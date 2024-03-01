Artificial intelligence has improved immensely since it was first introduced to the marketing industry. In the beginning, AI tools for marketing were focused on automating repetitive tasks, but today, they can perform more complicated functions like data analysis and campaign optimization. AI tools for marketing have elevated the standards in the industry, allowing practitioners to do everything faster and better than before. If you want to keep up, you need AI tools.

Understanding the Need for AI Tools for Marketing: What is AI in Marketing?

Artificial intelligence in marketing is the same as it is everywhere else. It’s mostly used to automate, delegate and optimize. Since money is the fuel behind ads, all these functions appeal to marketers! Unfortunately, its adoption in marketing is still very limited as many still struggle with how to use and integrate it. However, those who see the value in AI tools for sales and marketing have been using them in a wide variety of tasks, like:

Automating customer interactions;

Personalizing the customer journey;

Automating processes.

Benefits of AI Tools for Marketing

If you’re not convinced of the necessity of AI tools in the marketing industry, these benefits may change your mind.

Optimized processes: With the right AI tools for marketing, you can get things done more quickly.

With the right AI tools for marketing, you can get things done more quickly. Improved savings: Existing tools can do a lot already, which makes it easy to delegate tasks to low-cost AI.

Existing tools can do a lot already, which makes it easy to delegate tasks to low-cost AI. Unbiased insights: AI tools for marketing run purely on prompts, data and machine learning, making it a trustworthy and unbiased tool.

As developers create more tools, the benefits will increase, too!

What Are the Best AI Tools for Marketing?

Now that you understand the benefits AI tools can deliver, let’s consider the ones you should use. Your options are practically endless, so it can be hard to sift through and find the AI tools that will work best for you. In selecting what you want to use, you should consider the following points.

Budget: If you want to keep your costs as low as possible, there are free AI tools for marketing that you can try.

If you want to keep your costs as low as possible, there are free AI tools for marketing that you can try. Needs: Identify where you need help and consider the tools that have the features you need.

Identify where you need help and consider the tools that have the features you need. Wants: Make a wish list of things that you hope AI can do for you. While these may not be your priority, they are still nice to have.

Considering all these points, we collected the best tools out there for any marketing endeavors. Continue reading to find the one that best suits you.

AI Tools for Content Marketing

Content marketing is a very important task as it keeps the brand alive. Through regularly posted text and media aimed at your audience, you can nurture a strong relationship that makes conversion easier later on. AI digital marketing tools can do a lot to make creating relevant and engaging content easier. There are numerous tasks involved with content marketing, including writing texts, optimizing content for search and creating images and videos. To help you with at least one (or more) of these tasks, we recommend these AI tools for marketing.

OpenAI GPT

Price: Free to $25 per month

OpenAI GPT is an amazing tool if you occasionally find yourself running out of ideas. What makes this one of our favorite AI tools for marketing is its simplicity — it’s like Google but more organized! All you need to do is to enter a message and then wait a few seconds to see the response. The more specific you are, the better! If you find yourself always in need of suggestions, you should consider this a must-have AI tool for marketing. The free version uses the GPT-3.5 model, while the paid version, which ranges from $20 to $25 a month, uses GPT-4. It also comes with additional OpenAI tools, like DALL-E, advanced data analysis and more.

Grammarly

Price: Free to $15 per month

Grammarly is perhaps one of the most popular AI tools for marketing. If you don’t want to miss any grammatical mistakes in your online communications, a quick run through of your text with Grammarly will help you avoid them. So, how did this end up on our list of favorite AI tools for marketing? Because it supports AI text generation! This starts at 100 prompts per month for free members but goes up for paying subscribers. In addition, Grammarly makes content management easier with business subscription features such as a style guide and brand tones. So, whether you’re running solo or heading a team, this service is one of the most cost-effective AI tools for marketing.

MarketMuse

Price: $149 to $399 per month, with a free 7-day trial, plus add-ons for the Team plan

Content marketers looking to limit the number of AI tools for marketing they use will love MarketMuse. It supports users with a number of functions that are usually performed by separate tools, such as:

Competitor analysis;

Keyword research;

AI content generation;

Link recommendations;

Managed topic tracking.

What makes this one of our favorite AI tools for marketing is that it’s functional at any level. Whether you’re a blogger publishing content a few times a month or a big agency managing a large team, MarketMuse can fit your needs. It offers a free trial, but a live demo is also available.

AI Tools for Email Marketing

Email marketing is a relatively inexpensive way to communicate with your audience. With just an email list, you can drop your recipients a message anytime you want! With AI tools for marketing, you can also perform various tasks, like:

Email list segmentation;

Improve email deliverability;

Individually personalize emails based on data.

There is so much more that AI tools for marketing can do! In the following subsections, we will discuss just how else they can make your email marketing campaigns more effective.

Mailchimp

Price: $13 to $50 per month plus custom plans

Mailchimp was THE email company for early adopters of email marketing. But did you know that since it started serving clients, it has essentially become an AI marketing platform? Apart from helping you send emails en masse, Mailchimp can also:

Generate an email from scratch;

Get art that you can use for your emails;

Automate processes, like trigger emails and drip campaigns;

Send emails based on customer behavior.

If you’re looking for multiple AI tools for marketing rolled into one neat package, Mailchimp is a reliable platform that continues to expand based on current industry trends.

Seventh Sense

Price: $80 to $450 per month

If you’re already using Hubspot or Marketo, Seventh Sense is one of the best AI tools for marketing that you can use in combination with those services. Without AI, you’d normally base sending times on information from the customer profile, such as location and certain behaviors. However, this isn’t a catch-all solution because individual behaviors (even those belonging to the same demographics) can vary significantly. With Seventh Sense, you can do one very important thing: send your email to individual subscribers based on when they’re most likely to open it. With one of the most powerful AI tools for marketing, your email will be seen instead of getting buried in an inbox.

SendGrid

Price: Ranges from $15 to $89.95 per month, plus custom tariffs

Deliverability is a constant issue for email marketers because a message can never convert if it doesn’t make it to the inbox. That’s why SendGrid is one of our favorite AI tools for email marketing. It performs a whole range of tasks that help improve the outcome of your email campaign. These include:

Split testing and insights;

Segmentation;

Trigger-based drip automation.

Functions and features depend on the plan you get. But even with the free version, it’s one of the most effective AI tools for marketing.

AI Tools for Chat and Messaging

With the internet making communication easier than ever, expectations of your accessibility have increased. So, today, customer service and client interaction have become even more important for marketing. And here, AI tools for marketing come to the rescue! When selecting which tool to use, consider these factors:

Ease of integration;

Available features;

Customization capabilities;

Pricing structure;

Platform compatibility.

Don’t fret: we’ve done the homework for you! After looking at various AI tools for marketing, we have decided that these are today’s top options.

Chatrace

Price: Free to $159 per month for 30,000 contacts

Are you using any of these channels to communicate with your clients?

SMS

Google Chat

Instagram

WhatsApp

Facebook Messenger

Telegram

Viber

If so, Chatrace is one of the best AI tools for marketing that we can recommend! With this tool, you can close leads and even upsell them — all without an actual agent!

What gives it an edge against other AI tools for marketing is its integration capabilities, seamlessly connecting all your assets to convert leads into sales. In addition, you can get started for free if you have fewer than 100 contacts. Other AI tools for marketing will find it hard to top that!

Dialogflow

Price: Available on request

Dialogflow is an NLP platform that can help you inject personality and personalization into your brand’s interaction with customers. So, what makes this one of our top AI tools for marketing? It gives you the power to develop agents that can be used for chatbots or virtual assistants. And if you’re worried about the reliability of such AI tools, you can be sure Dialogflow’s reliability because it’s supported and sold by Google itself! Plus, all the agents you create can be deployed wherever you have a digital presence.

ChatBot.com

Pricing: $52 to $424 per month, plus custom requests

Are you looking for user-friendly AI tools for marketing? You can confidently use ChatBot even if you have zero coding skills! There are already pre-built templates that you can test for your AI-generated assistant, but you still have the option to build one from scratch. Resources from ChatBot Academy will make this a breeze! Like all great AI tools for marketing, it can easily be integrated across different channels. This one can be used on websites, Slack, LiveChat and Facebook Messenger.

AI Tools for Marketing Optimization and Personalization

How do you get someone to listen to you? By speaking their language, of course! The foundation of every successful marketing campaign is personalization and optimization, and with AI tools for marketing, you’re going to get all the help you need! When assessing your options, you should look at:

Data extraction and processing capabilities;

Features related to analysis and insights;

Automation capabilities based on real-time data.

AI market research tools can truly make a difference here! But in our search for our three favorite tools, we only considered those with optimization and personalization functions.

Optimizely

Price: Available on request

Optimizely is a tool that prides itself on having all the AI tools for marketing that you’ll need. As part of the marketing lifecycle, you can experiment and test to yield optimal results for your campaign! Using all its available AI tools for marketing, you can:

Identify granular audiences;

Segment based on real-time data;

Easily manage every personalization aspect of the campaign.

The best part? These AI tools for market research are created for collaboration, making them easy to integrate into existing work processes.

Dynamic Yield

Price: Available on request

Boasting its ability to take personalization to the next level, Dynamic Yield confidently puts itself ahead of other AI tools for marketing. This tool is targeted at businesses that want to deliver a hyper-personalized experience to their clients. Dynamic Yield monitors visitor behavior, provides templates for customization and personalization and more! Users have consistently rated this service as one of the best AI tools for marketing, so your odds of having a similarly amazing experience are high!

Marketing Cloud Personalization by Salesforce

Price: $300,000 per year (Premium Plan)

Marketing Cloud Personalization may be one of the priciest AI tools for marketing, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most powerful. It uses data from the customer’s profile as well as their activities to create a truly customized experience. Unlike your average market research AI tools, it relies solely on company data. With this, you can:

Improve the overall customer experience;

Engage the audience with real-time retriggers;

Create better segmentations.

AI Tools for Marketing Trend Analysis and Forecasting

You need to know what your next step is if you want to stay ahead of the competition. AI tools for marketing will help you by:

Providing insights that you may have missed;

Ensuring objectivity in the decision-making process;

Giving you options for your next move.

Your ability to identify patterns and trends and make decisions based on them is limited by time. Having powerful AI tools for marketing guarantees that you can easily stay on top of emerging trends and readjust your strategies as needed.

Talkwalker

Price: Available on request

As a marketer, you have to be in the know so you can act. And with Talkwalker, this becomes infinitely easier. This service is comprised of many integrated AI tools for marketing, including:

Custom analytical models;

Image recognition for finding hidden brand mentions;

Sentiment analysis.

With AI tools for marketing, you find out what’s happening when it happens, and you can adjust your strategies accordingly. This also allows you to be a trendsetter instead of a follower!

Obviously.ai

Price: Free (for students and non-profits) to $999 per month

If you’re looking for free AI tools for marketing, don’t forget to check out Obviously.ai. This software is capable of giving valuable insights based on AI models and predictions. If you have a lot of data and you’re not sure how to make sense of it, Obviously.ai can be a huge help. Even though it’s not specifically an AI tool for marketing, the insights that you can gather will still be very useful in your marketing decision-making process.

Taskade

Price: Free (personal plan) to $19 (business plan) per month

Taskade is a combination of AI tools for marketing that are designed to help you win! Among the many capabilities that Taskade has, the most powerful is its AI Marketing Trend Analysis Generator, which can:

Improve analysis efficiency;

Remove human error in every process;

Use historical data to predict trends.

Taskade boasts a number of other AI tools for marketing, making every part of the marketing process go quickly and smoothly.

Other AI Tools for Marketing

There are so many more tools out there that you can use! Like with the ones that we’ve discussed, there are usually free and paid options. Of course, the services will differ. If you’re looking for the best AI marketing tools for small business users who are engaged in different forms of marketing, we recommend the following services.

AI tools for influencer research: Upfluence, Brandwatch Influencer Marketing Software, Indahash

Upfluence, Brandwatch Influencer Marketing Software, Indahash AI tools for social media marketing and management: Sprout Social, ContentStudio, Vista Social

Sprout Social, ContentStudio, Vista Social AI tools for sales automation: Gong’s Sales Enablement Software, Hippo Video, Zoho’s Zia

Unveiling One of the Best AI Tools for Digital Marketing Today: MGID’s Cutting-Edge AI Marketing Arsenal

At MGID, we actively implement AI into our platform to keep our network of publishers and advertisers happy! Our AI tools for marketing help speed up the campaign creation process so you can get to implementing native advertising ASAP. Since our development of the AI image creation feature, we have implemented these new AI tools for marketing.

Text-to-Image Generative AI: Create captivating visuals and bring concepts to life with our series of customization options.

Create captivating visuals and bring concepts to life with our series of customization options. Image-to-Image Generative AI: Add elements to an existing image to make even more visually stunning outputs using text prompts.

Add elements to an existing image to make even more visually stunning outputs using text prompts. Ad Titles and Descriptions Generative AI: Generate ad text that will grab attention and drive users to your content.

FAQs About AI Tools for Marketing

What are AI tools for marketing?

These are tools that use artificial intelligence to benefit marketers. There are already many services out there that can accomplish various tasks to make marketing easier, faster and more effective.

What types of tasks can AI tools automate in marketing?

Practically all of them! Here are just some of the many things that AI tools can do:

Research;

Data analysis;

Customer communication;

Automation of different marketing tasks;

Campaign optimization.

How do AI marketing tools benefit marketers?

AI tools can work in a way that humans aren’t capable of, which allows you to enjoy the following benefits:

Get insights based on 100% accurate data processed by marketing AI tools;

Accomplish tasks more quickly;

Focus on more important decisions;

Generate insights and text to help with content creation;

Reduce the human labor necessary to achieve amazing campaign results.

Are AI tools for marketing suitable for businesses of all sizes?

Definitely! There are tools fitting every need and budget, ensuring that you can get the most out of existing artificial intelligence technology.

How do AI tools for marketing ensure data privacy and security?

AI tools are not exempt from existing regulations. So, any data privacy and security regulations in your country will apply to AI tools for marketing as well. Therefore, a good tool will have built-in protection measures such as data encryption and anonymization to ensure client safety.

What are some popular AI tools for marketing?

ChatBot.com, OpenAI GPT and Grammarly provide many functions across various niches.

How can professionals integrate AI tools for marketing into their existing strategies?

To identify how artificial intelligence can benefit you, we suggest this two-pronged approach.

Automate: Repetitive tasks may be accomplished through AI marketing automation.

Repetitive tasks may be accomplished through AI marketing automation. Delegate: Ask yourself, what does the perfect employee look like for you? List the tasks that you want them to be able to do and find tools that match those needs.

AI Tools for Marketing: Revolutionizing and Improving Marketing Strategies As We Know Them

Artificial intelligence has pushed boundaries on what a computer can do. The AI tools for marketing that we have discussed today are just additional proof of this premise. Marketers will always try to improve the processes and results they get from their campaigns. So, expect the use of AI marketing software and tools to become even more common.

At MGID, we use artificial intelligence in native advertising to better match ads to relevant content and improve the outcome for both advertisers and publishers. Enjoy this benefit when you register on the MGID platform. Plus, get access to our most advanced AI tools, a personal manager and a creative department.