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Articles tagged with

Content Creation

12060
Guide
1 min read
Liquid Content
Guides
What is Liquid Content? How AI is Turning Stories Into Adapt...

In this guide, we explore what liquid content is, how it works and why it matters as AI makes ...

Mar 27, 2026 • 1 min read
9711
5 min read
Advertisers
Valentine’s Day 2026: Everyday Romance, POV Creatives and St...

The "successful success" aesthetic had a good run, but audiences are burned out on over-polish...

Feb 11, 2026 • 5 min read
10024
17 min read
How AI Is Forcing Publishers to Rethink Content Syndication
Publishers
How AI is Forcing Publishers to Rethink Content Syndication

This article is part of a series exploring how syndication is reshaping distribution, monetiza...

Jan 29, 2026 • 17 min read
4635
6 min read
Cynopsis
Thought Leadership
The Industrial Revolution Created the Luxury Market. Will th...

The industrial revolution flooded markets with mass produced goods, making now essential items...

Jan 22, 2026 • 6 min read
4870
3 min read
CTR Guard updates
Product News
CTR Guard Update: More Control, Smarter Creativity

At MGID, we are constantly updating our AI advertising solutions to support campaign optimizat...

Oct 30, 2025 • 3 min read
10437
16 min read
Top Content Marketing Trends
Advertisers
Content Marketing Trends 2025: Stay Ahead or Get Left Behind...

Trends come and go, but content marketing is here to stay. Even today, it remains a reliable s...

Jun 12, 2025 • 16 min read
10327
13 min read
Generative Engine Optimization
Ad Tech Insights
Generative Engine Optimization: The Future of Content Discov...

In the past, internet search engines were considered a game-changer for content discovery; ho...

May 14, 2025 • 13 min read

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