So, you’re ready to become an affiliate marketer. Congratulations — you’ve got a long (and potentially very lucrative) journey ahead. But before you start raking in the cash, you have a big decision to make: choosing an affiliate marketing program.

Picking the wrong programs — or at least choosing without considering all the options — can lead to spinning your wheels and failing to make progress.

I’m Brandon Carney, and I’ve been making money with affiliate marketing programs for over 16 years. Today, I’ll be your personal guide, walking you through your best options for affiliate marketing programs in 2026. I’ll let you know the pros and cons of this year’s top choices and an overview of what each can offer. In addition, I’ll give some professional advice on how to find the perfect program for you — and how to get started with affiliate marketing on the right foot.

Read on to discover everything you need to know about the best high paying affiliate marketing programs. Enjoy!

How to Choose an Affiliate Program in 2026

Your affiliate business is one of a kind. That means what works for someone else won’t necessarily be the best choice for you. To find an affiliate marketing program that fits your specific needs, it’s important to do the research and analyze the pros and cons of each.

Luckily, I’ve done the heavy lifting for you. I’m offering you my not-so-secret methods on finding the perfect affiliate program to skyrocket your business success.

Below is my updated list of the best affiliate marketing programs and networks in 2026. After reading this article, you should have everything you need to choose the perfect program.

Before diving in head first, there’s one thing you should understand: affiliate programs and affiliate networks are not the same.

affiliate programs and affiliate networks are not the same.

When I first started as an affiliate, I didn’t understand the difference between these two. So, I’ll make it loud and clear right off the bat.

An affiliate program is a single merchant that offers commissions for promoting its products or services.

is a single merchant that offers commissions for promoting its products or services. An affiliate network, on the other hand, is a platform that gives you access to hundreds or even thousands of affiliate programs from different advertisers.

This leads me to my first pro tip for ALL new affiliate marketers, “Sign up for an affiliate network, NOT an affiliate program!”

Sign up for an affiliate network, NOT an affiliate program!

Instead of painstakingly searching for 20 or 30 individual affiliate programs, it’s far easier to join a network with tons of programs included. Joining a network is like catching a hundred fish (or in this case, dollar bills) with a net instead of slowly catching them one at a time with a fishing rod.

Not only do you get better results but you also save yourself a whole lot of time and effort.

That said, choosing the right affiliate network or program still requires some research. Before applying to any opportunity, I recommend evaluating the following factors.

5 Factors to Consider When Choosing an Affiliate Program

1. Commission Structure

Look at how much you’ll earn per sale, lead or subscription. Some programs offer one-time payouts, while others provide recurring commissions that can generate long-term revenue.

2. Cookie Duration

The longer the cookie window, the more time you have to earn a commission after a visitor clicks your affiliate link.

3. Product-Audience Fit

The highest-paying program isn’t always the best one. Focus on products and services that naturally align with your audience and niche.

4. Reputation and Payment Reliability

Research reviews, payment history and affiliate feedback. A program is only worth promoting if it consistently pays affiliates on time.

5. Tracking and Reporting Tools

Reliable tracking is essential. Look for programs that offer transparent reporting, real-time analytics and accurate attribution.

Now that that’s settled, here are the four best ways to find affiliate programs.

How to Search for Affiliate Marketing Programs

#1: Google it

That’s right… good ol’ Google is a fantastic resource for finding top affiliate marketing programs to join. I recommend searching “best + [your niche] + affiliate programs” to see what comes up.

Or, you can use AI-powered research tools to speed up the process. I’m still a fan of good old Google, but there’s no denying that AI can help uncover opportunities you might otherwise miss! 🤖

#2: Join an Affiliate Network

As I mentioned above, joining an affiliate network is your best bet if you’re looking to save time and energy. In a network, you’ll see a whole list of products from business owners, each of which is fair game for earning profit as an affiliate. Personally, I’ve had great past experiences with networks like CJ Affiliate, Avangate, Impact and PartnerStack.

If you’re interested in going the network route (which I highly recommend!) keep reading, as I’ll give you some great examples in the list below.

#3: Apply to an Existing Marketing Affiliate Program

Not every merchant lists their products on affiliate networks. So, if you’re looking for a specific program, you may have to go to the merchant directly. Many businesses have a link at the bottom of their website for affiliates or a place you can apply to their program. If not, it doesn’t hurt to reach out with an email or direct message.

But what if a business has high quality products without an affiliate program? Well, if you see true selling potential, let them know. Take some time to establish a relationship and see if you can set up a referral system for each sale you bring to them.

Another benefit of going to a business directly is cutting out the middleman. When using an affiliate network, the network itself will take a percentage of your earnings. But when you build a strong relationship with a merchant, you can keep the network out of it and the profits for yourself.

#4: Attend Affiliate Marketing Conferences

Attending industry conferences is a great way to find potential merchants and affiliate programs. Some great options are Affiliate World, Affiliate Summit and PI LIVE.

Many of the most lucrative opportunities in my career have been from word of mouth, so taking the time to form in-person relationships is well worth it.

How To Vet Affiliate Programs

Most affiliate programs are legitimate and beneficial for both parties, but there are still some bad eggs out there. That's why it's important to vet programs before investing your time and traffic. Here's how to separate the good opportunities from the not-so-good ones.

Get on the Internet Forums

The best way to vet programs is by gauging public opinion on internet forums. AffiliateFix is one forum I’ve used many times before, and it’s a great community of friendly and helpful affiliates. Reddit communities like r/AffiliateMarketing and discussions on LinkedIn can also provide valuable first-hand feedback from active marketers.

Many of the people on these forums have been in the game for a long time like me and have seen the good, the bad and the ugly. So, if you have a question about a certain program, you’ll get an answer based on real personal experience.

Verify the Program's Reputation

Beyond forums, take a few minutes to research the program itself. Check recent reviews, payment reports and discussions from active affiliates. A high commission rate may look attractive, but it means very little if affiliates report delayed payments, poor support or inaccurate tracking.

Ask These 3 Important Questions

Before joining any affiliate program, I recommend asking yourself three simple questions:

It's best to avoid businesses with a shady past and products that may be harmful to online consumers. Here's what I mean by each question:

1. Do they send their payments on time?

A generous commission rate doesn't mean much if affiliates struggle to get paid. Check reviews, forum discussions and payment reports to make sure the program has a reliable payout history.

2. Do they have a good history?

Look into the company's reputation. Established programs with positive feedback from affiliates are generally a safer bet than unknown networks with little track record.

3. Do they have customer support?

Things don't always go according to plan. Responsive affiliate managers and reliable customer support can save you a lot of time when issues arise with tracking, payments or approvals.

If you find an affiliate program that checks all the boxes, go for it. If not, I recommend staying away. After all, there’s plenty of other fish in the affiliate marketing sea!

10 Best Affiliate Networks in 2026

Disclaimer: Many affiliates come to MGID to run native advertising campaigns, so our unique position in the industry gives us insights and access to knowledge about which affiliate networks yield the best results. In other words, these are affiliate networks we can vouch for and recommend to affiliate marketers in 2026.

#1: Impact

At this point, Impact is less of a discovery and more of an inevitability for anyone doing affiliate marketing properly.

The platform has grown into one of the biggest affiliate networks in the industry, connecting publishers with thousands of advertisers across ecommerce, SaaS, finance and other popular verticals. Big brands like Canva, Shopify and Lenovo use Impact to manage their partnerships, making it a great place to discover high-quality offers that fit your audience.

Type: Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $10

Cookie duration: Varies by advertiser

Pros:

Access to thousands of global brands and advertisers

Strong presence in SaaS, ecommerce and B2B verticals

Detailed reporting and tracking tools

Flexible payment options, including PayPal and bank transfer

Low payout threshold compared to many competing networks

Easy to discover and apply to new affiliate programs within the platform

Cons:

Approval requirements vary by advertiser

The platform can feel overwhelming for complete beginners

Commission rates and cookie durations differ significantly between programs

#2: Awin

Awin has been around for a long time, and there's a reason it continues to show up on just about every "best affiliate networks" list. The platform connects affiliates with thousands of advertisers across ecommerce, finance, travel, technology and many other industries.

One thing I like about Awin is the variety. Whether you're running a niche blog, building an authority site or buying traffic at scale, there's a good chance you'll find offers that fit your business model. The platform also became even more attractive after integrating ShareASale, giving affiliates access to an even larger pool of advertisers.

Type: Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $20

Cookie duration: Varies by advertiser

Pros:

Thousands of advertisers across multiple verticals

Beginner-friendly interface

Global network with strong brand recognition

Low payout threshold

Includes access to former ShareASale advertisers

Cons:

Some advertisers have strict approval requirements

Commission rates vary significantly between offers

#3: CJ Affiliate

CJ Affiliate (formerly Commission Junction) has been one of the biggest names in affiliate marketing for years. If you've spent any amount of time in this industry, you've probably heard someone recommend it.

The real draw with CJ is the caliber of its advertisers. Many of the brands on the platform are household names with products that practically sell themselves. As an affiliate, that can make your job a whole lot easier.

The reporting tools are also some of the best in the industry, which is one reason experienced affiliates continue to rely on the platform.

Type: Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $50

Cookie duration: Varies by advertiser

Pros:

Trusted by many major global brands

Excellent tracking and reporting

Large selection of advertisers

Strong reputation among experienced affiliates

Cons:

Can feel overwhelming for beginners

Approval processes vary between advertisers

#4: PartnerStack

If SaaS affiliate marketing is your thing, PartnerStack deserves your attention.

Unlike traditional affiliate networks that focus on every vertical imaginable, PartnerStack specializes in software and B2B partnerships. You'll find programs from companies that offer recurring commissions, which can be incredibly attractive if you're focused on long-term revenue rather than one-time payouts.

Many affiliates treat PartnerStack as their go-to destination for SaaS offers, and the reasons aren't hard to figure out.

Type: Affiliate Network

Niche: SaaS & B2B Software

Minimum payout: $5

Cookie duration: Varies by advertiser

Pros:

Excellent selection of SaaS offers

Many recurring commission opportunities

Low payout threshold

Easy-to-use dashboard

Cons:

Less variety outside the SaaS space

Some programs have stricter qualification requirements

#5: Rakuten Advertising

Rakuten Advertising tends to fly under the radar compared to newer platforms, but that's not a reflection of its quality. This network has been a major player in affiliate marketing for decades.

The platform works with many well-known brands and offers opportunities in retail, finance, travel and other popular verticals. If you're looking for established advertisers and a network with a long track record, Rakuten is worth considering.

Type: Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $50

Cookie duration: Varies by advertiser

Pros:

Long-standing industry reputation

High-quality advertisers

Reliable tracking and payments

Strong international presence

Cons:

Smaller advertiser selection than some competitors

Fewer opportunities for very niche markets

#6: Admitad

Admitad has built a strong reputation as a global affiliate network with advertisers from a wide range of industries. It's especially popular among affiliates working in Europe and emerging markets, but its reach extends far beyond that.

What I like about Admitad is the diversity of offers. Whether you're promoting ecommerce products, financial services or mobile apps, you'll usually find something worth testing.

For affiliates who enjoy experimenting with different verticals, Admitad can be a great addition to their toolkit.

Type: Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $20

Cookie duration: Varies by advertiser

Pros:

Wide range of offers and verticals

Global advertiser base

User-friendly reporting tools

Multiple payment methods

Cons:

Offer quality can vary between advertisers

Some regions have more opportunities than others

#7: Avangate

Avangate has built a strong reputation in the software affiliate space. While many affiliate networks focus on retail and ecommerce brands, Avangate specializes in software, SaaS products and digital services. The platform connects affiliates with well-known technology companies, making it a solid option for publishers in business, marketing and tech niches.

Software offers often come with larger payouts than traditional ecommerce programs, and some advertisers provide recurring commissions. For affiliates targeting professional audiences, that can create meaningful long-term earning potential.

Type: Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $100

Cookie duration: Varies by advertiser

Pros:

Strong selection of software and SaaS offers

Higher commission rates than many ecommerce programs

Trusted by established software vendors

Global reach and international payments

Recurring commission opportunities on some offers

Cons:

Higher payout threshold

Less variety outside software and digital products

Not as beginner-friendly as some larger affiliate networks

#8: FlexOffers

You probably won't see FlexOffers trending on affiliate forums, but size-wise it holds its own against the big names. With thousands of advertisers across numerous verticals, it's a solid option for affiliates who like testing different offers.

I've always viewed FlexOffers as a network that's worth keeping in your back pocket. When I'm researching new niches or looking for alternative offers, it's often one of the first places I check because of the sheer variety available.

Type: Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $50

Cookie duration: Varies by advertiser

Pros:

Large advertiser marketplace

Wide range of verticals

Multiple payment options

Good opportunity for offer testing

Cons:

Platform can feel overwhelming at first

Quality varies depending on the advertiser

#9: Webgains

While newer networks were still finding their footing, Webgains was already running solid programs across Europe. That experience translates into a stable, well-connected advertiser base today. The network works with brands across retail, travel, finance and technology, making it a versatile option for publishers targeting international audiences.

Webgains rarely comes up in the same breath as Impact or CJ, but the results I've seen affiliates pull from it tell a different story, especially when promoting offers outside North America. If global reach is important to your business, it's worth a look.

Type: Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $20

Cookie duration: Varies by advertiser

Pros:

Strong European presence

Diverse advertiser base

Low payout threshold

Long-standing reputation

Cons:

Smaller network than some competitors

Fewer opportunities for US-focused affiliates

#10: Sovrn Commerce

Sovrn Commerce, formerly VigLink, takes a different approach from most affiliate networks by automatically converting existing links into affiliate links. I've found it especially useful for content-heavy websites, where manually updating affiliate links across hundreds or thousands of articles can quickly become overwhelming.

Sovrn helps simplify monetization while providing access to a large network of merchant partnerships. The trade-off is less control over individual merchant relationships compared to platforms like CJ or Impact. However, for publishers managing large content libraries, the time saved through automation often makes that trade-off worthwhile.

Type: Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $25

Cookie duration: Varies by advertiser

Pros:

Automated link monetization

Excellent for publishers

Easy implementation

Access to thousands of merchants

Cons:

Less control over individual partnerships

Not ideal for hands-on affiliate managers

7 Best Affiliate Marketing Programs for Beginners

If you're completely new to affiliate marketing, don't worry: you don't need to jump straight into advanced CPA campaigns or enterprise affiliate networks.

Some programs are simply easier to get started with than others. They offer recognizable brands, straightforward commission structures and plenty of opportunities to learn the business.

The programs below are some of my favorite options for new affiliates. Not only are they great for getting your toes wet, but many experienced marketers continue to use them long after they've moved beyond the beginner stage.

#1: Amazon Associates Affiliate Program

If I had to recommend just one affiliate program to a complete beginner, Amazon Associates would be near the top of the list. Amazon sells practically everything, which means almost any niche website, blog or social media account can find products worth promoting.

The commission rates aren't the highest in the industry, but Amazon makes up for that with trust and conversion rates. People already know the brand, which often makes it easier to generate your first affiliate commissions.

Type: Affiliate Program

Minimum payout: $10

Cookie duration: 24 hours

Pros:

Massive product selection

Trusted global brand

High conversion rates

Beginner-friendly

Easy application process

90-day cart window for eligible purchases

Cons:

Short cookie duration

Lower commission rates than many competitors

#2: Fiverr Affiliates

Unlike many affiliate programs that focus on a single product, Fiverr gives affiliates access to an entire marketplace of services. Whether your audience needs graphic design, content writing, video editing or marketing support, there's usually a relevant offer to promote.

I've seen beginners do particularly well with Fiverr because the platform solves real business problems. It's much easier to recommend a service people actively need than convince them to buy something they weren't already looking for.

Type: Affiliate Program

Minimum payout: $100

Cookie duration: 30 days

Pros:

Well-known freelance marketplace

Multiple commission models

Wide variety of services

Works across many niches

Cons:

Higher payout threshold

Earnings vary by service category

#3: Clickbank Affiliate Program

One of the first affiliate platforms I ever experimented with was ClickBank. More than two decades later, it's still one of the go-to destinations for affiliates looking to promote digital products.

Honestly, the commissions are the whole story with ClickBank. Many offers pay between 40% and 75% per sale, and some even include recurring commissions. That's significantly higher than what you'll find with most ecommerce affiliate programs, which is one reason ClickBank continues to appear on lists of the highest-paying affiliate programs year after year.

Type: Affiliate Program

Minimum payout: $10

Cookie duration: 60 days

Pros:

High commission rates

Large catalog of digital products

Beginner-friendly approval process

Long cookie duration

Cons:

Product quality varies

Interface can feel outdated

#4: Shopify Affiliate Program

Shopify has become the default choice for anyone building an online store: millions of businesses, from solo founders to established brands, run on it. That ubiquity makes it a natural fit to promote to entrepreneurship and ecommerce audiences.

The platform's popularity and strong reputation help remove some of the friction that comes with promoting lesser-known products. When people already trust the brand, conversions tend to come a little easier. Shopify also provides affiliates with educational content, creative assets and detailed performance reporting, making it easier to optimize campaigns and grow referrals over time.

Type: Affiliate Program

Minimum payout: No minimum payout

Cookie duration: 30 days

Pros:

Globally recognized brand

Strong earning potential

Popular among entrepreneurs

High conversion rates

Extensive affiliate resources

Cons:

More niche audience

Requires business-focused traffic

#5: HubSpot Affiliate Program

HubSpot has become one of the go-to platforms for marketers, agencies and business owners. From CRM tools to email marketing and sales software, the company offers products that many businesses rely on every day.

The program is a natural fit for content focused on marketing, entrepreneurship and business growth. Better yet, recurring commissions on qualifying referrals mean a single successful recommendation can continue generating revenue over time.

Type: Affiliate Program

Minimum payout: $10

Cookie duration: 180 days

Pros:

Long cookie duration

Well-known SaaS brand

Recurring commission opportunities

Strong educational resources

Cons:

Best suited for B2B audiences

More competitive niche

#6: WP Engine Affiliate Program

Like with all programs from the web hosting vertical, commissions are where things start to get interesting. Hosting remains one of the highest-paying affiliate marketing niches, and WP Engine has built a strong reputation as one of the leading names in the WordPress space. That reputation makes it a familiar choice for bloggers, agencies and business owners looking for premium hosting solutions.

The 180-day cookie duration is one of the biggest advantages of the program. That's plenty of time for potential customers to do their research before signing up, while still giving you credit for the referral.

Type: Affiliate Program

Minimum payout: $50

Cookie duration: 180 days

Pros:

Long cookie duration

High commission potential

Strong brand recognition

Popular among WordPress users

Cons:

Highly competitive niche

Best suited for business and website-focused audiences

#7: SEMrush Affiliate Program

SEMrush is one of the most recognizable names in the SEO industry. I've found it easier to promote than many competing tools because marketers are often already familiar with the brand. Its wide range of features, from keyword research to site audits, also makes it relevant to a broad audience.

The affiliate program now runs through Impact and pays $200 per sale plus $10 for every trial activation. While recurring commissions are gone, earning at multiple stages of the funnel creates more opportunities to monetize the same traffic. Add in the generous 120-day cookie window, and SEMrush remains one of the strongest affiliate programs for marketing-focused audiences.

Type: Affiliate Program

Minimum payout: $10

Cookie duration: 120 days

Pros:

120-day cookie duration

Well-known brand in the SEO industry

Strong fit for marketing and business audiences

Cons:

Best suited for marketing-related niches

Competitive affiliate space

5 Best CPA Affiliate Networks

If you've made it this far, you're probably serious about affiliate marketing or at the very least, really committed to reading long blog posts.

CPA marketing is a little different from traditional affiliate marketing. Instead of waiting for someone to pull out their credit card, you'll often get paid when users complete specific actions, such as signing up for a service, requesting a quote or installing an app.

Some of the most profitable campaigns I've seen over the years have come from CPA offers. The right network can give you access to thousands of opportunities across finance, health, mobile apps, lead generation and plenty of other verticals.

If CPA marketing sounds like your kind of game, the networks below are some of the best places to start in 2026.

#1: MaxBounty

Few names are as closely associated with CPA marketing as MaxBounty. Over the years, the network has built a loyal following among affiliates thanks to its broad selection of CPA, CPL and lead generation campaigns.

MaxBounty's strongest card is the sheer range of offers. Whether you're promoting finance offers, surveys, mobile apps or lead generation campaigns, there's usually something worth testing. For many affiliates, it's the network they graduate to once they're ready to move beyond traditional affiliate programs.

Type: CPA Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $100

Cookie duration: Varies by offer

Pros:

Large selection of CPA offers

Strong industry reputation

Dedicated affiliate managers

Reliable payments

Cons:

Higher payout threshold

Approval process can be stricter than some competitors

#2: Perform[cb]

Perform[cb] has been a well-known name in performance marketing for years. The network works with affiliates across multiple verticals, including lead generation, finance, insurance, ecommerce and mobile offers.

One of the reasons Perform[cb] remains popular is its focus on high-quality campaigns and long-term advertiser relationships. Affiliates get access to a wide range of offers, advanced tracking tools and support from experienced account managers who can help optimize performance and identify new growth opportunities.

Type: CPA Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $50

Cookie duration: Varies by offer

Pros:

Strong reputation in the CPA industry

Wide range of lead generation and CPA offers

Advanced tracking and reporting tools

Dedicated affiliate managers

High-quality advertiser partnerships

Cons:

Approval process can be stricter than some competitors

Certain offers require proven traffic quality

#3: Mobidea

As mobile pioneers, Mobidea earned its reputation by bringing new offers and opportunities to affiliates across Europe, Latin America and other fast-growing markets. Even today, the network remains a popular choice for marketers focused on mobile traffic and subscription-based campaigns.

One reason many affiliates continue to use Mobidea is the combination of offer variety and hands-on support. With thousands of active offers, experienced account managers and a strong focus on mobile campaigns, it's a solid choice for affiliates looking to expand beyond traditional desktop traffic.

Type: CPA Affiliate Network

Niche: Mobile Advertising

Minimum payout: $50

Cookie duration: Varies by offer

Pros:

Strong mobile advertising focus

Thousands of active offers

Experienced affiliate managers

International campaign opportunities

Premium traffic and targeting options

Cons:

Not ideal for desktop-focused campaigns

#4: MyLead

MyLead is one of those networks that's particularly appealing when you're just getting started with CPA marketing. The platform offers a wide variety of campaigns across multiple verticals and makes it relatively easy to launch your first offers without feeling overwhelmed.

Another advantage is the support system. Between the educational resources, experienced mentors and low payout threshold, MyLead does a good job of helping newer affiliates get up to speed while still offering enough opportunities for experienced marketers to stay interested.

Type: CPA Affiliate Network

Minimum payout: $20

Cookie duration: Varies by offer

Pros:

Beginner-friendly platform

Low payout threshold

Wide selection of offers

Educational resources and mentorship

Multiple withdrawal options

Cons:

Earnings depend heavily on campaign performance

Sign-up process can take some time

#5: MGID

You might be wondering what MGID is doing on a list of affiliate networks. That's a fair question. Unlike traditional CPA networks such as MaxBounty or Perform[cb], MGID is primarily a native advertising platform. However, many affiliate marketers — including myself — use it to drive traffic to CPA, CPL and other performance-based offers at scale.

For affiliates interested in combining native advertising with CPA marketing, MGID can be an attractive option. The platform's traffic capabilities and performance-focused approach make it particularly appealing for affiliates looking to scale beyond organic traffic sources. Affiliates who are new to paid traffic can also benefit from understanding typical native advertising budgets and pricing models before launching campaigns.

Type: Native Advertising Platform / CPA Traffic Source

Minimum payout: Varies by offer

Cookie duration: Varies by offer

Pros:

Strong native advertising ecosystem

Access to multiple verticals

Scalable traffic opportunities

Performance-focused platform

Cons:

Better suited for affiliates familiar with paid traffic

Results depend heavily on campaign optimization

A Quick Word Before You Go

By now, you should have a much better idea of which affiliate programs and networks are worth your attention in 2026. Whether you're interested in traditional affiliate marketing, SaaS partnerships or CPA campaigns, there are plenty of opportunities to build a profitable business.

I've worked with many of the networks and programs on this list over the years, and each has its own strengths. My advice is simple: pick one, get started and don't be afraid to experiment. You can always switch programs, test new offers or explore different verticals as your business grows.

A Note on Commission & Payments

It's important to recognize that affiliate commissions aren't always paid immediately. Some programs may pay 30 days after a conversion, while others can take 60 or even 90 days before commissions are approved and released.

If you're planning to turn affiliate marketing into a serious income stream, make sure you understand the payment schedule of every program you join. The last thing you want is to generate commissions only to discover you'll be waiting months to access your earnings.

Closing Thoughts

All of us here at MGID are rooting for your success as a new affiliate marketer. Not only do we love seeing new talent in the game, we’re also financially invested — when you make a profit, so do we! That said, we hope this guide has given you a solid starting point for choosing the right affiliate programs and networks in 2026.

The better we can equip you to succeed, the more money goes into your pocket (and ours, of course!).

Take it from me, a seasoned affiliate marketing veteran — this is an incredibly rewarding career (or side hustle!) if you do it right. It all comes down to the tools you use. If you do your research and go after reputable programs and networks that offer plenty of earning potential, you’ll see results in no time.

So good luck, and get earning!

Affiliate Marketing Programs FAQs

#1: How do affiliate programs work?

Affiliate programs allow you to earn a commission by promoting a company's products or services. When someone clicks your affiliate link and completes a qualifying action, such as making a purchase, signing up for a trial or submitting a lead form, you earn a commission. The exact payout structure depends on the program.

#2: What is the best affiliate program for beginners?

Amazon Associates, Fiverr Affiliates, ClickBank and Shopify are all excellent places to start. For those already writing about marketing or SEO tools, HubSpot and SEMrush are worth exploring too, though both work best once you have an established audience in place.

#3: Which affiliate programs pay the most?

Some of the highest-paying affiliate programs can be found in web hosting, SaaS and digital products. Programs like WP Engine, HubSpot, SEMrush and ClickBank are popular because they offer generous commissions, recurring revenue opportunities or high-value referrals.

#4: How do I choose the right affiliate program?

The best affiliate program depends on your audience, niche and traffic sources. Before joining any program, pay attention to factors such as commission rates, cookie duration, payout thresholds and the company's reputation.

#5: What is the difference between an affiliate program and an affiliate network?

An affiliate program is run by a single company and allows you to promote that company's products or services. An affiliate network gives you access to multiple advertisers from a single platform, making it easier to manage several partnerships at once.