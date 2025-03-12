Articles tagged with
Native Ads
What is AdTech? A Comprehensive Guide to Advertising Technol...
Can you imagine manually buying or selling ad spaces today? If you can’t, you’re lucky! Before...
Tackling Ad Fatigue with AI: Meet MGID's CTR Guard
Ad fatigue is a common issue in the digital advertising landscape. As users repeatedly see the...
Why Ad Quality Matters: How Publishers Can Build Trust and B...
Digital advertising faces many challenges — ad blocking, fraud, shrinking revenues and audienc...
A Guide to Native Advertising for the Gaming Industry in Ind...
Each year, native ads take up a larger share of advertising budgets. This is a trend that is e...
Native Advertising for the Healthcare Industry in India
Native advertising is transforming how the Indian market promotes healthcare products and serv...
MGID's Sources Optimization: More Control and Transparency f...
Managing ad campaigns effectively requires more than just any old data set — it requires the r...
Quarter-Century Catch-Up: Marketing Trends That Will Define ...
The first quarter of the 21st century has ended, seemingly out of nowhere. If it feels like ti...
