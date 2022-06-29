If attention is a scarce commodity, then the attention economy means finding the best allocation of resources to get maximum return. If certain ad creatives and messages offer less attention quality, it is critical to maximize the return on that. To that end, the next essential step in managing attention is understanding the best ways to optimize the potential of each ad format.

Motion ads

Video ads tend to have higher CTR and drive higher sales, with shorter videos leading on performance parameters. However, they are expensive to produce, land in a saturated market and have a high potential to irritate viewers. If not played or watched, the message is lost. For each advertiser, context and resources are critical factors in deciding if video ads are a good option.

Motion ads feature animating gifs and sometimes MOV or MP4 video files. These ads prove to be just as efficient as video ads while being less resource-intensive. It is also a format used most successfully in some verticals to showcase product usage, stimulate appetites (e.g., steaming hot dishes) and more. Within seconds, triggers of usability or desirability can be produced and capitalized on to capture user attention.

Static ads

In contrast to common misconceptions, static ads have the potential to tell visual stories, capture user attention and emphasize the unique selling points of advertised products — just like videos and gifs. However, images are more of a what-you-see-is-what-you-get delivery system, so stories are conveyed through a user’s imagination, filling in the gaps of what is really going within the static images. Working with images, marketers can play with color or contextual contrast, symbols, metaphors; trigger emotions; and use humor — like popular memes — to get more attention.

Dentsu’s report findings, mentioned before, also show that even partial attention can boost sales and awareness — if the message or branding is clear. Static ads should then rely on high-quality, powerful creatives, delivered with vibrant colors and strong, immediate messaging and brand visibility. Generally, a rule of thumb is that video and motion ads work well to drive brand awareness, whereas static and short animated/gif ads have high potential to drive clicks.

Interactive ads

Employing immersive ads that change colors, shrink and expand can encourage consumers to act rather than ignore an ad. Whether it is answering quizzes, submitting a poll or participating in other activities, interactive ads have the biggest potential in the competition for user attention.

Let’s recall the most trendy interactive templates to get maximum user attention:

360 Degree or Panoramic creative

Panoramic photos took the world by storm some 10 years ago, and since then, they have become the subject of hundreds of photo exhibitions and internet memes. 360 degree photos and videos are an entrance to another world where our eyes can see more details. Interactive ads took advantage of this concept and let the users reveal a sneak peek to what's hiding behind the frame. Skilled ad designers hide main characters and focal objects, forcing users to interact with ad units in order to find the missing piece.

Flip Parallax creative

This one awakes the child inside every customer. Remember those exciting table games we spent hours playing in childhood? This urge to discover what's on the other side of the card still exists inside of us. As the most popular approach, designers use them for before and after creatives, short quizzes and image-text creatives. If you are wondering how the users realize there is something hiding on the other side, the answer is simple: such ads are often animated and continue to flip until the customer gets through them.

Carousel unit

This unit is a block of several images (typically 4-5) that rotate right and left. It is an innovative way to demonstrate 5 ads to the user. Ideally, this ad design gives viewers the feeling they are at a showcase. We see what's on it, but we want to make sure we have discovered all options and have seen the whole range of products.

Parallax, carousels or 360 panoramic creatives engage customers by capturing and retaining attention. To streamline the creation of these interactive ads for our clients, we recently partnered with Somplo. With this service, you can create immersive experiences with vibrant changing colors and sizes along with many other dynamic elements that encourage consumers to act rather than ignore.