We are excited to present MGID Ads 2.0 — the ultimate tool for successful ad campaign launches. This updated platform boasts a fresh look and a host of powerful new features, helping you achieve outstanding results and unlocking your advertising potential.

Experience Enhanced Insights with MGID Ads 2.0

Alongside enhanced insights, high-level settings and performance reporting, MGID Ads 2.0 introduces customized reporting to help you analyze your data effectively. Additionally, maximize your Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) with AI-powered technology, specifically crafted to boost ad performance and user engagement.

Sleek and Intuitive Design

Our platform's updated design ensures a modern, user-friendly interface that's lightning-fast and responsive. Whether you prefer a light or dark theme, MGID Ads 2.0 offers personalization options to enhance your overall user experience.

Effortless Campaign Setup

Set up campaigns with our streamlined process, now two times faster and more intuitive than ever. Additionally, MGID Ads 2.0 offers optimized fields and simplified targeting options, making campaign setup a breeze. Moreover, take advantage of the new recommended CPC calculation feature in the Budget and Schedule section for enhanced campaign management.

Maximized Creative Impact

Experience maximized creative impact with our efficient creative workflow. Launch 100 creatives simultaneously while utilizing optional text fields for compelling descriptions and call-to-action buttons. Choose from flexible image selection options, including built-in AI tools, stock gallery, direct upload or image URLs, and visualize your creatives in various sizes and formats to ensure optimal presentation. MGID’s AI image creation feature helps you craft unique advertising creatives that best represent your brand and message. With simple prompts and intuitive tips guiding you through the process, you can generate images an unlimited number of times until you are satisfied with the result.

Data-Driven Optimization

Drive data-driven optimization and obtain a comprehensive understanding of your campaign performance with our expanded range of available metrics — from 9 to 27. Customize your dashboard by selecting the metrics that matter most to you, ensuring your dashboard reflects your unique advertising goals.

With MGID Ads 2.0, we're committed to providing you with the tools and features you need to succeed in your advertising endeavors. Explore the all-new MGID dashboard and experience the power of cutting-edge technology firsthand.