example, says its targeting solutions use historical and forecast weather data alongside other datasets to understand how particular conditions affect consumer behavior.

Why Can Weather Targeting Improve Native Ad Performance?

Weather targeting doesn’t make a mediocre ad brilliant. Although, what it can do is make an ad more relevant to the moment in which someone sees it.

And for native advertising, where the goal is often to earn attention rather than interrupt it, timing and context can make a meaningful difference.

It Catches Intent Amidst Changing Weather Conditions

Most targeting signals tell advertisers something relatively stable: where someone lives, what they read or what they’ve shown interest in before.

The weather is different though. It can change in a matter of hours. And with that, intent changes, too.

Someone who had zero interest in ordering dinner at 4 PM might feel very differently when it starts pouring at 7 PM. In fact, a field experiment published in Frontiers in Psychology found that unpleasant weather conditions increased the effectiveness of advertising on consumer spending for food delivery orders.

It Gives Native Ads a Better Reason to Be There

Native advertising already benefits from context, appearing in an environment designed for content discovery. Weather can add another layer (real-world conditions) on top of that context.

Imagine seeing these two headlines on a Thursday:

Plan Your Next Weekend Getaway

And

Rain All Weekend? 6 Sunny Escapes Just a Short Flight Away

The second ad isn’t necessarily targeting a different person, but it has a better answer to “Why should I care about this now?”

In a crowded feed, that extra reason to care can do a lot of work.

It Can Help Spend Impressions When They Matter

If demand for a product rises under particular weather conditions, running the campaign with exactly the same intensity everywhere isn’t always the smartest use of budget.

Weather signals can help advertisers activate campaigns or adjust delivery when those conditions appear instead. The idea here is to “show ads when they have more work to do.”

There is some experimental evidence behind the idea. One field study on online advertising found CTR was 40% higher in rainy conditions and 34% higher in cold conditions compared with the good-weather group, even though participants were shown the same banner ad. The authors noted that the implications could extend beyond obviously weather-dependent products.

Weather Targeting Ideas by Industry

Some products practically come with a weather forecast attached: sunscreen likes sunshine, soup prefers cold evenings and umbrellas, unsurprisingly, are big fans of rain. The more interesting opportunities appear when the connection is less obvious.

Industry Weather moment What changes Native ad angle Food delivery Cold, rainy evening Going out becomes less appealing Rain Outside? Dinner Can Come to You Fashion Sudden temperature drop People realise their wardrobe is wildly optimistic Cold Week Ahead? 7 Layers Worth Adding Now Travel Miserable weekend forecast A sunny escape becomes more tempting Grey Skies at Home? Book the Sunshine Instead Automotive Snow or freezing temperatures Safety and maintenance become more urgent Winter Driving: 5 Things to Check Before the Snow Arrives Home & garden Warm, dry weekend ahead Outdoor projects move up the to-do list Good Weather, Finally: 6 Backyard Projects for This Weekend Entertainment Rainy weekend More time moves indoors Stuck Inside? 8 Shows Worth Losing a Weekend To Beauty & skincare High UV or humidity Protection and comfort become more relevant High UV Today? What Your Skin Actually Needs Retail Heatwave approaching Demand shifts towards weather-relevant products Heatwave Essentials You’ll Be Glad You Bought Early

Sometimes the Best Trigger Is Happening Somewhere Else

Travel is a good example. A beach resort doesn’t necessarily need to target people because the weather at the destination is good: it could target them because the weather at home is terrible. A rainy forecast in Manchester paired with sunshine in Barcelona creates a very different proposition from simply advertising “Flights to Barcelona”.

The same logic can work in reverse. A food delivery service cares about rain where the customer is, and a retailer might care about tomorrow’s temperature where its stores are located.

So before choosing a weather trigger, ask whose weather drives the decision — the customer’s, the store’s or the destination’s?

The Product Doesn’t Have to Be Weather-Dependent

Streaming, gaming and online shopping have no meteorological requirements. Netflix works perfectly well under blue skies.

The behavior around these products, however, can still be weather-sensitive. The Weather Company includes signals related to activities such as online shopping, restaurant visits, outdoor activity and in-home entertainment rather than limiting weather targeting to literal conditions such as rain or temperature.

AccuWeather takes a similar view with its AccuWeatherIQ product, which combines proprietary forecasts with audience data to build segments usable both on and off AccuWeather's own platforms. Its triggers span several categories, including lifestyle-focused, impact-based, RealFeel-based and standard weather conditions. It treats weather as a behavioral signal rather than just a number on a thermometer. That considerably expands the list of brands with a reason to check the forecast.

How to Adapt Native Ads to the Weather

A weather trigger can time your ad perfectly without you needing to watch the skies. However, your job still is to make dynamic, relevant creatives.

The good news: weather-responsive creative doesn’t need to shout the temperature at people.

Start With the Moment, Not the Forecast

Consider a home improvement campaign. The generic version might be:

Upgrade Your Home This Weekend

It’s perfectly fine, but also perfectly forgettable.

Now imagine a sunny weekend is coming. The headline could be:

Sunny Weekend Ahead? 7 Backyard Upgrades Worth Doing Now

On the other hand, if Saturday looks torrential rains and flooding are in the forecast, you can rewrite your headline to align with that weather shift:

Weekend Looks Like a Write-Off? 7 Indoor Projects to Finally Tackle

The product category hasn’t changed. The audience may not have changed either. What changed was the reason to care right now.

The formula for weather-responsive ads is simple. Start with what the weather makes people want.

For example:

Condition Consumer moment Native angle Heatwave Looking for relief 7 Easy Ways to Keep Your Home Cooler This Week Rain Plans move indoors A Rainy Weekend Is the Perfect Excuse to Try These… First cold snap Winter suddenly feels real Cold Already? Here’s What to Check Before Winter Really Starts Sunny weekend More time outdoors Make the Most of the Sun: 6 Ideas for This Weekend Snow forecast Preparation becomes urgent Snow Is Coming: 5 Things Worth Doing Before It Arrives

Use Weather Only When It Adds Relevance

There’s a temptation with weather targeting to mention the weather in every headline simply because you can. You don’t have to.

“It’s 31°C in your area!” proves that the targeting works. It doesn’t necessarily make the ad useful. Often, the better creative responds to the consequence of the weather:

Too Hot to Cook? Try These Quick Summer Dinners

rather than:

It’s Hot Today! Buy Groceries!

One feels timely, the other feels like your refrigerator has learned to use push notifications

The best weather-responsive ads don’t report the weather. They respond to what it changes.

Look Beyond the Obvious

The headline is the obvious place to start, but it isn’t the only element that can adapt.

A weather signal can influence:

The image: Match the visual to the situation, from a cozy indoor dinner on a rainy evening to a sunny terrace on a warm day.

Match the visual to the situation, from a cozy indoor dinner on a rainy evening to a sunny terrace on a warm day. The product: Bring what’s most relevant right now to the front, whether that’s rainwear, sandals or sunscreen.

Bring what’s most relevant right now to the front, whether that’s rainwear, sandals or sunscreen. The benefit: Shift the selling point with the weather: convenience in heavy rain, cooling during a heatwave or safety when snow is coming.

Shift the selling point with the weather: convenience in heavy rain, cooling during a heatwave or safety when snow is coming. The CTA: Match the action to the timing. Order for Tonight can work harder than a generic Shop Now during an evening downpour.

Match the action to the timing. Order for Tonight can work harder than a generic Shop Now during an evening downpour. The landing page: Continue the logic after the click. If the ad promises rainy-day essentials, take people straight to them.

Weather Targeting in the Wild: Does It Actually Work?

So far, weather targeting sounds perfectly logical. Hot day, cold drink. Rainy evening, food delivery. Snow, winter boots. Marketing rarely gets to enjoy a cause and effect this tidy. But tidy logic doesn’t automatically mean better performance.

The question is whether campaigns actually improve when weather enters the equation. Several real-world examples suggest they can.

Lipton Turned Up the Ads When the Temperature Did

For a Lipton Ice Tea campaign in Vietnam, real-time weather data from OpenWeatherMap was used to trigger YouTube ads when conditions made a cold drink particularly relevant.

The campaign reached 3.8 million potential customers and generated 13 million completed views. More importantly, Lipton reported a 153% increase in CTR and an 18% lift in sales volume. Not bad for letting the thermometer have a say in media buying.

Dulux Made the Weather Part of the Creative

Paint brand Dulux took a different approach in Australia. Its campaign used local weather conditions to switch between creatives built around sun, wind and storms, showing relevant messages about the durability of Dulux Weathershield. The campaign also targeted screens near stores carrying the product. According to Vistar Media, the campaign delivered a 130% lift in store visits.

What makes this example particularly useful is that weather changed the creative argument. Lots of sun? Talk about UV protection. A storm ahead? Talk about durability. Same paint, different reason to care.

America Today Let the Rain Choose the Product

Dutch retailer America Today tested dynamic ads that changed automatically with local weather conditions. When it started raining in a particular area, users there could see raincoat-focused creative rather than the standard version.

The weather-triggered raincoat ads recorded a 1.3% CTR compared with 1.1% for the neutral creative, while CPA fell by 35% and ROAS was 58% higher. In a year-over-year comparison, the company reported 52% higher ROAS for its weather-based approach.

That’s perhaps the cleanest illustration of what weather targeting is supposed to do.

✅ Don’t convince everyone they need the product. Find the moment when the product starts making a lot more sense.

One Important Reality Check

These examples are encouraging, but they shouldn’t be read as “add weather targeting, receive +58% ROAS.” Campaign results depend on the product, creative, audience, channel, location and how the experiment was designed. Many Weather Targeting Ideas by Industry published case studies also come from the companies involved in running the campaigns, so their numbers are best treated as examples rather than universal benchmarks. And sometimes, weather isn’t always the strongest signal.

In another Lipton experiment, PepsiCo tested sunny and rainy creatives against non-weather ads on Facebook and Instagram. Weather-relevant ads improved CTR, but the team also found that geographic location appeared to have a bigger effect on performance than the difference between sunny and rainy creative.

Which raises the next question: when sales move with the weather, how much credit does the advertising actually deserve?

How to Measure Weather Targeting Without Giving the Weather All the Credit

The tricky thing is weather can improve sales even when your ads do absolutely nothing. If ice cream sales jump during a heatwave, was it the weather-targeted campaign? Or were people simply hot and going to buy ice cream anyway?

That’s why looking at campaign performance before and after a weather event isn’t enough.

Start With the Metrics You Already Care About

There’s no special “weather targeting KPI” hiding in your dashboard. Depending on the campaign goal, you can track the usual suspects:

CTR and CPC

conversion rate

CPA

ROAS

revenue

store visits or foot traffic

engagement on the landing page

But note, those numbers only become meaningful once you have the right comparison.

Give Your Campaign a Fair Opponent

One simple approach is to split a similar audience exposed to the same weather conditions into two groups:

If you want to test… Change Keep the same Weather-based delivery When ads run Creative Weather-adapted creative Headline/image/message Delivery conditions Full weather strategy Delivery + creative Comparable control campaign

✔️ Change one variable when possible. Otherwise you'll end up celebrating a win without knowing what actually earned it.

This kind of setup has been used in real campaigns. In one Home & Garden experiment across the UK and Germany, MTA Digital ran weather-activated campaigns alongside standard always-on versions. Importantly, they kept the creatives identical, so they could test the effect of weather-based delivery itself, rather than the effect of a different headline or image.

The weather-based campaigns achieved a 76.17% higher conversion rate in the UK and a 28.37% higher conversion rate in Germany compared with the standard campaigns. In the UK, CPA also dropped by 39.32%.

You can run a different kind of experiment if you want to test the creative itself. For example, when it starts raining, one group continues seeing your regular “Order Dinner Online” ad while another sees “Rainy Night? Let Dinner Come to You.”

The goal is to experience incremental lift. This is the additional result created by the advertising after accounting for the demand the weather may have created anyway.

Break Results Down by Trigger

Don’t throw every sunny day, snowstorm and suspicious-looking cloud into one reporting bucket. Compare rain, heat, cold and forecast-based activations separately. Then break them down further by market, creative or product where you have enough data.

You may find that rain is a strong signal while temperature does very little, or that one trigger lifts CTR without moving conversions. These insights are all useful. In fact, it shows that a weather signal doesn’t have to win every test to tell you something about your audience.

Don’t Stop at the Click

A weather-responsive headline can be excellent click bait in the most literal sense. And like clickbait, that doesn’t mean it generated profitable demand.

If CTR rises while conversion rate falls, you may have created curiosity rather than intent. If ROAS improves but sales would have risen anyway, you may be measuring the weather more than the advertising.

Follow the signal as far down the funnel as your data allows to develop a business case. Because “People clicked more when it rained” is interesting, but “We generated incremental revenue when it rained” is irrefutable.

How to Build a Weather-Targeted Native Campaign

Ready to put weather targeting to work? Build the campaign around five decisions.

1. Define the Behavior You Want to Capture

Start with what rain, heat or cold changes for your customer.

Complete this sentence:

When ___ happens, our audience is more likely to ___, which creates an opportunity to ___.

If you can’t fill in all three blanks without stretching the logic, the weather signal probably isn’t strong enough.

2. Turn It Into a Precise Trigger

Translate that hypothesis into a rule your campaign can actually use. Set the threshold, location, time window and whether the trigger uses current or forecast conditions.

For example:

Rain forecast ≥ X mm + 5–9 PM + delivery area → activate rainy-evening campaign

Make thresholds local, too. For instance, 18°C can feel warm in one market and distinctly chilly in another, so the same number shouldn’t automatically trigger the same campaign everywhere.

Keep it as simple as the business case allows.

3. Decide What the Trigger Changes

A weather signal doesn't have to work like a light switch: on for everyone, off for everyone else. Choose exactly what happens when the trigger fires:

Lever Example Delivery Activate the campaign Budget Increase spend during high-intent conditions Bid Bid more aggressively Product Switch from sneakers to rainwear Creative Serve a rainy-day headline and image Landing page Send traffic to a weather-relevant collection

You can combine several levers, but make sure you know which ones you’re testing.

4. Build a Fallback

Weather changes, and your campaign needs to know what to do when it does. For every trigger, define:

Trigger met → weather strategy runs

→ weather strategy runs Trigger no longer met → evergreen strategy resumes

And reminder! Check the boring things that become very exciting when they go wrong. These are things like stock, delivery capacity, campaign budget and geographic availability. There’s little glory in perfectly predicting a heatwave and sending everyone to a sold-out fan.

5. Define the Test Before Launch

Decide what success means before seeing the results. Then put the whole setup into one short campaign brief:

Behavior: Rain makes staying home more appealing Trigger: Rain forecast during evening hours Audience: Users within delivery areas Action: Activate the campaign during rainy evening conditions Fallback: Return to evergreen campaign when trigger ends Control: Standard always-on campaign using the same creative Success metric: Incremental conversions at equal or lower CPA

If those seven lines are clear, you have a campaign. If they aren’t, more weather data probably won’t fix the campaign forecast.

Now put the framework into practice. Build a quick weather-targeted campaign below.

Build your weather-targeted campaign Choose the answers that best fit your campaign. 1. What are you promoting? Food & delivery Retail & fashion Travel Home & garden 2. What weather moment matters? Rain Heat Cold or snow Good weather ahead 3. What should the weather signal change? Delivery Creative Product Bid or budget Your campaign setup Choose your options above Your weather-targeting setup will appear here once you answer all three questions. Industry · Weather moment · Campaign action

Is Weather Targeting Worth It for Your Campaign?

Some campaigns have a natural relationship with the weather. Others not so much.

Probably worth testing Probably not worth it Demand changes noticeably with the weather Weather has little connection to purchase intent Timing matters to the purchase The buying cycle is long and largely unaffected by short-term conditions Different conditions make different products relevant You would show the same product and message anyway You can adjust delivery, bids or creative when a trigger fires Nothing in the campaign actually changes You have enough volume to compare results Triggers would make the audience too small to learn anything useful You can measure performance against a meaningful baseline You have no way to separate ad impact from natural weather-driven demand

Make the Forecast Earn Its Place in Your Media Plan

Weather is one of the few targeting signals that can change before breakfast, ruin plans by lunch and create demand by dinner. No wonder advertisers keep checking the forecast.

The interesting part starts when the media plan checks it too.