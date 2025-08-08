Matthew Villa
As MGID’s Head of Sales, US, Matthew Villa leads MGID’s client acquisition team in the US, building long-lasting relationships with leading direct response brands and agencies in the market. He also works to grow the US sales team’s presence, supporting publisher development initiatives that expand traffic distribution channels.
Articles by Matthew Villa
Manual campaign management is hitting a wall. With rising acquisition costs, evolving user beh...
In two years, ChatGPT has catapulted AI from a novelty into a critical component of digital ad...
As another year wraps up, it’s time to reflect on what’s worked, what hasn’t and what’s coming...
With a plethora of affiliate programs available, it’s easier than ever to get started as an af...
In an unpredictable world, everyone just wants to feel secure and protected, don’t they? That’...
Who do you trust when it comes to your money? We bet that it is a pretty short list! The fact ...
Let’s be honest — affiliate marketing on GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon) feels like you...
