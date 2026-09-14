Articles tagged with
Contextual Targeting
15566
24 min read
What is Weather Targeting and How It Improves Native Ad Perf...
When the weather changes, so does the audience’s intent. Everything can be the same but that s...
Sep 14, 2026 • 24 min read
8246
8 min read
How Cookie Deprecation Accelerated Contextual Advertising
For nearly a decade, the digital advertising industry has treated the phrase cookie deprecatio...
Jul 17, 2026 • 8 min read
10862
19 min read
Contextual Targeting in 2026: The Cookieless Strategy That A...
The smartest ad targeting in 2026 may have less to do with who is looking at the screen and mo...
Jun 4, 2026 • 19 min read
8156
17 min read
Behavioral Targeting Explained: How It Works and Why It’s Ev...
In the era of AI, privacy crackdowns and zero-party data, marketers are beginning to wonder: i...
Aug 18, 2025 • 17 min read
7756
6 min read
MarTech Interview with Ryan Stewart, Head of Publisher Acqui...
Greetings Ryan, Can you provide a brief overview of your professional journey and how it led y...
Oct 1, 2024 • 6 min read
7829
3 min read
MGID Announces New, All-in-One Monetization, Audience Acquis...
Global advertising platform MGID announces the launch of MGID+, an all-in-one solution for pre...
Sep 12, 2024 • 3 min read
8856
6 min read
Myth Busters: What Publishers Shouldn't Expect in 2024
The past year has thrown publishers into some rough waters, especially with a dip in ad revenu...
Jan 11, 2024 • 6 min read