Ad Creation
10211
17 min read
What is Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)? A Complete Guide for Adve...
Is your campaign budget being put to good use? The quickest way to find out is through the cam...
Mar 14, 2025 • 17 min read
5812
3 min read
MGID’s new AI tool, CTR Guard, improves viewable CTR by an a...
MGID, the global advertising platform, today announces the launch of CTR Guard, an innovative ...
Mar 13, 2025 • 3 min read
9898
Guide
1 min read
What is AdTech? A Comprehensive Guide to Advertising Technol...
Can you imagine manually buying or selling ad spaces today? If you can’t, you’re lucky! Before...
Mar 12, 2025 • 1 min read
8161
4 min read
Tackling Ad Fatigue with AI: Meet MGID's CTR Guard
Ad fatigue is a common issue in the digital advertising landscape. As users repeatedly see the...
Mar 11, 2025 • 4 min read
6122
4 min read
Why Ad Quality Matters: How Publishers Can Build Trust and B...
Digital advertising faces many challenges — ad blocking, fraud, shrinking revenues and audienc...
Mar 7, 2025 • 4 min read
285
5 min read
MGID Expands Native Integration with Seamless Shopify Conver...
MGID continues to push the boundaries of seamless advertising with the expansion of Native Int...
Mar 6, 2025 • 5 min read
8641
5 min read
Social Media Isn't Safe, So Why Do Brand Safety Tools Still ...
Open web publishers have suffered decreased advertising revenue for many years due to automate...
Feb 28, 2025 • 5 min read