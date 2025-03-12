Create account
Articles tagged with

Native Ads

9898
Guide
1 min read
What is AdTech
Guides
What is AdTech? A Comprehensive Guide to Advertising Technol...

Can you imagine manually buying or selling ad spaces today? If you can’t, you’re lucky! Before...

Mar 12, 2025 • 1 min read
8161
4 min read
CTR Guard cover main
Product News
Tackling Ad Fatigue with AI: Meet MGID's CTR Guard

Ad fatigue is a common issue in the digital advertising landscape. As users repeatedly see the...

Mar 11, 2025 • 4 min read
6122
4 min read
Why Ad Quality Matters
Publishers
Why Ad Quality Matters: How Publishers Can Build Trust and B...

Digital advertising faces many challenges — ad blocking, fraud, shrinking revenues and audienc...

Mar 7, 2025 • 4 min read
7993
11 min read
Native Advertising for the Gaming Industry in India
Advertisers
A Guide to Native Advertising for the Gaming Industry in Ind...

Each year, native ads take up a larger share of advertising budgets. This is a trend that is e...

Feb 27, 2025 • 11 min read
7869
10 min read
Healthcare Industry in India
Advertisers
Native Advertising for the Healthcare Industry in India

Native advertising is transforming how the Indian market promotes healthcare products and serv...

Feb 19, 2025 • 10 min read
7873
Guide
1 min read
Sources Optimization Use Cases
Guides
MGID's Sources Optimization: More Control and Transparency f...

Managing ad campaigns effectively requires more than just any old data set — it requires the r...

Feb 11, 2025 • 1 min read
7649
5 min read
Forbes
Thought Leadership
Quarter-Century Catch-Up: Marketing Trends That Will Define ...

The first quarter of the 21st century has ended, seemingly out of nowhere. If it feels like ti...

Feb 4, 2025 • 5 min read

