As audiences fragment across platforms, publisher websites remain the place where loyalty, data and monetisation can still be built with control.

For many years, websites were the heart of the internet, the sole domain towards which publishers directed all their referral and retention efforts. Today, we are deep into the “platformisation” of content consumption, where audiences are scattered across channels that publishers do not own. The humble website is now more like the hub of a wheel from which various channel spokes extend, and keeping this wheel moving requires every spoke to be strong and connected.

The Reuters Institute’s ‘Digital News Report 2026’ highlights this transformation, particularly among younger audiences, showing how fragmented the modern information ecosystem has become. Publishers need to go where their current and prospective audiences are to build their brands, cultivate trust, and encourage referrals back to their websites, which themselves must be built to reinforce loyalty and retention.

Building a Stable Base for Off-Site Exploration

Open web publishers should treat off-site platforms as supplemental acquisition channels rather than their new home. Social media platforms in particular offer scale and reach, but all content creators that distribute on them, traditional publishers and otherwise, live at the mercy of black box algorithms, capricious, unpredictable audience trends and the battle for attention, making it difficult to bank on them for predictable growth.

Regardless, such platforms cannot be ignored. Any publisher that wants to have a cultural impact needs to be present where culture happens which, for better and worse, is on social media. What owned properties such as websites and apps offer in a multi-platform world is a stable base from which additional channels can be safely explored.

Through this exploration, many publishers have leveraged the strength of their brands to establish significant footholds on social media, and have monetised these channels through in-stream ads, sponsorships, and branded content partnerships.

Such an offering allows publishers to pitch themselves to brands and agencies that are wary of Big Tech and the wild west of user generated content (or, increasingly, AI generated content) as a safe way to advertise on social media, guaranteeing that their brands will not appear alongside problematic or low-quality material.

Other channels, such as WhatsApp, offer little or no direct potential for advertising, but provide a low-resource means of building audience engagement and promoting website content. These platforms, alongside newsletters, push notifications, and messenger apps, allow publishers to leverage zero-party data, gathering explicit preferences directly from readers to power audience development and retention through highly tailored content across specific niches like cooking or sports.

Websites Must Be Optimised for Retention and Attention

As websites are no longer the be-all and end-all for either publishers or audiences, it’s of paramount importance that as many visitors as possible are retained. AI disruption to referral channels means that the days when publishers could rely on a steady stream of occasional traffic are gone, along with revenue strategies designed around maximising the value of one-off visits. Without retention, the website cannot function as the stable base supporting a multi-channel strategy.

Today, the loyalty of a website audience matters more than its size. A smaller pool of visitors who treat a website as a main dish in their media diet is worth more than a vast horde of anonymous snackers. Loyal visitors are more likely to create an account, consent to targeted advertising, fill in polls, and pay for subscriptions. This digital paper trail can be assembled into exhaustive audience profiles, which are of high value to advertisers lost in a sea of scattered targeting signals.

A significant component of audience retention is ensuring the advertising experience does not repel visitors. Quality over quantity should be the new guiding principle for website publishers, many of whom have demonstrated, thanks to experiential metrics such as attention tracking, that reducing ad load increases the value of each individual ad unit.

Publishers can also encourage retention through intelligent content recommendation engines, effectively advertising their own work to keep users engaged.

Going Multi-Platform Means Getting Personal

Today’s information ecosystem is personality driven, and while media institutions still hold a great deal of cultural cachet, maintaining that status hinges on whether audiences feel a connection with the people on the other side of the screen. In some senses, this requires publishers to give up a degree of ownership, encouraging journalists to build personal brands that will often outlast their tenure.

These personal brands also aid multi-platform expansion. The publishers that have established themselves most successfully on social media and YouTube are those that have cultivated talent native to those spaces. Journalists and columnists that produce exceptional written work on websites may not necessarily have the skills to produce snackable short form video or the presence to carry an hour-long podcast.

However, with greater personal visibility comes greater personal risk. Journalists have always been vulnerable to abuse and worse for their work, but today’s heated political climate and the ease of coordinated harassment campaigns via social media has made the spotlight more dangerous. Publishers must support and safeguard talent that they ask to trade anonymity for audience rapport.

As for the role of a website in such a set up, it provides a home for detailed news, articles, and columns that can then be repurposed across other channels. Audiences should always be encouraged to visit the website to get the full story, referred via off-platform content that serves as a foot in the door to original reportage and analysis. This back and forth between channels ensures both efforts can grow in tandem while maintaining a unified brand voice and style.

Websites may be less important than they used to be on the platformised web but, without them, a multi-channel strategy becomes as fragmented as the media ecosystem itself. The humble website must continue to be treated as a publisher’s flagship, setting the course for all other efforts and serving as a home for their most valued content and their most loyal audiences.