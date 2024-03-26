Introducing MGID's latest innovation: automated tracking via Webhook integration. In our ongoing efforts to enhance our platform's capabilities, we have integrated Webhooks as a new automated tracking method. This advancement is crucial for advertisers seeking real-time updates, streamlined processes and reliable notification delivery. Let's delve into why this integration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing top-tier advertising solutions.

What is a Webhook?

A webhook is a communication medium between web apps, delivering instant notifications or updates to other apps when certain events occur. With webhooks, apps can talk directly to one another and take action as needed. It's handy for things like receiving payment alerts, linking social media accounts, automating tasks and sharing data.

How is a Webhook Different From a Postback?

A webhook is like a message that one app sends to another app when something happens, communicating directly between the sending app and receiving app.

A postback is a request initiated by the client that the server processes and then sends a response back to the client. It's often used for communication between a client and a server.

How Do Webhooks Work?

Webhooks work by allowing one application to send automatic notifications or callbacks to another application in real-time. Let's say you're running a digital advertising campaign for your product, and you want to track conversions in real-time. You can set up a webhook to receive notifications whenever a conversion occurs on your website.

Conversion tracking: After a user clicks on your ad and completes a desired action on your website, such as making a purchase or signing up for a newsletter, a conversion event is triggered.

After a user clicks on your ad and completes a desired action on your website, such as making a purchase or signing up for a newsletter, a conversion event is triggered. Webhook configuration: You configure your website to send a webhook notification to MGID whenever a conversion occurs. The webhook includes details about the conversion, such as the click ID.

You configure your website to send a webhook notification to MGID whenever a conversion occurs. The webhook includes details about the conversion, such as the click ID. Real-time updates: When a conversion event occurs on a website, the website's server triggers the webhook, which sends an HTTP request to a MGID designated endpoint, notifying MGID of the conversion event. This endpoint could be a URL configured to receive webhook notifications.

When a conversion event occurs on a website, the website's server triggers the webhook, which sends an HTTP request to a MGID designated endpoint, notifying MGID of the conversion event. This endpoint could be a URL configured to receive webhook notifications. Optimization: Armed with real-time conversion data, you can quickly assess the effectiveness of your ad campaigns and make adjustments as needed to maximize ROI and achieve your advertising goals.

Benefits of Using Webhooks

Real-time updates: Webhooks provide instant notifications to your application when significant events occur, ensuring that your system remains current and responsive. This means that we receive conversion data promptly, allowing for timely analysis and decision-making.

Webhooks provide instant notifications to your application when significant events occur, ensuring that your system remains current and responsive. This means that we receive conversion data promptly, allowing for timely analysis and decision-making. Enhanced tracking options: In addition to traditional postback tracking, webhooks offer an alternative method for integrating with systems that may not support postback functionality. By leveraging webhooks, advertisers have access to a broader range of tracking solutions, enhancing flexibility and compatibility.

In addition to traditional postback tracking, webhooks offer an alternative method for integrating with systems that may not support postback functionality. By leveraging webhooks, advertisers have access to a broader range of tracking solutions, enhancing flexibility and compatibility. Seamless integration: MGID's integration with webhooks ensures smooth and hassle-free communication between different platforms and systems. This seamless integration streamlines processes and reduces the complexity of managing advertising campaigns.

MGID's integration with webhooks ensures smooth and hassle-free communication between different platforms and systems. This seamless integration streamlines processes and reduces the complexity of managing advertising campaigns. Reliable delivery: Webhooks guarantee the reliable delivery of notifications, even in the face of network or server disruptions. This ensures that critical events, such as conversions, are always captured and processed, minimizing the risk of data loss or missed opportunities.

Available Integrations With MGID via Webhooks

Our available integrations:

You can set up tracking with these vendors via webhooks, but it's a manual process at the moment. However, our upcoming release will automate this process: for now, Webhook is a separate tracking method visible in the interface for those who need it.

Additionally, MGID adds webhook vendors based on client demand. If you know that your external tool supports webhook tracking integration, you can easily ask your MGID manager to add it to the list of vendors for tracking setup.

How to Set Up and Utilize Webhooks in MGID Ads Interface

1. When creating a campaign in the MGID Ads interface, navigate to the Conversion Tracking step. In the Tracking Settings section, choose the Webhook option.

2. From the provided dropdown list of vendors or third-party platforms, select the platform you wish to integrate with for webhook tracking.

3. If MGID supports native integration with the selected vendor, you will see the corresponding message, “MGID has a native integration with this vendor.”

4. After configuring the webhook settings and selecting the desired conversion goals, copy the webhook endpoint link provided by MGID. Note that click ID settings in the tracking tags block are fully automated based on the selected vendor.

5. Paste the copied endpoint link into the settings or configuration page of the selected vendor to establish the webhook connection. Repeat this process for each conversion goal, if necessary.

If you encounter any challenges or need assistance during the setup process, our team is here to help. Simply reach out to us, and we'll provide the guidance and support you need to ensure a smooth integration.

Furthermore, remember that we're constantly expanding our capabilities, and we're eager to add more vendors that support webhook tracking. So, if there's a specific platform you'd like to integrate with, don't hesitate to contact us. Your feedback and requests are invaluable to us, and we'll do our best to accommodate your needs.