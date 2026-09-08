Replacing a monetization format that already generates revenue can feel risky. For Mexican sports publisher Récord, however, the switch was an opportunity for growth. After moving to MGID’s Exit Story, revenue from the placement increased by 335%.

Publishers rarely replace a monetization format that's already earning revenue; in doing so, they often risk

performance and user experience for something unproven. For Récord, one of Mexico's leading sports news publishers, that risk was outweighed when Google announced, in April 2026, that back-button hijacking would violate its spam policies, with enforcement starting in June. The clock was running, and Récord needed a replacement that wouldn't sacrifice the revenue its existing back-button format had built.

After making the switch to MGID’s Exit Story, the results quickly exceeded Récord’s expectations. Within weeks of implementing Exit Story, Récord was seeing significant gains across revenue, CPC, impressions, viewability and clicks.

So where did that growth come from, and what can other publishers learn from Récord's experience?

When a Working Format Has to Change

Récord's transition came with clear constraints:

keep revenue stable;

avoid disruption to the user experience;

keep implementation simple;

move away from the previous back button setup.

Exit Story did just that. It monetized the same end-of-session moment without relying on the back-button mechanics that both MGID and Récord needed to move away from.

A Low-Friction Switch

The switch didn't require major changes to Récord's site. MGID handled integration and initial configuration, and once the format was live, the team's focus shifted to optimizing triggers, viewability and impression delivery.

What Changed After the Switch?

Exit Story became Récord's highest revenue-generating MGID placement, with revenue increasing by 335%.

The improvement was visible across key performance metrics.

Metric Change Revenue +335% CPC +230% Impressions +532% Viewability +53% Clicks +33%

Impressions reached more than 2.7 million, supported by a 306% increase in ad requests.

More Opportunities, More Value

The numbers point to two things occurring simultaneously.

More monetization opportunities: The increase in ad requests and impressions gave Récord considerably more opportunities to generate revenue as users reached the end of their sessions. More value from those opportunities: CPC increased by 230%, while viewability improved by 53%.

✅ Récord didn't grow on volume alone. More monetization opportunities, higher CPC and better viewability combined to multiply the value of the placement.

What Publishers Can Learn from Récord

Récord's results are specific to one publisher, but the way the team approached the transition offers a few useful lessons for others reviewing their monetization setup.

1. Set a New Benchmark

When publishers replace an established format, the previous revenue level is an obvious benchmark. Récord's results show why it's worth testing how much further the new setup can go.

When testing a replacement format, track its growth potential alongside its ability to maintain existing revenue. Give it enough time and traffic to see what is possible.

2. Look Behind the Revenue Number

A 335% revenue increase gets attention, but the number alone doesn't tell you why it happened. For Récord, the growth was driven by two separate things:

impressions and ad requests grew sharply;

CPC and viewability both improved.

Before rolling out any new format, it's worth checking whether a placement that's running more often isn't the same as one that's actually engaging users better.

3. Don't Settle for Parity

It's tempting to treat "matching the old format's revenue" as success. Récord's team kept optimizing after launch instead of stopping once revenue stabilized. That's the difference between a safe replacement and one that becomes a growth driver.

From Replacement to a Major Revenue Driver

Two months after implementing Exit Story on mobile, Récord reported a 30% increase in vRPM. The format now accounts for more than 50% of the publisher's MGID revenue from the past month.

Exit Story moved from being a replacement format to becoming a major part of Récord's monetization mix.

Andrés Dalma, AdOps Publisher & Programmatic Manager at Récord, puts it this way:

“Exit Story transformed the way we retain and monetize mobile audiences at Récord. We were able to customize the integration to engage users at precisely the right moment before they leave the site. MGID provided us with a key tool to maximize the value of every visit.”

A Reason to Revisit the Baseline

For publishers using established exit monetization formats, Récord's experience raises a useful question: when was the last time you tested whether your current benchmark could be higher?

Formats, user behavior and platform requirements keep changing. A setup that performed well a year ago may still be generating revenue today while leaving additional value untapped.

If you're already running an exit-intent or back-button-based format, Récord's results are worth benchmarking against. Talk to your MGID representative about testing Exit Story with your own traffic. You may find the ceiling is higher than your current setup suggests.